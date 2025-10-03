Bitcoin Breaks $120k. What Does It Mean for October?

صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Bitcoin is trading at $120,086, following a slight pullback after peaking at a higher level. It may continue upward as there are no strong signs of increasing selling pressure. Nonetheless, the apex coin broke above $120k a few minutes ago, crushing the resistance for the first time since August. Its return to this level earned applause from several proponents who maintained that a new all-time high could be in sight. Thursday marks the second consecutive day of significant increases following a bearish close the previous month. Fundamentals played a massive role in the recent uptrend. On Wednesday, US authorities released ADP data, which came in lower than expected. The prediction was 52k, but it came in at 32k. As with many such economic releases, investors are more interested in further rate cuts. As a result, it did not matter that the figure came in higher than the previous month. The reaction to the ADP for September was astronomical as the apex coin registered its biggest surge since July. It surged from $114,079 and broke the $118k sell wall, closing the session with gains exceeding 4%.  Bitcoin continued its uptrend, reaching a recent milestone. However, on the one-month scale, the apex coin rose by almost 5%, marking a strong start for October. Questions about how it will affect its overall performance over the next 28 days hang in the air. Option Data Predicts Surge to $130k Recent data from Glassnode highlighted several levels that have garnered significant attention. For example, there was a massive flow of Bitcoin options between $100k and $120k. The placement coincides with the recent return to the key level, which occurred a few minutes ago.  Nonetheless, it goes without saying that while call premiums increase, put premiums are also present. It means that while investors express convictions about further price increases, they remain cautious of further downside. It is also worth noting that another key level is garnering attention, $130k. The report noted light call interest at this mark, suggesting a possible surge to the mark. Bitcoin Gears for New ATH The 1-day chart suggests that the apex coin is gearing up for further increases after flipping $120k. Previous price movements revealed that after breaking above the highlighted mark, a further push to key levels is almost inevitable. For example, Bitcoin peaked at $123,236 on Jul 14 after flipping the barrier. Almost a month later, it peaked at $122,312 after a similar event and registered a new all-time high a few days after. Taking into account the precedent, BTC may be gearing up for an attempt at the ATH.  The most recent hike is unsurprising, as the previous outlook noted that MACD was positive and predicted a retest of $118k. While discussing the potential for the apex coin to reach a high value, it indicated that a surge to $150k is realistic. As of the time of writing, several indicators on the 1-day chart remain positive. The relative strength is at 65, showing room for further increases. However, the bollinger bands show reason for caution; Bitcoin recently broke above the upper band, indicating an impending end to the uptrend. Additionally, the moving average convergence divergence prints buy signals as the 12 EMA surges higher.  The post Bitcoin Breaks $120k. What Does It Mean for October? appeared first on Cointab.Bitcoin is trading at $120,086, following a slight pullback after peaking at a higher level. It may continue upward as there are no strong signs of increasing selling pressure. Nonetheless, the apex coin broke above $120k a few minutes ago, crushing the resistance for the first time since August. Its return to this level earned applause from several proponents who maintained that a new all-time high could be in sight. Thursday marks the second consecutive day of significant increases following a bearish close the previous month. Fundamentals played a massive role in the recent uptrend. On Wednesday, US authorities released ADP data, which came in lower than expected. The prediction was 52k, but it came in at 32k. As with many such economic releases, investors are more interested in further rate cuts. As a result, it did not matter that the figure came in higher than the previous month. The reaction to the ADP for September was astronomical as the apex coin registered its biggest surge since July. It surged from $114,079 and broke the $118k sell wall, closing the session with gains exceeding 4%.  Bitcoin continued its uptrend, reaching a recent milestone. However, on the one-month scale, the apex coin rose by almost 5%, marking a strong start for October. Questions about how it will affect its overall performance over the next 28 days hang in the air. Option Data Predicts Surge to $130k Recent data from Glassnode highlighted several levels that have garnered significant attention. For example, there was a massive flow of Bitcoin options between $100k and $120k. The placement coincides with the recent return to the key level, which occurred a few minutes ago.  Nonetheless, it goes without saying that while call premiums increase, put premiums are also present. It means that while investors express convictions about further price increases, they remain cautious of further downside. It is also worth noting that another key level is garnering attention, $130k. The report noted light call interest at this mark, suggesting a possible surge to the mark. Bitcoin Gears for New ATH The 1-day chart suggests that the apex coin is gearing up for further increases after flipping $120k. Previous price movements revealed that after breaking above the highlighted mark, a further push to key levels is almost inevitable. For example, Bitcoin peaked at $123,236 on Jul 14 after flipping the barrier. Almost a month later, it peaked at $122,312 after a similar event and registered a new all-time high a few days after. Taking into account the precedent, BTC may be gearing up for an attempt at the ATH.  The most recent hike is unsurprising, as the previous outlook noted that MACD was positive and predicted a retest of $118k. While discussing the potential for the apex coin to reach a high value, it indicated that a surge to $150k is realistic. As of the time of writing, several indicators on the 1-day chart remain positive. The relative strength is at 65, showing room for further increases. However, the bollinger bands show reason for caution; Bitcoin recently broke above the upper band, indicating an impending end to the uptrend. Additionally, the moving average convergence divergence prints buy signals as the 12 EMA surges higher.  The post Bitcoin Breaks $120k. What Does It Mean for October? appeared first on Cointab.

Bitcoin Breaks $120k. What Does It Mean for October?

نویسنده: Coinstats
2025/10/03 02:57
MAY
MAY$0.02755-0.50%
ApeX Protocol
APEX$0.8106+0.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000056--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004103-12.81%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007356-2.98%

Bitcoin is trading at $120,086, following a slight pullback after peaking at a higher level. It may continue upward as there are no strong signs of increasing selling pressure.

Nonetheless, the apex coin broke above $120k a few minutes ago, crushing the resistance for the first time since August. Its return to this level earned applause from several proponents who maintained that a new all-time high could be in sight.

Thursday marks the second consecutive day of significant increases following a bearish close the previous month. Fundamentals played a massive role in the recent uptrend.

On Wednesday, US authorities released ADP data, which came in lower than expected. The prediction was 52k, but it came in at 32k. As with many such economic releases, investors are more interested in further rate cuts. As a result, it did not matter that the figure came in higher than the previous month.

The reaction to the ADP for September was astronomical as the apex coin registered its biggest surge since July. It surged from $114,079 and broke the $118k sell wall, closing the session with gains exceeding 4%. 

Bitcoin continued its uptrend, reaching a recent milestone. However, on the one-month scale, the apex coin rose by almost 5%, marking a strong start for October. Questions about how it will affect its overall performance over the next 28 days hang in the air.

Option Data Predicts Surge to $130k

Recent data from Glassnode highlighted several levels that have garnered significant attention. For example, there was a massive flow of Bitcoin options between $100k and $120k. The placement coincides with the recent return to the key level, which occurred a few minutes ago. 

A heatmap chart displaying Bitcoin options net premium strike prices. Horizontal bands in shades of orange, red, and blue represent different price levels, ranging from $50,000 to $300,000. A line graph overlays the heatmap, showing price movements over time from November 2023 to October 2024. Text labels indicate specific price points like $100,000–$120,000 and $300,000. A watermark reading

Nonetheless, it goes without saying that while call premiums increase, put premiums are also present. It means that while investors express convictions about further price increases, they remain cautious of further downside.

It is also worth noting that another key level is garnering attention, $130k. The report noted light call interest at this mark, suggesting a possible surge to the mark.

Bitcoin Gears for New ATH

The 1-day chart suggests that the apex coin is gearing up for further increases after flipping $120k. Previous price movements revealed that after breaking above the highlighted mark, a further push to key levels is almost inevitable.

For example, Bitcoin peaked at $123,236 on Jul 14 after flipping the barrier. Almost a month later, it peaked at $122,312 after a similar event and registered a new all-time high a few days after. Taking into account the precedent, BTC may be gearing up for an attempt at the ATH. 

The most recent hike is unsurprising, as the previous outlook noted that MACD was positive and predicted a retest of $118k. While discussing the potential for the apex coin to reach a high value, it indicated that a surge to $150k is realistic.

As of the time of writing, several indicators on the 1-day chart remain positive. The relative strength is at 65, showing room for further increases. However, the bollinger bands show reason for caution; Bitcoin recently broke above the upper band, indicating an impending end to the uptrend.

Additionally, the moving average convergence divergence prints buy signals as the 12 EMA surges higher. 

The post Bitcoin Breaks $120k. What Does It Mean for October? appeared first on Cointab.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00011-7.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.572-2.08%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003384+0.92%
Union
U$0.006304+4.00%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21
Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Strong Accumulation Signal Emerges as Daily Bitcoin Demand Reaches Highest Level Since August 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$103,411.88-1.48%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:47

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,268.75
$103,268.75$103,268.75

-0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,469.76
$3,469.76$3,469.76

-0.33%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.62
$160.62$160.62

-0.15%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4300
$2.4300$2.4300

-0.30%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17627
$0.17627$0.17627

+0.07%