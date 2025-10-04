Aster Leads Perpetual DEX Market with $76B in Monthly Trading Volume

Aster has established a significant lead in the DEX market. By September of 2025, the amount of perpetual trading in total is increasing at a substantial rate. According to the latest report from Phoenix Group, Aster has achieved a maximum monthly trade volume of 76 billion dollars, placing it significantly ahead of its competitors. TOP PERPETUAL DEXES BY MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME#Aster #Hyperliquid #Lighter #edgeX #Jupiter #Orderly #ApeX #Pacifica #Drfit #Reya #Avantis #MYXFinance #Extended #dYdX #GMX pic.twitter.com/RbS1VknqVS— PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) October 3, 2025 This report demonstrates how Aster had been gaining control in the perpetual market. It has big liquidity and is trader-friendly, making it a favorable choice. In the past 30 days, Aster has made $162.4million in fees, which is big revenue in DeFi. Hyperliquid and Lighter Secure Top Positions After Aster The second is Hyperliquid, with a trading volume of 27.9 billion. That proves that it has one of the highest numbers of users. It has earned nearly $88 million in fees, which is impressive. In third position is Lighter with 16.7 billion fees. This platform is emerging as a significant rival to perpetual DEXs. Its emergence brings additional competition to mid-level platforms that wish to compete with market leaders. Besides the three leading exchanges, numerous other exchanges are also expanding. EdgeX ($9.4B), Jupiter ($2.7B), and Orderly ($1.7B) are growing, with their fee packages and simple applications assisting individuals to utilize them. Other large players include ApeX ($15.9B), Pacifica ($11.4B), DriFt. and Avantis (both have $9.1B). They create various objects of the DeFi world. Although smaller in size, they assist more people in using decentralized derivatives. DeFi Perpetuals Start Their Growth Phase One of the highly competitive elements of decentralized finance is the perpetual futures market. Over the last few years, leading platforms have demonstrated that they can compete against traditional finance by trading hundreds of billions of dollars last month alone. It is quite likely that perpetual exchanges will remain the market leaders in DeFi. The recent surge in the accumulated popularity of Aster indicates that this may be a notorious age of on-chain derivatives. Aster has established a significant lead in the DEX market. By September of 2025, the amount of perpetual trading in total is increasing at a substantial rate. According to the latest report from Phoenix Group, Aster has achieved a maximum monthly trade volume of 76 billion dollars, placing it significantly ahead of its competitors. TOP PERPETUAL DEXES BY MONTHLY TRADING VOLUME#Aster #Hyperliquid #Lighter #edgeX #Jupiter #Orderly #ApeX #Pacifica #Drfit #Reya #Avantis #MYXFinance #Extended #dYdX #GMX pic.twitter.com/RbS1VknqVS— PHOENIX – Crypto News & Analytics (@pnxgrp) October 3, 2025 This report demonstrates how Aster had been gaining control in the perpetual market. It has big liquidity and is trader-friendly, making it a favorable choice. In the past 30 days, Aster has made $162.4million in fees, which is big revenue in DeFi. Hyperliquid and Lighter Secure Top Positions After Aster The second is Hyperliquid, with a trading volume of 27.9 billion. That proves that it has one of the highest numbers of users. It has earned nearly $88 million in fees, which is impressive. In third position is Lighter with 16.7 billion fees. This platform is emerging as a significant rival to perpetual DEXs. Its emergence brings additional competition to mid-level platforms that wish to compete with market leaders. Besides the three leading exchanges, numerous other exchanges are also expanding. EdgeX ($9.4B), Jupiter ($2.7B), and Orderly ($1.7B) are growing, with their fee packages and simple applications assisting individuals to utilize them. Other large players include ApeX ($15.9B), Pacifica ($11.4B), DriFt. and Avantis (both have $9.1B). They create various objects of the DeFi world. Although smaller in size, they assist more people in using decentralized derivatives. DeFi Perpetuals Start Their Growth Phase One of the highly competitive elements of decentralized finance is the perpetual futures market. Over the last few years, leading platforms have demonstrated that they can compete against traditional finance by trading hundreds of billions of dollars last month alone. It is quite likely that perpetual exchanges will remain the market leaders in DeFi. The recent surge in the accumulated popularity of Aster indicates that this may be a notorious age of on-chain derivatives.