Australian fitness equipment retailer Fitell Corporation has purchased 216.8 million PUMP tokens worth $1.5 million, completing the transaction on October 1, 2025.

Australian Fitness Company Adds $1.5 Million in PUMP Tokens to Corporate Treasury

نویسنده: Brave Newcoin
2025/10/03 05:33
Australian Fitness Company Adds $1.5 Million in PUMP Tokens to Corporate Treasury

The Nasdaq-listed company announced this marks its first direct acquisition of the cryptocurrency that powers the Pump.fun launchpad on Solana.

CEO Sam Lu emphasized the company’s rapid execution: “We again moved promptly from decision to execution. We are deepening our participation in Solana’s growth story, while diversifying our digital asset treasury to position us to capture long-term growth opportunities for our stakeholders.”

From Gym Equipment to Crypto Holdings

Fitell Corporation operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment through its subsidiary GD Wellness Pty Ltd. The company sells both its own brands—Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX—and other fitness products across Australia. With over 100,000 customers and more than 2,000 different products, Fitell built its business serving personal training studios and commercial gym chains.

However, the company is now making a dramatic shift into digital assets. This PUMP token purchase follows a larger Solana treasury strategy announced in late September 2025, where Fitell secured up to $100 million in financing to become Australia’s first Solana-based digital asset treasury company.

Building a Crypto Treasury

Fitell’s entry into cryptocurrency happened quickly. On September 23, 2025, the company announced plans to launch a Solana treasury with up to a $100 million financing facility from a U.S.-based institutional investor. Just one day later, on September 24, Fitell purchased 46,144 SOL tokens for approximately $10 million.

Building a Crypto Treasury

Source: @FitellCorp

The company then announced on September 29 that it would add PUMP tokens to its holdings, making it the first publicly listed company to establish a PUMP treasury reserve. The October 1 purchase delivered on that promise.

Fitell plans to rebrand as “Solana Australia Corporation” and is pursuing a dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company appointed two advisors—David Swaney and Cailen Sullivan—to guide its digital asset strategy, focusing on generating returns through decentralized finance opportunities and risk management.

What Is Pump.fun?

PUMP is the native token of Pump.fun, a Solana-based platform that launched in January 2024. The platform allows anyone to create and trade meme coins with minimal fees and no coding required.

Pump.fun has become one of the most successful applications on Solana, generating nearly $800 million in revenue since launch. In July 2025, the platform completed one of the largest cryptocurrency fundraising rounds ever, raising $1.32 billion total—$600 million through a public token sale that sold out in 12 minutes and $720 million from private investors.

PUMP has a maximum supply of 1 trillion tokens with 354 billion currently in circulation. The token’s market capitalization sits around $2.39 billion as of October 2025. Pump.fun uses platform revenue to buy back and burn PUMP tokens, reducing the circulating supply over time. The platform has spent $62.6 million on token buybacks, purchasing over 16.5 billion PUMP tokens.

Stock Performance Takes a Hit

Fitell’s pivot to cryptocurrency has not been well received by traditional investors. The company’s stock has experienced extreme volatility following its crypto strategy announcements. When the Solana treasury strategy was first revealed in September, FTEL stock spiked to an intraday high of $15.79 before crashing back to around $7, with trading halted multiple times due to volatility.

The company now has a market capitalization of just $7.91 million, despite securing up to $100 million for its crypto strategy. Fitell’s stock has experienced a dramatic 96% decline year-to-date, reflecting significant investor skepticism about the business transformation from fitness equipment sales to digital asset treasury operations.

Growing Trend Among Public Companies

Fitell joins a growing number of publicly traded companies adding Solana to their balance sheets. Corporate treasuries currently hold over $4 billion in SOL across 17 entities, representing nearly 3% of Solana’s circulating supply.

Forward Industries leads with 6.8 million SOL valued at $1.69 billion, followed by Sharps Technology with 2.1 million SOL. Other recent entrants include Helius Medical Technologies, which committed $175 million to SOL purchases, and Brera Holdings, which rebranded to Solmate and unveiled a $300 million fund for Solana accumulation.

This trend mirrors the Bitcoin treasury strategy pioneered by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), which holds billions in Bitcoin. However, companies pursuing alternative cryptocurrency treasuries have seen mixed stock performance, with several experiencing double-digit percentage drops following their crypto announcements.

Fitness Company or Crypto Play?

Fitell maintains it will continue operating its fitness equipment business while building its digital asset holdings. The company’s financing facility of up to $100 million requires at least 70% of net proceeds to be used for cryptocurrency acquisitions, with the remainder funding crypto operations and working capital.

The company stores its SOL assets with BitGo Trust Company in the United States and stakes them through institutional-grade infrastructure to generate additional returns. Fitell’s advisors are developing strategies using structured products, options, and on-chain liquidity provisioning to maximize yields beyond basic staking.

Whether this transformation succeeds remains uncertain. The company has served over 100,000 fitness customers and achieved 29% revenue growth in the last twelve months from its core business. Now it’s betting its future on cryptocurrency holdings and yield generation strategies in a volatile digital asset market.

The Bottom Line

Fitell Corporation’s $1.5 million PUMP token purchase represents another step in its rapid transformation from Australian fitness retailer to cryptocurrency treasury company. With $10 million already deployed into Solana and now $1.5 million into PUMP tokens, the company is committing significant capital to digital assets despite shareholder skepticism reflected in its plummeting stock price. Whether this strategy generates the promised returns for stakeholders or becomes a cautionary tale about corporate crypto pivots will play out in the coming months.

