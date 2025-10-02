Bitcoin and ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) extended their recovery, bringing in $430 million and $127 million, respectively. Blackrock’s IBIT led bitcoin inflows, while Blackrock’s ETHA carried ether to another positive day. Institutional Demand Holds Strong as Bitcoin and Ether ETFs See Back-to-Back Gains Momentum is building in crypto ETFs. After Monday’s billion-dollar rebound, both bitcoin […]
Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-and-ether-etfs-extend-recovery-with-557-million-in-inflows/