صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Thailand SEC is set to expand crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin, fueling altcoin demand. Mutuum Finance presale rises with $16.8M raised and strong momentum.Thailand SEC is set to expand crypto ETFs beyond Bitcoin, fueling altcoin demand. Mutuum Finance presale rises with $16.8M raised and strong momentum.

Best Crypto To Buy As Thailand SEC Plans to Expand Crypto ETFs Beyond Bitcoin (BTC)

نویسنده: Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 19:01
Bitcoin
BTC$103,455.88-1.46%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003726-4.65%
thailand

The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is moving forward with plans to expand the availability of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) beyond Bitcoin. According to the secretary-general, Pornanong Budsaratragoon, regulators are drafting new rules that would allow local mutual funds and institutions to offer ETFs backed by a wider set of digital assets.

mutuum21

This effort is designed to attract both domestic and foreign investors, particularly younger traders, and strengthen Thailand’s position as a regional crypto hub. The decision is gaining traction at a time when crypto ETFs are multiplying in U.S. markets, highlighting a growing demand for altcoin exposure globally. 

Against this backdrop, investors are asking what crypto to buy now, and Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out for consideration.

Bitcoin Holding Strong Amid ETF Shifts

Bitcoin has already cemented its role in Thailand’s regulated investment market through the availability of ETFs. The asset remains the entry point for many institutional portfolios. 

However, the Thai SEC’s intention to broaden ETF access is signaling a strategic shift from Bitcoin-only investment channels toward more diversified crypto baskets. 

mutuum20

Beyond Bitcoin, Solana has been performing strongly, supported by increasing institutional attention. In the U.S., ETFs linked to Solana have already appeared on regulators’ desks, with October marking what some are calling “ETF Month.” This development is reinforcing Solana’s image as one of the best cryptos to buy now, given its speed and low transaction costs. 

Furthermore, Ripple’s XRP is also gaining fresh visibility in ETF proposals, signaling its persistent relevance despite regulatory challenges in previous years. In Thailand, an ETF tied to XRP could help investors diversify exposure beyond traditional assets while simplifying access to cross-border payments utility.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Accelerating

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently entering a pivotal stage in its presale. Phase 6 is underway, already 55% filled, with tokens selling at $0.035. This price marks a 250% increase from the first phase entry at $0.01, underscoring strong investor interest. Since the presale began, Mutuum Finance has raised $16,800,000 and welcomed 16,750 holders. 

The current phase is selling out fast, and once it closes, Phase 7 will begin at $0.04, representing a 14.3% price increase. At launch, the token will be priced at $0.06, delivering about 371% returns for those buying at today’s rate.

Mutuum Finance has confirmed development of its lending and borrowing protocol, with V1 set to debut on Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. Features include a liquidity pool, mtTokens, debt tokens, and an automated liquidator bot. ETH and USDT will serve as the initial assets for lending, borrowing, and collateral. 

The project recently finalized a CertiK audit with a token score of 90/100, signaling a strong security posture. In addition, Mutuum has launched a bug bounty program worth $50,000 USDT, ensuring ongoing code transparency and system safety.

To further boost investor engagement, Mutuum Finance has announced its biggest giveaway yet. A total of $100,000 worth of MUTM will be awarded to ten winners, each receiving $10,000. Participants must invest at least $50 in the presale, submit their wallet addresses, and complete all listed quests to qualify. Moreover, a new dashboard with a leaderboard now tracks the top 50 holders, who stand to gain bonus tokens for maintaining their positions.

Tying Back to Thai SEC Expansion

As Thailand drafts rules to extend crypto ETF access beyond Bitcoin, the timing is aligning with the growth of projects like Mutuum Finance. Investors who are tracking crypto prices today are increasingly drawn to innovative tokens with clear utility and strong presale momentum. 

Consequently, Mutuum Finance stands out as one of the best crypto to buy now, given its active presale, product development roadmap, and emphasis on security. For those considering what crypto to invest in as Thai markets prepare to expand ETF access, MUTM appears well-positioned to deliver both near-term gains and long-term utility.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/ 

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00011-7.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.572-2.08%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003384+0.92%
Union
U$0.006304+4.00%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21
Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Strong Accumulation Signal Emerges as Daily Bitcoin Demand Reaches Highest Level Since August 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$103,411.88-1.48%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:47

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,455.88
$103,455.88$103,455.88

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,477.98
$3,477.98$3,477.98

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.07
$161.07$161.07

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4341
$2.4341$2.4341

-0.13%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17662
$0.17662$0.17662

+0.27%