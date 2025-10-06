صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor, has signaled a softer approach toward stablecoins in his latest comments. In an interview, Andrew Bailey said that stablecoins could drive innovations in payments and co-exist with the current financial system, and it would be wrong to be against these digital assets. He also hinted that widely [...] The post Bank of England Head Honcho Highlights Shift To Stablecoins, How Digitap Could Transform the Global Financial System appeared first on Blockonomi.Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor, has signaled a softer approach toward stablecoins in his latest comments. In an interview, Andrew Bailey said that stablecoins could drive innovations in payments and co-exist with the current financial system, and it would be wrong to be against these digital assets. He also hinted that widely [...] The post Bank of England Head Honcho Highlights Shift To Stablecoins, How Digitap Could Transform the Global Financial System appeared first on Blockonomi.

Bank of England Head Honcho Highlights Shift To Stablecoins, How Digitap Could Transform the Global Financial System

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/06 00:00
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08396+3.71%

Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England (BoE) Governor, has signaled a softer approach toward stablecoins in his latest comments. In an interview, Andrew Bailey said that stablecoins could drive innovations in payments and co-exist with the current financial system, and it would be wrong to be against these digital assets.

He also hinted that widely used stablecoins could provide access to central bank accounts, as they continue to transform the traditional financial space. Also, a hidden crypto gem called Digitap ($TAP) looks perfectly positioned to have an even bigger impact on the market with the introduction of the world’s first omni-bank.

This omni-banking platform seamlessly incorporates traditional finance systems into crypto, which many experts believe is the future of the $194 trillion cross-border payment market. Digitap is also built to be very easy to use on mobile devices, making it the perfect choice for banking more than 1.4 billion unbanked adults.

BoE Governor Signals Friendlier Stablecoin Stance

The Bank of England Governor, Andrew Bailey, in a recent article, has suggested that stablecoins could reduce the reliance on commercial banks in the United Kingdom. According to Bailey, stablecoins could offer a major upgrade to the country’s financial landscape.

The BoE governor explained that the decentralized nature of stablecoins could help separate money from credit provision. This system could allow for a financial system where banks and stablecoins co-exist, allowing non-banking institutions to handle a larger portion of credit provision.

While acknowledging the need for thorough consideration and recommending stablecoins to be treated like banks, Bailey notes that at this point, it would be “wrong to be against stablecoins as a matter of principle.”

He believes that stablecoins could help the U.K. “transition to a future financial system.” This sentiment is re-echoed by many other countries, with the U.S. Department of the Treasury forecasting that stablecoins could grow from $310 billion to $2 trillion by 2028.

Digitap is Moving To Unify Crypto and Traditional Payments

While stablecoins are gaining popularity for onboarding traditional financial institutions into the crypto space, Digitap ($TAP) has created a way for both to seamlessly co-exist on one platform. Digitap’s omni-bank gives individuals a platform where they can hold, transact, manage, and do business with cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

On the platform, users have access to more than 100 cryptocurrencies, including the top 10 crypto coins, and more than 10 fiat currencies. Digitap incorporates payment rails into its platform so that local banks and mobile money providers can receive funds directly after conversion from crypto.

Its platform seamlessly handles the swap from crypto to fiat and from fiat to crypto, always giving users the best rates on any conversion. The system Digitap has built is the ultimate unified experience, allowing users to seamlessly convert, transfer, and spend assets with minimal friction.

Digitap also offers physical and electronic payment cards that support multiple currencies and can be used throughout the world, making them more useful in daily transactions. All these services are available on a single interface via a mobile device and an internet connection. This is why Digitap has been ranked as the best platform for onboarding the 1.4 billion unbanked population.

Demand for Digitap’s $TAP Surges

Because Digitap could play a prominent role in the future of finance, experts have ranked $TAP as one of the best cryptos to invest in 2025. Due to this, the $TAP token has seen high demand in its early presale, selling over 40 million tokens.

These savvy investors are aligning themselves with the move that is to come as the $TAP token plays a major part in the Digitap ecosystem, making it a crypto for beginners. With $TAP valued at only $0.0125, those who buy now would see gains of 27% when prices jump to $0.0159 in the next few day and up to 100x when the platform gains mainstream adoption.

USE THE CODE “DIGITAP15” FOR 15% OFF FIRST-TIME PURCHASES

Why $TAP is a Top Crypto To Buy and HODL for the Long-Term

Even more than stablecoins, Digitap is perfectly positioned to facilitate the move of global payment networks into the crypto and blockchain space. Its omni-bank is perfectly positioned for a seamless switch between crypto and traditional payment methods.

This gives Digitap massive room for growth. As the adoption of the platform increases, analysts believe the price of $TAP will rise alongside. So, while $TAP is priced only at $0.0125, investors who jump on the presale now could be stacking the best cheap crypto to buy in 2025.

Discover how Digitap is unifying cash and crypto by checking out their project here:

Presale: https://presale.Digitap.app

Website: https://digitap.app/

Social: https://linktr.ee/DigiTap.app

The post Bank of England Head Honcho Highlights Shift To Stablecoins, How Digitap Could Transform the Global Financial System appeared first on Blockonomi.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00011-7.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.572-2.08%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003384+0.92%
Union
U$0.006304+4.00%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21
Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Strong Accumulation Signal Emerges as Daily Bitcoin Demand Reaches Highest Level Since August 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$103,411.88-1.48%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:47

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,461.68
$103,461.68$103,461.68

+0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,481.43
$3,481.43$3,481.43

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.17
$161.17$161.17

+0.18%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4376
$2.4376$2.4376

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17680
$0.17680$0.17680

+0.37%