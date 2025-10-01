صرافیDEX+
AsiaStrategy Buys 30 Bitcoin In New Aggressive Crypto Push

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:40
AsiaStrategy (Nasdaq: SORA), a Hong Kong-based institutional digital asset firm, has partnered with Anchorage Digital, the first federally chartered crypto bank in the United States, to serve as its primary custodian and settlement infrastructure provider.

The partnership marks a major step in AsiaStrategy’s cross-border Bitcoin treasury strategy across the US–Asia corridor. 

Alongside announcing the collaboration, AsiaStrategy disclosed that it purchased 30 bitcoin on September 30, according to a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine.

“Working with Anchorage Digital enables AsiaStrategy to further advance our Bitcoin treasury strategy across the region, backing our ongoing expansion and ensuring we have the custody infrastructure to scale securely,” said Luke Liu, Chief Investment Officer of AsiaStrategy. 

From watches to digital luxury

Founded in 2001, AsiaStrategy initially specialized in trading and distributing luxury watches. In May 2025, the firm rebranded to focus exclusively on digital assets and blockchain innovation, positioning itself as a pioneering institutional player in bitcoin treasury management throughout Asia.

“Following our rebranding to focus on the digital asset innovation era, we purchased 30 BTC through the Anchorage Digital platform, reinforcing our aggressive push to lead Bitcoin treasury strategy in Asia,” Liu said. 

Anchorage Digital provides institutions with a comprehensive suite of services, including trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, and stablecoin issuance. 

The collaboration gives AsiaStrategy access to Anchorage Digital’s secure infrastructure for its cross-border bitcoin operations, enabling efficient custody and settlement between the U.S. and Asian markets.

The company emphasized that its roadmap includes more bitcoin acquisitions as part of its broader strategy to establish a significant institutional presence in the region’s cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Earlier this month, Sora Ventures launched “Asia’s first Bitcoin treasury fund,” backed by $200 million from regional partners, aiming to acquire $1 billion in bitcoin over the next six months. 

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/asiastrategy-buys-30-bitcoin-in-aggressive-treasury-push-partners-with-anchorage-digital

