صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Avalanche treasuries line up $1 billion to make AVAX part aof the multi-chain finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche (AVAX) is suddenly the target of a planned billion-dollar buying spree from public market digital asset treasury (DAT) vehicles. AgriFORCE said it will rebrand to “AVAX One” and accumulate roughly $700 million of AVAX. Meanwhile, Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) unveiled a $675 million SPAC deal that seeds about $460 million in balance sheet assets and sets a goal to surpass $1 billion of AVAX after listing. Both offerings will be listed on Nasdaq, with AgriFORCE already having a listing that will be used by AVAX One, and AVAT joining Nasdaq post-merger in early 2026. These initiatives can reshape AVAX’s role in the multi-chain finance, as it did with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Price impact The initial market reaction was mixed but notable. On Sept. 22, as AgriFORCE’s plan hit headlines, AVAX slipped to $29.41 in early trading during a broad risk-off move. However, the token reversed to close at $33.49, up about 14% on the day. The movement extended to $36.16 in the first hours of Sept. 23, its first print above $36 since Jan. 31. AVAX’s strength contrasted with a $30 billion drawdown in the altcoin market cap the same day, suggesting the announcement supported the performance. Meanwhile, AgriFORCE’s stock (AGRI) spiked more than 200% intraday on Sept. 22, though it corrected 35% since and traded at $3.74 as of press time. By contrast, the Oct. 1 AVAT announcement saw a milder 2.4% gain, which followed the altcoin complex adding roughly $140 billion in market cap. In this case, it is more challenging to attribute the movement to the treasury plans. Maturity through DATs The AVAX-buying push mirrors the broader 2025 rise of DAT companies that first gained traction buying altcoins, such as Ethereum and Solana. In late May, sports betting tech firm SharpLink announced it would… The post Avalanche treasuries line up $1 billion to make AVAX part aof the multi-chain finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Avalanche (AVAX) is suddenly the target of a planned billion-dollar buying spree from public market digital asset treasury (DAT) vehicles. AgriFORCE said it will rebrand to “AVAX One” and accumulate roughly $700 million of AVAX. Meanwhile, Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) unveiled a $675 million SPAC deal that seeds about $460 million in balance sheet assets and sets a goal to surpass $1 billion of AVAX after listing. Both offerings will be listed on Nasdaq, with AgriFORCE already having a listing that will be used by AVAX One, and AVAT joining Nasdaq post-merger in early 2026. These initiatives can reshape AVAX’s role in the multi-chain finance, as it did with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Price impact The initial market reaction was mixed but notable. On Sept. 22, as AgriFORCE’s plan hit headlines, AVAX slipped to $29.41 in early trading during a broad risk-off move. However, the token reversed to close at $33.49, up about 14% on the day. The movement extended to $36.16 in the first hours of Sept. 23, its first print above $36 since Jan. 31. AVAX’s strength contrasted with a $30 billion drawdown in the altcoin market cap the same day, suggesting the announcement supported the performance. Meanwhile, AgriFORCE’s stock (AGRI) spiked more than 200% intraday on Sept. 22, though it corrected 35% since and traded at $3.74 as of press time. By contrast, the Oct. 1 AVAT announcement saw a milder 2.4% gain, which followed the altcoin complex adding roughly $140 billion in market cap. In this case, it is more challenging to attribute the movement to the treasury plans. Maturity through DATs The AVAX-buying push mirrors the broader 2025 rise of DAT companies that first gained traction buying altcoins, such as Ethereum and Solana. In late May, sports betting tech firm SharpLink announced it would…

Avalanche treasuries line up $1 billion to make AVAX part aof the multi-chain finance

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/03 04:47
Line Protocol
LINE$0,0000306-3,47%
1
1$0,02136-24,12%
Avalanche
AVAX$17,7-0,89%
Particl
PART$0,3076-0,45%
Multichain
MULTI$0,04534-4,02%

Avalanche (AVAX) is suddenly the target of a planned billion-dollar buying spree from public market digital asset treasury (DAT) vehicles.

AgriFORCE said it will rebrand to “AVAX One” and accumulate roughly $700 million of AVAX. Meanwhile, Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) unveiled a $675 million SPAC deal that seeds about $460 million in balance sheet assets and sets a goal to surpass $1 billion of AVAX after listing.

Both offerings will be listed on Nasdaq, with AgriFORCE already having a listing that will be used by AVAX One, and AVAT joining Nasdaq post-merger in early 2026.

These initiatives can reshape AVAX’s role in the multi-chain finance, as it did with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).

Price impact

The initial market reaction was mixed but notable. On Sept. 22, as AgriFORCE’s plan hit headlines, AVAX slipped to $29.41 in early trading during a broad risk-off move.

However, the token reversed to close at $33.49, up about 14% on the day. The movement extended to $36.16 in the first hours of Sept. 23, its first print above $36 since Jan. 31.

AVAX’s strength contrasted with a $30 billion drawdown in the altcoin market cap the same day, suggesting the announcement supported the performance.

Meanwhile, AgriFORCE’s stock (AGRI) spiked more than 200% intraday on Sept. 22, though it corrected 35% since and traded at $3.74 as of press time.

By contrast, the Oct. 1 AVAT announcement saw a milder 2.4% gain, which followed the altcoin complex adding roughly $140 billion in market cap. In this case, it is more challenging to attribute the movement to the treasury plans.

Maturity through DATs

The AVAX-buying push mirrors the broader 2025 rise of DAT companies that first gained traction buying altcoins, such as Ethereum and Solana.

In late May, sports betting tech firm SharpLink announced it would raise approximately $425 million and convert the proceeds into ETH under an advisory tie-up with Consensys co-founder Joseph Lubin.

BTCS followed with a 1,000 ETH purchase in early June, and BitMine rolled out an ETH treasury program by early July.

As the year progressed, BitMine and SharpLink accelerated their acquisitions, with their ETH balances climbing to 2.65 million ETH and 838,730 ETH, respectively, as of Oct. 2.

Ethereum’s price experienced a much-needed rebound and outperformed throughout the summer. ETH grew nearly 50% in July alone, then set a new all-time high of $4,956.78 on Aug. 24, almost four years after its previous price peak.

Additionally, US-traded spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) experienced a surge in inflows.

According to Farside Investors’ data, the funds encountered difficulty in breaching the $3 billion threshold in cumulative flows, but crossed the mark two days after SharpLink’s announcement.

Ethereum ETFs then compensated for the time it took to capture massive inflows, and skyrocketed to nearly $14 billion in cumulative flows by Sept. 19, a 342% growth.

Solana is another major-cap crypto that saw significant interest in the DAT wave. Policy shifts and capital raises by SOL Strategies, DeFi Development Corp., and Upexi culminated in SOL breaching the $200 price level in July, the first time since February.

As the mentioned companies built DAT momentum and fueled SOL to a price peak of $218 by August, Forward Industries ramped up the tone.

The company closed a $1.65 billion PIPE financing on Sept. 11, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. The announcement was enough to catapult SOL above $250, its first time above this level since January.

Furthermore, as happened with Ethereum, the US-traded Solana ETF, which emulates spot exposure, also saw an increase in inflows.

The REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF (SSK) faced difficulties in attracting capital throughout August, despite a solid start. The fund captured $100 million in inflows just 12 trading days after its debut on June 2.

However, between late August and mid-September, SSK surpassed $200 million in cumulative flows for the first time on Sept. 11, amid SOL’s strong price action.

By Sept. 26, SSK added another $100 million to its cumulative inflows, with data from Farside Investors revealing the fund crossed the $300 million mark.

Together, these precedents form the playbook AVAX treasuries can now follow, pairing large public market capital infusions with direct token accumulation, then catalyzing secondary vehicles and ecosystem activity.

Going beyond “buy and hold”

AVAT is pitching a more integrated model than a simple “buy and hold.” The company stated that it secured an initial AVAX purchase at a discount to market and an 18-month priority window for Avalanche Foundation sales to US Treasury firms.

It also offered entry at approximately a 23% discount to direct token exposure (mNAV) and a mandate to deploy capital into Avalanche’s rails.

The mandate includes protocol investments that drive transactions, enterprise partnerships for real-world assets, stablecoins and payments, and validator support for institutional layer-1 launches.

CEO Bart Smith said:

Ava Labs founder Emin Gün Sirer welcomed the effort as “reflecting the growing sophistication and momentum shaping Avalanche’s future.”

On the AgriFORCE side, Anthony Scaramucci, who will lead the advisory board, cast the pivot in broader terms:

Hivemind’s Matt Zhang added the strategic ambition of building the “Berkshire Hathaway of the on-chain financial economy,” providing Wall Street with a scalable path into institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure.

What is in store for retail?

For retail investors, the structures open two potential channels, followed by two categories of risk.

The first is secondary shares of the treasury companies themselves, where AVAT, for example, advertises access at an implied discount to its underlying token basket.

That “secondary discount” can be attractive but is not guaranteed, and can swing with sentiment, liquidity, and the cadence of new issuance.

The second channel is indirect, as DATs concentrate capital in AVAX and may amplify price discovery, improve depth across spot and derivatives venues, and accelerate the build-out of on-chain applications that create real transaction demand.

Additionally, it can boost upcoming ETF flows, as filings for spot Avalanche ETFs from Bitwise, Grayscale, and VanEck are awaiting SEC approval.

Yet the same PIPE mechanics that fund treasuries can hurt existing shareholders when resale windows open.

A recent analysis of Bitcoin treasury names that utilized PIPEs reveals a recurring pattern of shares gravitating toward discounted issuance prices as unlocks approach. In several cases, the corrections erased most of the initial rally and, at times, trading below the PIPE level.

The dynamic creates an “overhang” that can pressure both the stocks and, indirectly, the underlying token when companies are forced to manage liquidity during periods of drawdown.

If the AVAX treasuries execute, the implications extend beyond the headline price.

A billion-dollar balance sheet buyer can legitimize AVAX alongside ETH and SOL in institutional policy frameworks, broaden the universe of allocators beyond crypto-native funds, and speed the emergence of AVAX-linked structured products.

Additionally, it sets the stage for deeper liquidity, more venues for regulated exposure, and a stronger case for the asset’s role in tokenized finance.

Mentioned in this article

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/avalanche-treasuries-line-up-1-billion-to-make-avax-part-of-the-multi-chain-finance/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15471+3,02%
MemeCore
M$2,4011-4,26%
Threshold
T$0,01293+1,65%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06193-1,36%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,000009801-1,42%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000506-2,69%
Solayer
LAYER$0,2363-4,21%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 608,61
$103 608,61$103 608,61

+0,16%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 498,51
$3 498,51$3 498,51

+0,49%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,04
$161,04$161,04

+0,10%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4395
$2,4395$2,4395

+0,08%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17689
$0,17689$0,17689

+0,42%