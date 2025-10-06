Best Crypto to Buy Before Bitcoin (BTC) Forms a New All-Time High

With Bitcoin (BTC) approaching a new all-time high, investors are looking for coins that can offer disproportionate returns as the market leader rises. One project that is gaining significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 utility-driven DeFi altcoin. With over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold out, Mutuum Finance is demonstrating strong initial demand.

Unlike Bitcoin, which primarily benefits from market-wide momentum, Mutuum Finance offers dual lending, providing tangible utility and sustainable growth.

Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Past $121K as Momentum Builds

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed over the $117K–$120K resistance zone, resulting in $135 million short liquidations and driving prices over $121K. Market strength is being driven by a combination of rising open interest to $86 billion, positive ETF inflows of $675 million, and large treasury purchases such as Metaplanet’s 5,000 BTC acquisition.

Analysts are eyeing midterm goals in the range of $165K to $181K, which is suggesting that Q4 could be setting the stage for another parabolic leg higher. As BTC continues to be the centerpiece for most news headlines and institutional funds flow, this rally is also encouraging investors to look at high-upside, early-stage project Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-driven DeFi altcoin with strong presale momentum, as a way to add asymmetrical growth potential to vanilla Bitcoin exposure.

Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Indicate Starving Investor Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) looks on as its Stage 6 presale extends to investors globally. Appetite is still high, with over 16,750 users eager with more than $16.85 million invested already, indicating increased belief in the long-term future and direction of the project.

Mutuum Finance has announced it is launching its new lending and borrowing protocol, a landmark new feature on its growing DeFi platform. It will release version V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will introduce a range of core pieces like liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, and more. Having ETH and USDT facilitated lending, borrowing, and collateralization from the very beginning itself, the protocol would be able to provide a strong, swift, and scalable platform for decentralized financial transactions.

Dynamic liquidation ratios and live LTV are dynamically computed to capture the state of the markets at the time to enable the protocol to hedge aggressively against volatility. Reserve multipliers of between 10% on lower-risk assets to 35% on higher-risk assets are set in order to be able to pay some form of systemic insurance.

Efficiency is the Mutuum Finance’s number one concern. Collateral is designed to generate maximum borrowing capacity and correlated assets to generate lending and borrowing efficiency as close to perfect as possible. Such frameworks generate low insolvency risk with a secure, sustainable DeFi protocol

MUTM Delivers the Asymmetric Advantage

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as one of the most profitable altcoin investments as Bitcoin gets ready to make a new all-time high. Already at 55% sold out in Stage 6 of its presale, over 16,750 investors on board, and over $16.85 million raised, the project’s sheer size is testament to strong market confidence. Its state-of-the-art dual lending infrastructure, adaptive risk controls, and dynamic collateral management make it more than a speculatory wager, it’s a utility-driven DeFi solution designed with long-term scalability in mind. While Bitcoin leads the way to the top, MUTM’s early-stage ambitions and huge upside potential may offer exponential returns in the next cycle. Secure your allocation today and get ahead of the next wave of DeFi innovation before presale closes.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-crypto-to-buy-before-bitcoin-btc-forms-a-new-all-time-high/