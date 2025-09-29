صرافیDEX+
Biggest Questions Entering 2025 Training Camp

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/29 21:10
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – JULY 9: Malevy Leons #17 of the Oklahoma City Thunder brings the ball up the court against the Utah Jazz during the first half of their NBA Summer League game at the Delta Center on July 9, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photographer, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Getty Images

NBA training camp begins around the league this week, and the Oklahoma City Thunder will have several days to prepare for the team’s preseason opener on Oct. 5 in Charlotte against the Hornets.

The reigning champs have a full 15 players on full-time NBA contracts, along with a pair two-way players, meaning one spot still remains.

The Thunder will also bring in a several additional players on camp deals, primarily to own their G League rights and to provide a chance to earn that third and final two-way spot. The Thunder plays its regular season opener on Oct. 21 against the Houston Rockets, so the 2025-26 campaign is less than a month away.

What are the biggest questions for the Thunder entering training camp?

Who Fills the Final Two-Way Spot?

When it comes to competing for an open roster spot, the vast majority of players on Oklahoma City’s training camp roster are already locked in. Realistically, it’s just one two-way contract that’s still up for grabs. It’s not a spot the Thunder are obligated to fill before opening night — they could easily roll into the season with that slot vacant and wait to make a move later.

Still, a handful of players will be fighting to prove they deserve it. Malevy Leons and Chris Youngblood appear to have the inside track heading into camp. Leons spent last season with the G League Blue and has familiarity with the organization, while Youngblood turned heads in NBA Summer League and capped off his college career at Alabama as a dynamic scorer. Those two seem like the frontrunners, but they aren’t the only names in the mix. Training camp will go a long way toward determining whether OKC fills that final spot, and who emerges if they do.

Which Bench Pieces Climb the Order?

The Thunder’s rotation is stacked, and Mark Daigneault isn’t shy about going deep. Everyone on the 15-man roster plus the two-way guys will get opportunities. But when the games start to matter, the pecking order tightens. Every year, there’s natural fluctuation in the hierarchy, and even within a single season roles can shift quickly.

The question is all about who made a significant leap this summer. Despite the shorter offseason after playing into June, there’s always at least one player who comes back noticeably improved. Aaron Wiggins has continued to carve out a bigger role each year and could take another step. Cason Wallace has already become a top six or seven player in the rotation and may be trending toward a starting-caliber role — or, at minimum, a sixth man playing starter-level minutes. Camp and preseason will give us the first look at who’s climbing the ladder in 2025-26.

Can Chet Holmgren Take Offensive Leap?

In a similar vein, Chet Holmgren’s growth could be the single biggest swing factor for Oklahoma City this season. He’s already one of the five best defenders in basketball, but if he can level up offensively, we’re talking about an NBA All-Star today and an All-NBA player for years to come.

Much of that hinges on health, conditioning and rhythm after missing time last year, but the Thunder believe there’s real untapped upside. If Holmgren regains his pre-injury offensive form, or better, it changes the entire ceiling of this team. His leap would not only solidify his personal rise but could also be the difference in OKC’s bid to repeat as champions.

Although the majority of training camp isn’t available to the public and preseason games don’t count towards the standings, this is an important time of the year for teams across the league, even for a reigning champion.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nicholascrain/2025/09/29/okc-thunder-biggest-questions-entering-2025-training-camp/

