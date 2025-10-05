Best Crypto to Buy Under $1 as Meme Coins Fail to Recapture Their Mojo

As meme coins trail behind attempting to regain their lost mojo, there is one utility-oriented altcoin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), that is increasingly becoming the investor’s go-to pick for high upside. Available to sell at $0.035 and already well over 55% sold out under Phase 6 of its presale, Mutuum Finance is drawing attention for all the right reasons.

With more than 16,750 owners and up to $16.8 million raised, the project is building something far more durable than hype, a twin lending infrastructure of peer-to-peer and pooled lending, real-yield tokenomics, and non-custodial smart contracts giving users full control of their assets. In a market where memecoins once dominated, Mutuum Finance is a rare under-$1 cryptocurrency with actual technical sophistication and long-term growth potential.

Meme Coins Lose Some Shine as Investor Interest Shifts

The once-darling memecoin market is obviously tired now, as the GMCI Memecoin Index sticks at 220, a long way from its 600 price last year amid the speculative frenzy. Tokens like Fartcoin, BONK, and WIF, which were once behind colossal retail interest, are struggling to gain traction these days. Even experienced players such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Pepe, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) were unable to revive momentum, indicating a shift in general investor sentiment.

While top altcoin indexes have reached new all-time highs since November, the memecoin sector remains overlooked as funds continue to flow into projects that have utility in the real world and tangible value. It is against this background that the vast majority of investors are seeking fundamentally superior alternatives, a phenomenon fueling rising attention towards next-generation Mutuum Finance (MUTM).

Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Reveal Fervent Investor Interest

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) sees its Stage 6 presale attract investors globally. Demand remains robust, with over 16,750 individuals engaged with over $16.8 million spent already, indicating increasing trust in the long-term destiny of the project and vision.

Mutuum Finance Lending & Borrowing Protocol Implementation

Mutuum Finance has stated that it is launching its new lending and borrowing protocol, an important new addition to its growing DeFi platform. It will release version V1 of the protocol in Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will introduce a suite of foundational components including liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, and others. With ETH and USDT available for lending, borrowing, and collateral from the very beginning, the protocol would be able to provide a strong, quick, and scalable platform for decentralized financial transactions.

Dynamic liquidation ratios and live LTV are calculated dynamically to respond to the prevailing market conditions at the moment to enable the protocol to hedge actively against volatility. Reserve multipliers are set between 10% on lower risk assets and 35% on higher risk assets to provide a degree of systemic insurance.

Efficiency is also Mutuum Finance’s top concern. Collateral is maximized to create maximum borrowing capacity and correlated assets are utilized to create lending and borrowing efficiency as flawless as possible. Those structures create low insolvency risk with a safe, sustainable DeFi protocol

A Rare Sub-$1 Gem With Real Utility and 100x Potential

As the memecoin era ends and investor capital seeks better alternatives, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as one of the most robust altcoins under $1. Over 16,750 investors have invested more than $16.8 million, and Phase 6 of its presale is already more than 55% sold at just $0.035 per token. The project’s momentum leaves little to chance. Its twin-lending network, real-yield tokenomics, and non-custodial design set it apart from recent hype tokens, and the forthcoming launch of its lending and borrowing protocol can prove to be a turning point in terms of growth. With the potential to make 50x–100x in the next bull market, MUTM offers early adopters an opportunity to invest in a fundamentally sound DeFi project before the mainstream rush.

