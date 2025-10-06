صرافیDEX+
All it took was for Bitcoin to reach its all-time high to give investors a clearer picture of what the best crypto to buy now could be. Spoiler alert: it is not Bitcoin. It is not Dogecoin either, since the OG meme coin, after a minor 7% uptick following the apex crypto reaching its all-time […]

Best Crypto to Buy Now? Maxi Doge Presale Soars as DOGE Price Stalls

نویسنده: The Cryptonomist
2025/10/06 11:53
All it took was for Bitcoin to reach its all-time high to give investors a clearer picture of what the best crypto to buy now could be. Spoiler alert: it is not Bitcoin. It is not Dogecoin either, since the OG meme coin, after a minor 7% uptick following the apex crypto reaching its all-time high, has now stagnated in terms of price action.

Dogecoin fans are now pivoting toward cryptocurrencies that could give them the same feeling as the old DOGE. While Maxi Doge does not necessarily do that, it promises a robust community that aligns with degen standards, and that could give its price a major boost in the long run. So far, the Doge-themed ICO has raised over $2.7 million already.

A Dive into the Dogecoin Price Action

Dogecoin hasn’t been at the top of its game lately. However, it has gone through multiple parabolic waves recently due to the current market’s volatile nature. Since May of this year, it has been able to go through modest pumps thrice, and each time, it is trying to outpace the previous one.

The trend line shows that if the DOGE price continues along the current pattern, it could cross the $0.3 mark soon.

Dogecoin Price

But the real question is, will it reach the elusive $1 mark that the community has anticipated for so long? The simple answer is no. The inflationary asset, although it has generated buzz among institutions thanks to its ETFs and more than a few celebrity backings (Elon Musk), has not been able to generate the same level of excitement as before.

That being said, it has amassed a massive number of bulls. Even today, there are analysts who believe that the token could move up in value drastically. The latest among them is Short Squeezer, who has even said that the meme coin could reach $2 within a 6 to 8-month period.

Is it wishful thinking? Maybe. However, it is one belief that has been able to hold the community together for so long. That said, because of the inflationary nature of the token and the fact that such predictions have been invalidated before, DOGE may not be the best crypto to buy now.

Maxi Doge: A Buff DOGE Alternative

While Dogecoin has already had its time to shine, there are other projects that are now seen as the next best thing. And the one among them leading the momentum is Maxi Doge.

This Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrency project takes a different approach to traditional meme coins of today, which are ripe with talk about utility that may or may not come to pass.

Maxi Doge Presale

With Maxi Doge, the premise is “what you see is what you get,” which means a “buff” DOGE that leans into the degen jokes and even motivates people to take riskier investment decisions if they seek bigger rewards.

The simplicity of this premise has allowed Maxi Doge to gain much traction on social media. It now has over 4.2K followers on X, and on Telegram, it has upwards of 2.4K.

Memes are built into the core of this project, which means it does not take itself too seriously. Its roadmap is very simple, showcasing that the only purpose of the project is to generate buzz among the cryptocurrency community and provide users with leveraged trading opportunities once the presale concludes.

Trading on 1000x Leverage: Maxi Doge’s Vision of Exponential Growth

Other than the memes and the Gen Z lingo, the core factor that sets Maxi Doge apart from the rest is its focus on providing users with leveraged trading opportunities.

$MAXI

According to the official website, the goal of the project after concluding its presale is to list on exchanges that could provide users with the ability to trade $MAXI on 1000x leverage.

Per the memes and the information the website provides, it is an approach to make exponential gains. It is ripe with risks, sure. However, it is also very much in tune with what Maxi Doge represents.

Is Maxi Doge the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Now the big question is whether Maxi Doge is the best cryptocurrency to buy now. Many believe it could be, citing the following reasons for their sentiment.

Built on a Singular Idea

According to crypto analyst InsideBitcoins, one of the biggest assets that work in Maxi Doge’s favor is that it is built around a single idea: the next rally is coming.

This means that just as Dogecoin got its major pump during the big rally of 2021, Maxi Doge could be the crypto to capitalize on this one. Considering Bitcoin has only recently pumped beyond its all-time high and the Uptober sentiment is still high, it is possible.

Meme-Themed Imagery

There are many meme coins that go overly stylized with their memes. Maxi Doge keeps things basic, which means presenting users with a simple, hand-drawn image of a buff DOGE going into battle with popular cultural icons such as Darth Vader. The jokes are there, and they are strong.

Presale Momentum

Maxi Doge has been able to raise upwards of $2.7 million at the time of writing. So, it can be said that the project has enough momentum now that it could surge in value once it goes live on exchanges.

Right Time to Invest in Meme Coins

With Bitcoin hitting its ATH level just recently, it can be said that the bull cycle is still on. And since high caps aren’t making parabolic jumps on the price charts, people are sticking to meme coins. SPX6900 and FLOKI, for instance, have both grown by double digits in the past 7 days.

This showcases a massive demand for meme coins, one that Maxi Doge could capitalize on.

Conclusion

People’s quest to find the best crypto to buy now is moving them toward meme coins with major upside potential in both the short and long term. Given that Dogecoin isn’t surging like it used to, Maxi Doge has emerged as a strong alternative.

Visit Maxi Doge

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

The post Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Ethereum’s new roadmap was presented by Vitalik Buterin at the Japan Dev Conference. Short-term priorities include Layer 1 scaling and raising gas limits to enhance transaction throughput. Vitalik Buterin presented Ethereum’s development roadmap at the Japan Dev Conference today, outlining the blockchain platform’s priorities across multiple timeframes. The short-term goals focus on scaling solutions and increasing Layer 1 gas limits to improve transaction capacity. Mid-term objectives target enhanced cross-Layer 2 interoperability and faster network responsiveness to create a more seamless user experience across different scaling solutions. The long-term vision emphasizes building a secure, simple, quantum-resistant, and formally verified minimalist Ethereum network. This approach aims to future-proof the platform against emerging technological threats while maintaining its core functionality. The roadmap presentation comes as Ethereum continues to compete with other blockchain platforms for market share in the smart contract and decentralized application space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/ethereum-roadmap-scaling-interoperability-security-japan/
Moonveil
MORE$0.004156-12.07%
CROSS
CROSS$0.12742-0.04%
COM
COM$0.005876-8.23%
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.02581-1.93%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007402-1.51%
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

BitcoinWorld Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders The dynamic world of decentralized finance (DeFi) is constantly evolving, bringing forth new opportunities and innovations. A significant development is currently unfolding at Curve Finance, a leading decentralized exchange (DEX). Its founder, Michael Egorov, has put forth an exciting proposal designed to offer a more direct path for token holders to earn revenue. This initiative, centered around a new Curve Finance revenue sharing model, aims to bolster the value for those actively participating in the protocol’s governance. What is the “Yield Basis” Proposal and How Does it Work? At the core of this forward-thinking initiative is a new protocol dubbed Yield Basis. Michael Egorov introduced this concept on the CurveDAO governance forum, outlining a mechanism to distribute sustainable profits directly to CRV holders. Specifically, it targets those who stake their CRV tokens to gain veCRV, which are essential for governance participation within the Curve ecosystem. Let’s break down the initial steps of this innovative proposal: crvUSD Issuance: Before the Yield Basis protocol goes live, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued. Strategic Fund Allocation: The funds generated from the sale of these crvUSD tokens will be strategically deployed into three distinct Bitcoin-based liquidity pools: WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC. Pool Capping: To ensure balanced risk and diversified exposure, each of these pools will be capped at $10 million. This carefully designed structure aims to establish a robust and consistent income stream, forming the bedrock of a sustainable Curve Finance revenue sharing mechanism. Why is This Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Significant for CRV Holders? This proposal marks a pivotal moment for CRV holders, particularly those dedicated to the long-term health and governance of Curve Finance. Historically, generating revenue for token holders in the DeFi space can often be complex. The Yield Basis proposal simplifies this by offering a more direct and transparent pathway to earnings. By staking CRV for veCRV, holders are not merely engaging in governance; they are now directly positioned to benefit from the protocol’s overall success. The significance of this development is multifaceted: Direct Profit Distribution: veCRV holders are set to receive a substantial share of the profits generated by the Yield Basis protocol. Incentivized Governance: This direct financial incentive encourages more users to stake their CRV, which in turn strengthens the protocol’s decentralized governance structure. Enhanced Value Proposition: The promise of sustainable revenue sharing could significantly boost the inherent value of holding and staking CRV tokens. Ultimately, this move underscores Curve Finance’s dedication to rewarding its committed community and ensuring the long-term vitality of its ecosystem through effective Curve Finance revenue sharing. Understanding the Mechanics: Profit Distribution and Ecosystem Support The distribution model for Yield Basis has been thoughtfully crafted to strike a balance between rewarding veCRV holders and supporting the wider Curve ecosystem. Under the terms of the proposal, a substantial portion of the value generated by Yield Basis will flow back to those who contribute to the protocol’s governance. Returns for veCRV Holders: A significant share, specifically between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis, will be distributed to veCRV holders. This flexible range allows for dynamic adjustments based on market conditions and the protocol’s performance. Ecosystem Reserve: Crucially, 25% of the Yield Basis tokens will be reserved exclusively for the Curve ecosystem. This allocation can be utilized for various strategic purposes, such as funding ongoing development, issuing grants, or further incentivizing liquidity providers. This ensures the continuous growth and innovation of the platform. The proposal is currently undergoing a democratic vote on the CurveDAO governance forum, giving the community a direct voice in shaping the future of Curve Finance revenue sharing. The voting period is scheduled to conclude on September 24th. What’s Next for Curve Finance and CRV Holders? The proposed Yield Basis protocol represents a pioneering approach to sustainable revenue generation and community incentivization within the DeFi landscape. If approved by the community, this Curve Finance revenue sharing model has the potential to establish a new benchmark for how decentralized exchanges reward their most dedicated participants. It aims to foster a more robust and engaged community by directly linking governance participation with tangible financial benefits. This strategic move by Michael Egorov and the Curve Finance team highlights a strong commitment to innovation and strengthening the decentralized nature of the protocol. For CRV holders, a thorough understanding of this proposal is crucial for making informed decisions regarding their staking strategies and overall engagement with one of DeFi’s foundational platforms. FAQs about Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Q1: What is the main goal of the Yield Basis proposal? A1: The primary goal is to establish a more direct and sustainable way for CRV token holders who stake their tokens (receiving veCRV) to earn revenue from the Curve Finance protocol. Q2: How will funds be generated for the Yield Basis protocol? A2: Initially, $60 million in crvUSD will be issued and sold. The funds from this sale will then be allocated to three Bitcoin-based pools (WBTC, cbBTC, and tBTC), with each pool capped at $10 million, to generate profits. Q3: Who benefits from the Yield Basis revenue sharing? A3: The proposal states that between 35% and 65% of the value generated by Yield Basis will be returned to veCRV holders, who are CRV stakers participating in governance. Q4: What is the purpose of the 25% reserve for the Curve ecosystem? A4: This 25% reserve of Yield Basis tokens is intended to support the broader Curve ecosystem, potentially funding development, grants, or other initiatives that contribute to the platform’s growth and sustainability. Q5: When is the vote on the Yield Basis proposal? A5: A vote on the proposal is currently underway on the CurveDAO governance forum and is scheduled to run until September 24th. If you found this article insightful and valuable, please consider sharing it with your friends, colleagues, and followers on social media! Your support helps us continue to deliver important DeFi insights and analysis to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest DeFi market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping decentralized finance institutional adoption. This post Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Streamflow
STREAM$0.02339+0.73%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01322-1.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004156-12.07%
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:35

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Ethereum unveils roadmap focusing on scaling, interoperability, and security at Japan Dev Conference

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Unlocking Massive Value: Curve Finance Revenue Sharing Proposal for CRV Holders

Crypto Hacks Explode in 2025 as Best Wallet Is a Safer Alternative for Your Crypto

What is a Crypto Casino?

