Best New Crypto Presale To Watch as Chainlink’s $9.3M Reserve Sparks Rally, the Next Big Thing?

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 20:01
Crypto News

Explore Tapzi’s presale, unique GameFi model, and why blockchain gaming and altcoins like Chainlink are gaining traction in 2025.

A subtle tension has emerged this October across the digital asset space. Chainlink’s price compresses in a volatile band while its strategic reserve crosses $9.3 million, sending new signals to market watchers.

Simultaneously, the Tapzi presale is not merely another entry in crypto newsfeeds: its skill-to-earn design disrupts blockchain gaming and lures fresh investment, especially as altcoins under one cent trend with speculative but substantial returns.

The connection? A changing landscape, where investor psychology, technology, and tokenomics feed each other—Demand is driven as much by product-market fit as by narratives around presale innovation and tangible blockchain adoption. This best new crypto presale of 2025 is being applauded for its skill-to-earn GameFi approach. Priced under a cent, the Tapzi presale crypto could be the next big thing in the crypto space.

Key Takeaways

  • Tapzi presale leverages a unique skill-based, anti-cheat gaming model appealing to both gamers and crypto investors.
  • Chainlink’s strategic reserve growth and ETF speculation signal institutional adoption and price volatility ahead.
  • Tapzi’s fixed supply, staking features, and community DAO roadmap drive sustainability vs. speculative meme coins.Chainlink’s Strategic Reserve Surge and Market Implications

Chainlink’s network sits in a rare position this season. Its strategic reserve has topped 417,000 LINK, valued at $9.3 million at an average cost basis of $22.51 per token as of the first week of October 2025.

The most recent inflow brought over 46,000 LINK into its treasury, attracting attention from analysts who monitor the strengthening reserve as a signal of Chainlink’s long-term sustainability and utility.

Alongside this, exchange reserves have dropped to six-year lows: supply is tightening even while more than 1,900 new wallets opened on October 1 alone. These network milestones reflect accelerating institutional engagement, particularly from enterprise adopters such as Deutsche Börse.

At the same time, open interest in LINK derivatives has climbed to more than $1.3 billion, hinting at strong speculative positioning by both long- and short-term traders.

Despite the positive on-chain metrics, LINK’s price remains rangebound, drifting between $21.76 and $23.69. Analysts are closely watching the $22 support and $24 resistance—the subsequent few sessions may determine if LINK rallies toward $27 or dips toward deeper consolidation.

Tapzi – the Best New Crypto Presale: Gamifying Web3 with Skill and Scarcity

While Chainlink gets the headlines for infrastructure growth, Tapzi is redefining what a crypto presale can deliver. Built around a competitive skill-to-earn model, Tapzi doesn’t follow the play-to-earn playbook. Instead, gamers stake TAPZI tokens to enter short, high-intensity tournaments—chess to Rock-Paper-Scissors—where performance, not chance, determines rewards.

Entry fees are affordable, from 1 to 1,000 TAPZI per match, while winning yields rewards up to 200% based on difficulty and stake size. ELO-based matchmaking and automated anti-cheat mechanisms ensure fairness, unlike previous GameFi experiments that relied on token inflation and grind-to-earn loops.

This combination of competitive gameplay and fixed tokenomics—total supply is capped, locked liquidity, and robust staking options—makes TAPZI one of the best presale crypto tokens under 1 cent right now.

Experts in blockchain gaming point to Tapzi’s strong user retention loop: users come back for real competition, while the deflationary supply design supports long-term price appreciation. By tapping into the $200-billion gaming industry with real incentives for skill and transparency, Tapzi is getting serious investor attention during its presale.

Chainlink’s Fundamentals vs. Tapzi’s Growth Potential

Chainlink’s fundamentals are strong, with declining exchange balances, increased whale accumulation, and growing adoption across DeFi and real-world asset protocols. As demand for trust-minimized data increases, Chainlink’s position in blockchain finance gets stronger.

But while Chainlink is a pillar for institutional capital looking for utility and security, the explosive potential of newer tokens like Tapzi is a different proposition. Unlike the mature, low volatility of BNB or even the ecosystem-expanding efforts of MetaVault, Tapzi offers investors a 3x multiple immediately upon listing (based on $0.01 price) and potentially even higher if mass adoption follows.

Comparing Tapzi’s presale to other blockchain gaming ventures shows why investors are shifting interest. Skill-based models generate ongoing engagement, not engineered hype, so the token price is cushioned from short-term volatility.

Unlike liquidity draining meme coins or oversaturated DeFi offerings, Tapzi’s transparent tokenomics means rewards go to active, skilled users – not speculative behavior seen in projects that just burn investor funds.

Tapzi Goes From Presale to Web3 Gaming Milestones

As Tapzi’s best crypto presale reaches advanced rounds, the project roadmap includes launching tournament and PvP features, NFT utility, robust staking, and community-centered DAO governance.

These are not speculative—each ties user engagement, token value, and economic sustainability together into a flywheel for retention and growth.

Tapzi’s fixed supply, competitive matching, and anti-cheat automation are designed to build a self-sustaining ecosystem. If player adoption and tournament traffic meet expectations, TAPZI could scale fast in both token circulation and market value after joining the league of best crypto presales to invest in 2025.

Tapzi is offering a massive $500,000 giveaway as part of its presale. Participate here: https://tapzi.io/giveaway-500

Media Links: 

Website: https://tapzi.io/

Whitepaper: https://docs.tapzi.io/

X Handle: https://x.com/Official_Tapzi

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-new-crypto-presale-to-watch-as-chainlinks-9-3m-reserve-sparks-rally-the-next-big-thing/

