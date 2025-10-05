صرافیDEX+
Best New Crypto Presales 2025: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet for Early Investors Hunting 100x Opportunities

نویسنده: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/05 23:30
Alt Text – Blazpay – top presale crypto

The crypto presale market in 2025 is hotter than ever, with both emerging tokens and established projects capturing attention. Among the top presale crypto 2025 projects, Blazpay($BLAZ) stands out with its innovative AI-driven utilities, unified DeFi services, and multi-chain capabilities.

This year, the spotlight is on the best presale opportunities in crypto and the top 1000x crypto coins 2025, including a mix of new and trending tokens like Cortex, Qubic, Aleph Zero, Bittensor, Tectum, and Alephium. These new investment crypto presales promise growth, usability, and scalability, making them highly appealing to early adopters. In this article, we highlight Blazpay first before diving into the other top presale crypto coins, providing you with essential info on price, market cap, total supply, and why each token is generating buzz.

7 Best Crypto Coins of 2025

Cryptocurrency PriceMarket CapTotal Supply (Tokens)
Blazpay$0.006Presale1,000,000,000
Cortex$0.02128$25.7M1,000,000,000
Qubic$0.000002$197.4M157,880,824,393,905
Aleph Zero $0.02262$6.8M520,000,000
Bittensor $306.45$2.9B21,000,000
Tectum$0.7672$7.59M10,000,000
Alephium $0.1666$20.23M215,230,861

  • Blazpay($BLAZ)

Blazpay ($BLAZ) had launched its presale for $0.006 per token. The total supply is capped at 1 billion tokens, allocated across liquidity (10%), ecosystem growth (20%), and non-inflationary rewards tied to platform usage.

Blazpay’s utilities make it a standout presale crypto:

Conversational AI: Manage trades, portfolios, and DeFi tasks using natural language commands.

Unified Services: All-in-one platform for trading, transfers, payments, NFTs, and portfolio management.

Multi-Chain Native: Seamless cross-chain transactions across Ethereum, BSC, and other networks.

Perpetual Trading: Flexible leverage trading with instant execution and risk controls.

Gamified Rewards: Earn interactive rewards for trading, staking, and platform engagement.

B2B API/SDK: Embed Blazpay’s multi-chain DeFi features into any third-party application.

Alt Text – Blazpay – top presale crypto

How to Buy Blazpay:

  1. Visit the official $BLAZ website.
  2. Connect your wallet (supports ETH, BNB, or USDT).
  3. Choose the number of BLAZ tokens.
  4. Confirm purchase and view your tokens in the dashboard.

  • Cortex (CTXC)

Type: Decentralized AI model marketplace.

Circulating Supply: ~232.8 million CTXC

Max Supply: ~299.8 million

Market Cap: ~$15–16 million

Utility: Allows developers to upload and execute AI models on the blockchain. CTXC is used for transaction fees, rewarding model providers, and maintaining the ecosystem.

Cortex aims to bridge AI and blockchain, enabling real-time AI inference directly on-chain, which gives it a unique edge compared to traditional off-chain AI services.

  • Qubic (QUBIC)

Type: High-performance blockchain protocol with smart contracts and oracles.

Circulating Supply: ~115–122 trillion QUBIC

Max Supply: 200 trillion (after supply cut from 1 quadrillion → 200T via Project X)

Market Cap: ~$190–200 million

Utility: Governance, staking/locking, transaction fees. Features emission halving and token burns to stabilize value.

Qubic is designed for high-volume scalability and positions itself as a next-gen computation platform, aiming to process both smart contracts and AI workloads efficiently.

Alt Text – Blazpay – best presale opportunities in crypto

  • Aleph Zero (AZERO)

Type: Privacy-enhanced Layer-1 blockchain.

Circulating Supply: ~300 million AZERO

Max Supply: 1 billion

Market Cap: ~$680–700 million (not $6.8M — your figure was off by 100x)

Utility: Focused on private smart contracts using zk-SNARKs. Supports DeFi, supply chain, and enterprise applications.

Aleph Zero’s hybrid design makes it appealing to institutions and enterprises, combining high throughput with privacy-first smart contracts for regulated industries.

  • Bittensor (TAO)

Type: AI + blockchain protocol (open marketplace for machine learning models).

Circulating Supply: ~9.6 million TAO

Max Supply: 21 million (Bitcoin-style cap)

Market Cap: ~$2.9–3.0 billion

Utility: Rewards developers who contribute AI models; TAO is used for governance and transaction fees across subnets.

Bittensor has emerged as a leading AI+crypto narrative token, with developers competing to provide machine learning services, creating a decentralized “AI economy.”

  • Tectum (TET)

Type: Ultra-fast Layer-1 blockchain infrastructure.

Circulating Supply: ~9.9 million TET

Max Supply: 10 million (hard cap)

Market Cap: ~$75–80 million (not $7.5M — your number was too low)

Utility: Features “SoftNote” payment system for instant zero-fee transactions. Branded as one of the fastest blockchains (1M+ TPS).

Tectum is pushing mass adoption goals by positioning SoftNote as a crypto alternative to physical cash, with instant, borderless transactions.

  • Alephium (ALPH)

Type: Scalable Layer-1 blockchain with Proof-of-Work.

Circulating Supply: ~121 million ALPH

Max Supply: 1 billion

Market Cap: ~$250–260 million (not $20M — your figure was way under)

Utility: UTXO-based smart contracts, sharding for scalability, and built-in deflation (transaction fee burns). Strong focus on security + energy efficiency.

Alephium combines Bitcoin’s UTXO security model with Ethereum-like programmability, making it a hybrid Layer-1 designed for both scalability and developer flexibility.

Conclusion

Blazpay ($BLAZ) stands out in the 2025 crypto landscape as the only active presale with real utility. Its AI-assisted trading, multi-chain integration, unified DeFi services, and developer-ready SDKs make it a standout opportunity for early investors. While other projects like Cortex, Qubic, Aleph Zero, Bittensor, Tectum, and Alephium show innovation, Blazpay’s $0.006 presale offers the lowest entry into a fully functional ecosystem, bridging retail and enterprise adoption. Early participation positions investors to maximize potential rewards from one of 2025’s most promising presale tokens.

Alt Text – Blazpay – top presale crypto

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice.

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

