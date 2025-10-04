Best Altcoins to Buy as Bitcoin Stands to Benefit from Europe’s Currency Risks

France now has the largest TARGET deficit among all Eurozone countries, which is also at the center of Hayes’s argument.

TARGET2 is the internal payment ledger of the European Central Bank (ECB) that tracks the inflow and outflow of money between the National Central Banks (NCBs) of Eurozone countries.

A positive TARGET balance indicates that more funds have flowed into a country’s national banks, while a negative balance means more funds have flowed out.

Now, France, aka the Eurozone’s second-largest economy and certainly ‘too big to fail,’ has a deeply negative TARGET balance.

This simply means that French institutions and savers have been moving their money out of the country to safer destinations such as Germany and Luxembourg – two countries that have consistently maintained positive TARGET balances.

Read on as we explore in detail the implosion of France’s financial position and how it could be supremely positive for Bitcoin and crypto.

Foreign Funds Fleeing France

Another key number to pay attention to is the Net Portfolio Balance (NPB), which measures the difference between foreign assets owned by a country’s citizens abroad and domestic assets owned by foreigners.

Simply put, a positive NPB means that citizens of a given country own more assets outside their country than foreigners own inside it.

France has the second-largest negative NPB balance, currently at 38% of its GDP, which means that a large portion of French assets – mainly government bonds, equity, and debt – are owned by foreigners. Most of these ‘foreigners’ are German and Japanese investors.

Now, both Germany and Japan are seeing increased pushes for domestic production and consumption as a result of Trump’s ‘America First’ policy.

This means there’s mounting pressure for the repatriation of funds into domestic investment vehicles, which could trigger aggressive selling of French bonds and debt.

Bitcoin Is the Ultimate Winner

To put it in a nutshell, France is at huge risk of losing international funding and support amid the changing geopolitical scenario.

So, how would France deal with this? According to Hayes, Macron will likely try to ‘keep everyone happy’ by increasing spending instead of cutting it down.

The first consequence would be a default on foreign funds, followed by internal capital restrictions to trap domestic money within the country.

Another possible scenario is France leaving the Eurozone and bringing back its own currency, the Franc. This would devalue the currency, boost tourism, and strengthen exports.

However, ultimately, the EU would have to print more euros to keep the Eurozone from falling apart. Hayes estimates that the EU would need at least €5T just to keep its economy afloat.

Amidst all this chaos and uncertainty, there’s one clear winner: Bitcoin. As the French government imposes internal fund-flow restrictions, trust in the banking system collapses, and investors look for a safe haven they can truly own and move freely.

That’s exactly what Bitcoin offers. As the EU prints more money, huge liquidity will flood the markets, and much of it will ultimately be absorbed by Bitcoin.

Bitcoin will become a ‘digital lifeboat’ for anyone looking to escape the sinking French economy. This could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for those who missed the earlier Bitcoin rally.

A weakening euro, trillions in new money printing, and a collapsing French economy could be the perfect fuel to ignite the next Bitcoin fire.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

