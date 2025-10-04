Bankman-Fried says his biggest mistake was handing FTX to new CEO before bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried claimed that handing over FTX to its current CEO was the “single biggest mistake” that prevented him from saving the exchange.
Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the founder and former CEO of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX, said his “biggest mistake” during the $8 billion collapse was handing control of the company to new management — a decision he claims cost him a last-minute opportunity to save the firm.
Bankman-Fried, once the leader of the $32 billion FTX exchange, is currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for seven felony charges related to the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research in November 2022, which resulted in an $8.9 billion loss of investor funds.
Looking back at the collapse of FTX, Bankman-Fried’s “biggest mistake” was handing over the leadership of the company to its current CEO, John J. Ray III, on Nov. 11, 2022.
