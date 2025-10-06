صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
However, several market analysts are of the opinion that in a market like this one, the 100x crypto coins 2025 […] The post Bitcoin at $118K. Ethereum at $4,400. XRP at $3. Avalon X at $0.005. AVLX Set To Hit 100x First appeared first on Coindoo.However, several market analysts are of the opinion that in a market like this one, the 100x crypto coins 2025 […] The post Bitcoin at $118K. Ethereum at $4,400. XRP at $3. Avalon X at $0.005. AVLX Set To Hit 100x First appeared first on Coindoo.

Bitcoin at $118K. Ethereum at $4,400. XRP at $3. Avalon X at $0.005. AVLX Set To Hit 100x First

نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/10/06 14:09
4
4$0.06252-0.77%
XRP
XRP$2.4473-3.00%
Wink
LIKE$0.005298+6.55%

However, several market analysts are of the opinion that in a market like this one, the 100x crypto coins 2025 will be the ones bringing something unique and valuable to the market.

One such novel altcoin is a real estate tokenization crypto called Avalon X (AVLX). Available at a price of $0.005 in Stage 1, its presale has sold more than 25 million tokens in just a few weeks.

Can Bitcoin Price Break Past $150k in 2025?

At $118K, Bitcoin is the deepest, most liquid crypto market. This makes the Bitcoin Price USD movement durable but inherently slow. To reach 100x from here, BTC would have to reach $11.6M. That would be a market-cap shock bordering on impossible without a complete redefinition of global money supply.

Technicals and macro flows like ETF allocation and treasury buys are very important for BTC. Traders should look out for Bitcoin news regarding exchange reserves, futures open interest, and macro liquidity. For long-term holders, Bitcoin is a stable asset. However, for 100x upside hunters, it may be out of reach.

Can Ethereum Achieve the 100x Milestone?

The current Ethereum price stands at $4,498. Its upside is tied to the adoption of on-chain services, fee capture, and Layer-2 growth. To 100x (about $450k), ETH would need enormous new capital and fundamental revenue growth.

Now, that might not be impossible over decades, but it is highly unlikely in a single cycle. Ethereum’s technical indicators (staked ETH, L2 TVL, gas revenue) will matter the most. ETH is a core protocol bet, not a short-cycle 100x candidate.

What are XRP’s Chances for 100x Growth?

At $3, XRP price sits in the sweet spot between large caps and nimble alts. XRP News around ETF approvals, banking integrations, and regulatory clarity can spark sharp moves. However, the legal battle and the approvals have stalled the movement for a long time.

XRP’s market cap is for sure smaller than BTC/ETH, so percent gains are easier. However, 100x would still demand institutional shelving at scale or a massive re-rating of payments usage.

Can Avalon X be the Next Big Crypto 2025?

The last one in the list is the Avalon X presale at $0.005. It is a well-known fact in the crypto industry that early-stage tokens have the highest chances of growing 10x, 50x, or even 100x, as their market caps typically start small.

But low price alone isn’t Avalon X’s only USP. The altcoin pairs a low entry with a real product and a secure platform.

Real backing: Avalon X markets itself as a real estate-backed cryptocurrency, thanks to Grupo Avalon’s property portfolio that gives the AVLX coin operational credibility.

Tokenomics & scarcity: AVLX tokenomics include a 2 billion cap and planned deflation mechanics (burn allocations).

Avalon X Giveaways: The Avalon X $1M prize giveaway and the crypto townhouse giveaway create conversion loops and community chatter around the project. In the crypto townhouse giveaway one winner will receive a fully deeded townhouse in the gated Eco Avalon development which has already been built.

Security signal: Avalon X has received a fully green CertiK audit, which brings a practical trust factor for it in the RWA crypto presales market.

Avalon X’s path to 100x is not guaranteed. However, it is highly likely that early presales can re-rate dramatically if adoption, audits, and listings line up. The execution path is pretty clear: low entry, on-the-ground utility, audited contracts, and planned liquidity.

Should Investors Consider Avalon X Over BTC, ETH & XRP?

Diversification is always encouraged in the crypto market. A portfolio with all these projects can be a great long-term strategy. However, for investors looking for 100x profit multiples, Avalon X is the way to go with its low prices and high growth potential.

To receive an additional 10% bonus on all deposits, investors can visit the Avalon X website to take advantage of this offer quickly.

Join the Community

Website: https://avalonx.io

CoinMarketCap: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/avalon-x/

Telegram: https://t.me/avlxofficial

X: https://x.com/AvalonXOfficial

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Bitcoin at $118K. Ethereum at $4,400. XRP at $3. Avalon X at $0.005. AVLX Set To Hit 100x First appeared first on Coindoo.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.004156-12.07%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12742-0.04%
COM
COM$0.005876-8.23%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:25
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02581-1.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007402-1.51%
اشتراک
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders The dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, bringing forth new opportunities and innovations. A significant development is currently unfolding at Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX). Its founder, Michael Egorov, has put forth an exciting proposal designed to offer a more direct path for token holders to earn revenue. This initiative, centered around a new Curve Finance revenue sharing model, aims to bolster the value for those actively participating in the protocol’s governance. What is the “Yield Basis” Proposal and How Does it Work? At the core of this forward-thinking initiative is a new protocol dubbed Yield Basis. Michael Egorov introduced this concept on the CurveDAO governance forum, outlining a mechanism to distribute sustainable profits directly to CRV holders. Specifically, it targets those who stake their CRV tokens to gain veCRV, which are essential for governance participation within the Curve ecosystem. Let’s break down the initial steps of this innovative proposal: crvUSD Issuance: Before the Yield Basis protocol goes live, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued. Strategic Fund Allocation: The funds generated from the sale of these crvUSD tokens will be strategically deployed into three distinct Bitcoin-based liquidity pools: WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC. Pool Capping: To ensure balanced risk and diversified exposure, each of these pools will be capped at $10 million. This carefully designed structure aims to establish a robust and consistent income stream, forming the bedrock of a sustainable Curve Finance revenue sharing mechanism. Why is This Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Significant for CRV Holders? This proposal marks a pivotal moment for CRV holders, particularly those dedicated to the long-term health and governance of Curve Finance. Historically, generating revenue for token holders in the DeFi space can often be complex. The Yield Basis proposal simplifies this by offering a more direct and transparent pathway to earnings. By staking CRV for veCRV, holders are not merely engaging in governance; they are now directly positioned to benefit from the protocol’s overall success. The significance of this development is multifaceted: Direct Profit Distribution: veCRV holders are set to receive a substantial share of the profits generated by the Yield Basis protocol. Incentivized Governance: This direct financial incentive encourages more users to stake their CRV, which in turn strengthens the protocol’s decentralized governance structure. Enhanced Value Proposition: The promise of sustainable revenue sharing could significantly boost the inherent value of holding and staking CRV tokens. Ultimately, this move underscores Curve Finance’s dedication to rewarding its committed community and ensuring the long-term vitality of its ecosystem through effective Curve Finance revenue sharing. Understanding the Mechanics: Profit Distribution and Ecosystem Support The distribution model for Yield Basis has been thoughtfully crafted to strike a balance between rewarding veCRV holders and supporting the wider Curve ecosystem. Under the terms of the proposal, a substantial portion of the value generated by Yield Basis will flow back to those who contribute to the protocol’s governance. Returns for veCRV Holders: A significant share, specifically between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis, will be distributed to veCRV holders. This flexible range allows for dynamic adjustments based on market conditions and the protocol’s performance. Ecosystem Reserve: Crucially, 25% of the Yield Basis tokens will be reserved exclusively for the Curve ecosystem. This allocation can be utilized for various strategic purposes, such as funding ongoing development, issuing grants, or further incentivizing liquidity providers. This ensures the continuous growth and innovation of the platform. The proposal is currently undergoing a democratic vote on the CurveDAO governance forum, giving the community a direct voice in shaping the future of Curve Finance revenue sharing. The voting period is scheduled to conclude on September 24th. What’s Next for Curve Finance and CRV Holders? The proposed Yield Basis protocol represents a pioneering approach to sustainable revenue generation and community incentivization within the DeFi landscape. If approved by the community, this Curve Finance revenue sharing model has the potential to establish a new benchmark for how decentralized exchanges reward their most dedicated participants. It aims to foster a more robust and engaged community by directly linking governance participation with tangible financial benefits. This strategic move by Michael Egorov and the Curve Finance team highlights a strong commitment to innovation and strengthening the decentralized nature of the protocol. For CRV holders, a thorough understanding of this proposal is crucial for making informed decisions regarding their staking strategies and overall engagement with one of DeFi’s foundational platforms. FAQs about Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Q1: What is the main goal of the Yield Basis proposal? A1: The primary goal is to establish a more direct and sustainable way for CRV token holders who stake their tokens (receiving veCRV) to earn revenue from the Curve Finance protocol. Q2: How will funds be generated for the Yield Basis protocol? A2: Initially, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued and sold. The funds from this sale will then be allocated to three Bitcoin-based pools (WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC), with each pool capped at $10 million, to generate profits. Q3: Who benefits from the Yield Basis revenue sharing? A3: The proposal states that between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis will be returned to veCRV holders, who are CRV stakers participating in governance. Q4: What is the purpose of the 25% reserve for the Curve ecosystem? A4: This 25% reserve of Yield Basis tokens is intended to support the broader Curve ecosystem, potentially funding development, grants, or other initiatives that contribute to the platform’s growth and sustainability. Q5: When is the vote on the Yield Basis proposal? A5: A vote on the proposal is currently underway on the CurveDAO governance forum and is scheduled to run until September 24th. If you found this article insightful and valuable, please consider sharing it with your friends, colleagues, and followers on social media! Your support helps us continue to deliver important DeFi insights and analysis to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest DeFi market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.02339+0.73%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01322-1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004156-12.07%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:35

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Crypto Hacks Explode in 2025 as Best Wallet Is a Safer Alternative for Your Crypto

What is a Crypto Casino?

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,036.50
$104,036.50$104,036.50

-0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,504.32
$3,504.32$3,504.32

-0.43%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.48
$161.48$161.48

-2.89%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4473
$2.4473$2.4473

-3.23%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17685
$0.17685$0.17685

-1.32%