صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Big Banks Bet on Ripple’s XRP and RLUSD While Visa Tests Stablecoin Integration—Who Wins the $200B Market? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Visa is modernizing the decades-old infrastructure of cross-border payments with a pilot that integrates stablecoins into its Visa Direct platform. Announced at SIBOS 2025, the initiative aims to unlock liquidity, reduce settlement times, and give businesses greater flexibility in managing international payouts. For years, global transactions have relied on slow, costly rails that require businesses to park large amounts of capital in advance. With the new pilot, Visa is testing stablecoin prefunding as an alternative funding source, enabling financial institutions to cover payouts while maintaining their working capital. Chris Newkirk, President of Commercial & Money Movement Solutions at Visa, expressed his dissatisfaction. “Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for far too long,” he said. “Visa Direct’s new stablecoins integration lays the groundwork for money to move instantly across the world, giving businesses more choice in how they pay.” A new model for liquidity management The prefunding process enables businesses to deposit stablecoins with Visa Direct, treating them as equivalent to cash on hand. Funds are then made available for payouts in local currencies, providing banks, remittance providers, and other financial institutions with a faster and more predictable method for settling transactions. Advertisement &nbsp The model also brings new advantages for treasury operations. Instead of tying up funds for days, institutions can move money in minutes. Stablecoins also serve as a consistent settlement layer, minimizing risks associated with currency volatility across different markets. Visa has not disclosed which stablecoins are being used in the pilot, but said it is working with select partners that meet specific criteria. Broader availability is expected to roll out in 2026. This pilot builds on Visa’s ongoing efforts to integrate blockchain programmability with its global payments network. The company has previously tested the waters with crypto-linked payment cards and… The post Big Banks Bet on Ripple’s XRP and RLUSD While Visa Tests Stablecoin Integration—Who Wins the $200B Market? ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Visa is modernizing the decades-old infrastructure of cross-border payments with a pilot that integrates stablecoins into its Visa Direct platform. Announced at SIBOS 2025, the initiative aims to unlock liquidity, reduce settlement times, and give businesses greater flexibility in managing international payouts. For years, global transactions have relied on slow, costly rails that require businesses to park large amounts of capital in advance. With the new pilot, Visa is testing stablecoin prefunding as an alternative funding source, enabling financial institutions to cover payouts while maintaining their working capital. Chris Newkirk, President of Commercial & Money Movement Solutions at Visa, expressed his dissatisfaction. “Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for far too long,” he said. “Visa Direct’s new stablecoins integration lays the groundwork for money to move instantly across the world, giving businesses more choice in how they pay.” A new model for liquidity management The prefunding process enables businesses to deposit stablecoins with Visa Direct, treating them as equivalent to cash on hand. Funds are then made available for payouts in local currencies, providing banks, remittance providers, and other financial institutions with a faster and more predictable method for settling transactions. Advertisement &nbsp The model also brings new advantages for treasury operations. Instead of tying up funds for days, institutions can move money in minutes. Stablecoins also serve as a consistent settlement layer, minimizing risks associated with currency volatility across different markets. Visa has not disclosed which stablecoins are being used in the pilot, but said it is working with select partners that meet specific criteria. Broader availability is expected to roll out in 2026. This pilot builds on Visa’s ongoing efforts to integrate blockchain programmability with its global payments network. The company has previously tested the waters with crypto-linked payment cards and…

Big Banks Bet on Ripple’s XRP and RLUSD While Visa Tests Stablecoin Integration—Who Wins the $200B Market? ⋆ ZyCrypto

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 23:50
XRP
XRP$2.4291-4.65%
COM
COM$0.00589-10.02%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12789-0.46%
Farcana
FAR$0.000524-4.72%
Movement
MOVE$0.06139-2.77%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

Visa is modernizing the decades-old infrastructure of cross-border payments with a pilot that integrates stablecoins into its Visa Direct platform.

Announced at SIBOS 2025, the initiative aims to unlock liquidity, reduce settlement times, and give businesses greater flexibility in managing international payouts.

For years, global transactions have relied on slow, costly rails that require businesses to park large amounts of capital in advance. With the new pilot, Visa is testing stablecoin prefunding as an alternative funding source, enabling financial institutions to cover payouts while maintaining their working capital.

Chris Newkirk, President of Commercial & Money Movement Solutions at Visa, expressed his dissatisfaction. “Cross-border payments have been stuck in outdated systems for far too long,” he said. “Visa Direct’s new stablecoins integration lays the groundwork for money to move instantly across the world, giving businesses more choice in how they pay.”

A new model for liquidity management

The prefunding process enables businesses to deposit stablecoins with Visa Direct, treating them as equivalent to cash on hand. Funds are then made available for payouts in local currencies, providing banks, remittance providers, and other financial institutions with a faster and more predictable method for settling transactions.

Advertisement

&nbsp

The model also brings new advantages for treasury operations. Instead of tying up funds for days, institutions can move money in minutes. Stablecoins also serve as a consistent settlement layer, minimizing risks associated with currency volatility across different markets.

Visa has not disclosed which stablecoins are being used in the pilot, but said it is working with select partners that meet specific criteria. Broader availability is expected to roll out in 2026.

This pilot builds on Visa’s ongoing efforts to integrate blockchain programmability with its global payments network. The company has previously tested the waters with crypto-linked payment cards and stablecoin settlements in partnership with Circle. This time, they’re using stablecoins directly within Visa Direct’s prefunding process.

For businesses, this shift could mean an upgrade in speed. It also opens the door to reduced costs, quicker access to working capital, and treasury operations that are less exposed to volatility. And although end users will still receive funds in their local currencies, the system behind those payments may be on the verge of a major transformation.

Ripple’s dual approach to transforming cross-border payments

While Visa experiments with stablecoin integration, Ripple has emerged as a major player in the cross-border payment revolution with a complementary two-pronged strategy: its native digital asset XRP and the recently launched RLUSD stablecoin.

XRP has been specifically designed for cross-border payments since its launch in 2012, serving as a bridge currency that enables instant exchanges between different currencies. The digital asset settles transactions in 3-5 seconds with fees as low as $0.0002 per transaction—a dramatic improvement over traditional SWIFT transfers that can take 1-5 business days and cost significantly more.

Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution utilizes XRP to eliminate the need for pre-funded nostro accounts, thereby freeing up billions of dollars in trapped capital for financial institutions. Major banks, including Santander, SBI Holdings, PNC Bank, and MUFG, have integrated XRP into their payment infrastructure through RippleNet, which now processes over $70 billion in payment volume across 90+ markets.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has projected that XRP could account for 14% of cross-border payment volume currently handled by SWIFT within five years, signaling the digital asset’s growing institutional acceptance.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/big-banks-bet-on-ripples-xrp-and-rlusd-while-visa-tests-stablecoin-integration-who-wins-the-200b-market/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00011-7.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.572-2.08%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003384+0.92%
Union
U$0.006304+4.00%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21
Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Strong Accumulation Signal Emerges as Daily Bitcoin Demand Reaches Highest Level Since August 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$103,411.88-1.48%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:47

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,420.02
$103,420.02$103,420.02

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,477.27
$3,477.27$3,477.27

-0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.95
$160.95$160.95

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4330
$2.4330$2.4330

-0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17664
$0.17664$0.17664

+0.28%