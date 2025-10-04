Best Crypto To Buy As Thailand SEC Plans to Expand Crypto ETFs Beyond Bitcoin (BTC)

The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is moving forward with plans to expand the availability of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) beyond Bitcoin. According to the secretary-general, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, regulators are drafting new rules that would allow local mutual funds and institutions to offer ETFs backed by a wider set of digital assets.

This effort is designed to attract both domestic and foreign investors, particularly younger traders, and strengthen Thailand’s position as a regional crypto hub. The decision is gaining traction at a time when crypto ETFs are multiplying in U.S. markets, highlighting a growing demand for altcoin exposure globally.

Against this backdrop, investors are asking what crypto to buy now, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out for consideration.

Bitcoin Holding Strong Amid ETF Shifts

Bitcoin has already cemented its role in Thailand’s regulated investment market through the availability of ETFs. The asset remains the entry point for many institutional portfolios.

However, the Thai SEC’s intention to broaden ETF access is signaling a strategic shift from Bitcoin-only investment channels toward more diversified crypto baskets.

Beyond Bitcoin, Solana has been performing strongly, supported by increasing institutional attention. In the U.S., ETFs linked to Solana have already appeared on regulators’ desks, with October marking what some are calling “ETF Month.” This development is reinforcing Solana’s image as one of the best cryptos to buy now, given its speed and low transaction costs.

Furthermore, Ripple’s XRP is also gaining fresh visibility in ETF proposals, signaling its persistent relevance despite regulatory challenges in previous years. In Thailand, an ETF tied to XRP could help investors diversify exposure beyond traditional assets while simplifying access to cross-border payments utility.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Accelerating

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently entering a pivotal stage in its presale. Phase 6 is underway, already 55% filled, with tokens selling at $0.035. This price marks a 250% increase from the first phase entry at $0.01, underscoring strong investor interest. Since the presale began, Mutuum Finance has raised $16,800,000 and welcomed 16,750 holders.

The current phase is selling out fast, and once it closes, Phase 7 will begin at $0.04, representing a 14.3% price increase. At launch, the token will be priced at $0.06, delivering about 371% returns for those buying at today’s rate.

Mutuum Finance has confirmed development of its lending and borrowing protocol, with V1 set to debut on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Features include a liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will serve as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral.

The project recently finalized a CertiK audit with a token score of 90/100, signaling a strong security posture. In addition, Mutuum has launched a bug bounty program worth $50,000 USDT, ensuring ongoing code transparency and system safety.

To further boost investor engagement, Mutuum Finance has announced its biggest giveaway yet. A total of $100,000 worth of MUTM will be awarded to ten winners, each receiving $10,000. Participants must invest at least $50 in the presale, submit their wallet addresses, and complete all listed quests to qualify. Moreover, a new dashboard with a leaderboard now tracks the top 50 holders, who stand to gain bonus tokens for maintaining their positions.

Tying Back to Thai SEC Expansion

As Thailand drafts rules to extend crypto ETF access beyond Bitcoin, the timing is aligning with the growth of projects like Mutuum Finance. Investors who are tracking crypto prices today are increasingly drawn to innovative tokens with clear utility and strong presale momentum.

Consequently, Mutuum Finance stands out as one of the best crypto to buy now, given its active presale, product development roadmap, and emphasis on security. For those considering what crypto to invest in as Thai markets prepare to expand ETF access, MUTM appears well-positioned to deliver both near-term gains and long-term utility.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance