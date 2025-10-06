صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Best Crypto to Buy Before Bitcoin (BTC) Forms a New All-Time High   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Bitcoin (BTC) approaching a new all-time high, investors are looking for coins that can offer disproportionate returns as the market leader rises. One project that is gaining significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 utility-driven DeFi altcoin. With over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold out, Mutuum Finance is demonstrating strong initial demand.  Unlike Bitcoin, which primarily benefits from market-wide momentum, Mutuum Finance offers dual lending, providing tangible utility and sustainable growth.  Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Past $121K as Momentum Builds Bitcoin (BTC) crossed over the $117K–$120K resistance zone, resulting in $135 million short liquidations and driving prices over $121K. Market strength is being driven by a combination of rising open interest to $86 billion, positive ETF inflows of $675 million, and large treasury purchases such as Metaplanet’s 5,000 BTC acquisition.  Analysts are eyeing midterm goals in the range of $165K to $181K, which is suggesting that Q4 could be setting the stage for another parabolic leg higher. As BTC continues to be the centerpiece for most news headlines and institutional funds flow, this rally is also encouraging investors to look at high-upside, early-stage project Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-driven DeFi altcoin with strong presale momentum, as a way to add asymmetrical growth potential to vanilla Bitcoin exposure. Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Indicate Starving Investor Demand Mutuum Finance (MUTM) looks on as its Stage 6 presale extends to investors globally. Appetite is still high, with over 16,750 users eager with more than $16.85 million invested already, indicating increased belief in the long-term future and direction of the project. Mutuum Finance has announced it is launching its new lending and borrowing protocol, a landmark new feature on its growing DeFi platform. It will release version V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will introduce a… The post Best Crypto to Buy Before Bitcoin (BTC) Forms a New All-Time High   appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Bitcoin (BTC) approaching a new all-time high, investors are looking for coins that can offer disproportionate returns as the market leader rises. One project that is gaining significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 utility-driven DeFi altcoin. With over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold out, Mutuum Finance is demonstrating strong initial demand.  Unlike Bitcoin, which primarily benefits from market-wide momentum, Mutuum Finance offers dual lending, providing tangible utility and sustainable growth.  Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Past $121K as Momentum Builds Bitcoin (BTC) crossed over the $117K–$120K resistance zone, resulting in $135 million short liquidations and driving prices over $121K. Market strength is being driven by a combination of rising open interest to $86 billion, positive ETF inflows of $675 million, and large treasury purchases such as Metaplanet’s 5,000 BTC acquisition.  Analysts are eyeing midterm goals in the range of $165K to $181K, which is suggesting that Q4 could be setting the stage for another parabolic leg higher. As BTC continues to be the centerpiece for most news headlines and institutional funds flow, this rally is also encouraging investors to look at high-upside, early-stage project Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-driven DeFi altcoin with strong presale momentum, as a way to add asymmetrical growth potential to vanilla Bitcoin exposure. Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Indicate Starving Investor Demand Mutuum Finance (MUTM) looks on as its Stage 6 presale extends to investors globally. Appetite is still high, with over 16,750 users eager with more than $16.85 million invested already, indicating increased belief in the long-term future and direction of the project. Mutuum Finance has announced it is launching its new lending and borrowing protocol, a landmark new feature on its growing DeFi platform. It will release version V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will introduce a…

Best Crypto to Buy Before Bitcoin (BTC) Forms a New All-Time High

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 00:22
Bitcoin
BTC$103,396.4-1.52%
COM
COM$0.005894-9.80%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003726-4.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.000926+9.19%

With Bitcoin (BTC) approaching a new all-time high, investors are looking for coins that can offer disproportionate returns as the market leader rises. One project that is gaining significant attention is Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a $0.035 utility-driven DeFi altcoin. With over 55% of its Stage 6 presale sold out, Mutuum Finance is demonstrating strong initial demand. 

Unlike Bitcoin, which primarily benefits from market-wide momentum, Mutuum Finance offers dual lending, providing tangible utility and sustainable growth. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Surges Past $121K as Momentum Builds

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed over the $117K–$120K resistance zone, resulting in $135 million short liquidations and driving prices over $121K. Market strength is being driven by a combination of rising open interest to $86 billion, positive ETF inflows of $675 million, and large treasury purchases such as Metaplanet’s 5,000 BTC acquisition. 

Analysts are eyeing midterm goals in the range of $165K to $181K, which is suggesting that Q4 could be setting the stage for another parabolic leg higher. As BTC continues to be the centerpiece for most news headlines and institutional funds flow, this rally is also encouraging investors to look at high-upside, early-stage project Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a utility-driven DeFi altcoin with strong presale momentum, as a way to add asymmetrical growth potential to vanilla Bitcoin exposure.

Mutuum Finance Presale Numbers Indicate Starving Investor Demand

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) looks on as its Stage 6 presale extends to investors globally. Appetite is still high, with over 16,750 users eager with more than $16.85 million invested already, indicating increased belief in the long-term future and direction of the project.

Mutuum Finance has announced it is launching its new lending and borrowing protocol, a landmark new feature on its growing DeFi platform. It will release version V1 of the protocol on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025 and will introduce a range of core pieces like liquidity pool, mtToken, debt token, liquidator bot, and more. Having ETH and USDT facilitated lending, borrowing, and collateralization from the very beginning itself, the protocol would be able to provide a strong, swift, and scalable platform for decentralized financial transactions.

Dynamic liquidation ratios and live LTV are dynamically computed to capture the state of the markets at the time to enable the protocol to hedge aggressively against volatility. Reserve multipliers of between 10% on lower-risk assets to 35% on higher-risk assets are set in order to be able to pay some form of systemic insurance.

Efficiency is the Mutuum Finance’s number one concern. Collateral is designed to generate maximum borrowing capacity and correlated assets to generate lending and borrowing efficiency as close to perfect as possible. Such frameworks generate low insolvency risk with a secure, sustainable DeFi protocol

MUTM Delivers the Asymmetric Advantage

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as one of the most profitable altcoin investments as Bitcoin gets ready to make a new all-time high. Already at 55% sold out in Stage 6 of its presale, over 16,750 investors on board, and over $16.85 million raised, the project’s sheer size is testament to strong market confidence. Its state-of-the-art dual lending infrastructure, adaptive risk controls, and dynamic collateral management make it more than a speculatory wager, it’s a utility-driven DeFi solution designed with long-term scalability in mind. While Bitcoin leads the way to the top, MUTM’s early-stage ambitions and huge upside potential may offer exponential returns in the next cycle. Secure your allocation today and get ahead of the next wave of DeFi innovation before presale closes.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-crypto-to-buy-before-bitcoin-btc-forms-a-new-all-time-high/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00011-7.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.572-2.08%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003384+0.92%
Union
U$0.006304+4.00%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21
Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Strong Accumulation Signal Emerges as Daily Bitcoin Demand Reaches Highest Level Since August 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$103,411.88-1.48%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:47

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,396.40
$103,396.40$103,396.40

-0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,476.18
$3,476.18$3,476.18

-0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.06
$161.06$161.06

+0.11%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4341
$2.4341$2.4341

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17658
$0.17658$0.17658

+0.24%