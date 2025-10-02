صرافیDEX+
Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag and BlockchainFX Crypto Presales

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 00:58
Crypto News

Explore the best crypto presale to buy in October 2025. Based Eggman $GGs, BullZilla, BlockDag, and BlockchainFX are shaping this year’s top crypto presales with strong momentum.

Crypto presales continue to dominate conversations in October 2025 as traders search for projects that balance accessibility, growth, and adoption. These early-stage tokens often attract attention because they offer a lower entry point compared to fully launched assets.

The best crypto presale 2025 choices include Based Eggman ($GGs), BullZilla ($BZIL), BlockDag (BDAG), and BlockchainFX ($BFX). Each project approaches the market differently, whether through community-driven culture, measurable adoption, or long-term infrastructure.

Understanding how each presale crypto operates gives investors insight into their structure, pricing, and appeal within the broader cryptocurrency presales market.

Based Eggman: Welcome to the Best Crypto Presale $GGs

Joining the Based Eggman presale is designed to be straightforward, transparent, and secure. Investors only need a Web3 wallet with available funds to start, making entry into the presale crypto process seamless. Supported wallets include MetaMask, Trust Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, Phantom, Exodus, and AlphaWallet. Once connected, buyers can easily confirm participation and purchase $GGs tokens.

The $GGs presale has already demonstrated meaningful traction. As of now, the project has raised 207,388.12 USDT while selling more than 28,738,597.1 tokens. Each token is priced at $0.008692, offering a clear structure for those entering the presale. This transparent pricing model helps participants measure their allocation with certainty rather than speculation.

What distinguishes Based Eggman in the crypto presale list is its attempt to merge culture, meme identity, and gaming into one ecosystem. Unlike projects that focus only on hype, it highlights functionality through wallet compatibility, social participation, and clear data on funds raised.

This mix of accessible entry, measurable performance, and broad wallet support makes $GGs stand out on the list of best presale crypto opportunities in 2025.

BullZilla: High ROI at Stage 4D

BullZilla ($BZIL) is in Stage 4D of its crypto ICO presale, priced at $0.00010574. The project has already raised more than $700,000 while selling 29 billion tokens, supported by a base of over 2,300 holders.

What places BullZilla among trending presale coins is its return on investment potential. At the current price, the projected ROI to the listing price of $0.00527 is 4,885.25 percent. Those who entered earlier at Stage 1A have already seen gains above 1,700 percent.

To put the math into perspective, an allocation of $1,000 at today’s Stage 4D price secures roughly 9.45 million tokens. At listing, that position is projected to reach $49,852. A larger $2,500 entry could capture over 23.6 million tokens, with a listing value exceeding $124,000.

These clear calculations explain why BullZilla has earned a spot among the best crypto presale to buy now.

BlockDag: Adoption Driving Growth

BlockDag has shifted from being just another presale coin to establishing itself as a significant presence in crypto presale projects. With more than $415 million raised and 26.5 billion coins sold, it has become a standout in the crypto presale 2025 cycle.

Currently priced at $0.0013 in Batch 30, BlockDag’s success comes from measurable adoption. More than 20,000 X-Series miners have been distributed across 130 countries, while its mobile mining app has drawn over 3 million users. These figures show how adoption extends beyond fundraising and into real-world activity.

Its Proof-of-Work plus DAG hybrid model is reinforced by both hardware distribution and mobile engagement, creating an ecosystem that is functioning rather than purely promotional.

This combination of scale and grassroots involvement places BlockDag as one of the best crypto presale 2025 picks for those tracking adoption-based growth.

BlockchainFX: Incentives and Listings

BlockchainFX started its crypto presale at $0.01 and has risen to $0.026, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. At this pace, a $50,000 allocation today is set to double by launch.

The project has captured attention with its incentive programs. A $500,000 giveaway is currently running, with rewards up to $250,000 in $BFX tokens. Additionally, BlockchainFX has secured five confirmed exchange listings post-launch, which helps provide visibility for its token.

Revenue forecasts show ambitions beyond short-term fundraising, with goals of scaling from $30 million in 2025 to $1.8 billion by 2030, alongside rewards valued at $630 million. These numbers demonstrate structured growth potential, which appeals to investors comparing projects on the crypto presale list.

Conclusion: Finding the Best Crypto Presale to Buy in October 2025

The October 2025 crypto presale list highlights how diverse the market has become. Based Eggman focuses on culture and accessibility, BullZilla emphasizes ROI, BlockDag delivers adoption, and BlockchainFX ties presale momentum to incentives and listings.

Each project approaches the presale market differently, giving investors varied ways to participate in early-stage tokens. For anyone exploring the best presale crypto opportunities this year, understanding the structure, data, and growth models of these projects is essential.

With billions of tokens sold and hundreds of millions raised across these names, October has reinforced why crypto pre sales remain an important part of the market. Those seeking the best crypto presale 2025 can look to these projects as clear examples of how presales continue to shape early-stage investment opportunities.

More Information on Based Eggman Presale Here:  

Website: https://basedeggman.com/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Based_Eggman

Telegram: https://t.me/basedeggman

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

