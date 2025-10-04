صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post As The Shutdown Persists, Air Travel May Suffer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Air traffic controllers work in the Terminal Radar Approach Control facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday, April 2, 2014, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag As the US government shutdown enters its fourth day, the impact on air travel will begin to grow. Most federal employees such as air traffic controllers and TSA workers directly involved in safety related activities are deemed “essential employees” and must stay on the job without pay. That means 13,000 controllers and over 60,000 screeners are working without compensation. They will receive back pay when the shutdown is over, but economic and morale issues can inhibit efficiency as the shutdown persists. Generally, if a shutdown goes on for more than two weeks, problems begin to appear. During the 34 day shutdown of the government in 2018, approximately 10% of TSA employees called in sick driving up screening times at airport check in points across the country. The situation was exacerbated by the fact that the shutdown spanned the Christmas holiday season, beginning on December 22nd and extending to January 25th. Similar developments would further strain an already overworked air traffic control workforce. The FAA is currently short more than 2,800 controllers system wide, and passengers have been experiencing delays most frequently at major hub airports where flight volume is high and dependent upon short ground time connections. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (which now displays a headline stating “Portions of the Department of Transportation are currently in shutdown/furlough status due to a lapse in appropriations”), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) had the worst on time record of major airports at 71.1%. This was followed by Washington’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) at 72% and Denver International… The post As The Shutdown Persists, Air Travel May Suffer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Air traffic controllers work in the Terminal Radar Approach Control facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday, April 2, 2014, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag As the US government shutdown enters its fourth day, the impact on air travel will begin to grow. Most federal employees such as air traffic controllers and TSA workers directly involved in safety related activities are deemed “essential employees” and must stay on the job without pay. That means 13,000 controllers and over 60,000 screeners are working without compensation. They will receive back pay when the shutdown is over, but economic and morale issues can inhibit efficiency as the shutdown persists. Generally, if a shutdown goes on for more than two weeks, problems begin to appear. During the 34 day shutdown of the government in 2018, approximately 10% of TSA employees called in sick driving up screening times at airport check in points across the country. The situation was exacerbated by the fact that the shutdown spanned the Christmas holiday season, beginning on December 22nd and extending to January 25th. Similar developments would further strain an already overworked air traffic control workforce. The FAA is currently short more than 2,800 controllers system wide, and passengers have been experiencing delays most frequently at major hub airports where flight volume is high and dependent upon short ground time connections. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (which now displays a headline stating “Portions of the Department of Transportation are currently in shutdown/furlough status due to a lapse in appropriations”), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) had the worst on time record of major airports at 71.1%. This was followed by Washington’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) at 72% and Denver International…

As The Shutdown Persists, Air Travel May Suffer

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 22:50
MAY
MAY$0.02755-0.50%
COM
COM$0.005925-9.33%
DappRadar
RADAR$0.001206+1.77%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.4874-2.48%
Octavia
VIA$0.0146-8.17%

Air traffic controllers work in the Terminal Radar Approach Control facility at George Bush Intercontinental Airport Wednesday, April 2, 2014, in Houston. ( Brett Coomer / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Houston Chronicle via Getty Imag

As the US government shutdown enters its fourth day, the impact on air travel will begin to grow.

Most federal employees such as air traffic controllers and TSA workers directly involved in safety related activities are deemed “essential employees” and must stay on the job without pay. That means 13,000 controllers and over 60,000 screeners are working without compensation. They will receive back pay when the shutdown is over, but economic and morale issues can inhibit efficiency as the shutdown persists.

Generally, if a shutdown goes on for more than two weeks, problems begin to appear.

During the 34 day shutdown of the government in 2018, approximately 10% of TSA employees called in sick driving up screening times at airport check in points across the country. The situation was exacerbated by the fact that the shutdown spanned the Christmas holiday season, beginning on December 22nd and extending to January 25th.

Similar developments would further strain an already overworked air traffic control workforce. The FAA is currently short more than 2,800 controllers system wide, and passengers have been experiencing delays most frequently at major hub airports where flight volume is high and dependent upon short ground time connections.

According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (which now displays a headline stating “Portions of the Department of Transportation are currently in shutdown/furlough status due to a lapse in appropriations”), Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) had the worst on time record of major airports at 71.1%. This was followed by Washington’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) at 72% and Denver International Airport (DEN) at 75.3%. The information was for the period January through May of this year.

The best airports were Salt Lake City (SLC) at 84% and Los Angeles International (LAX) at 83.9%. Stated another way, travelers east of the Mississippi have more than a one in four chance of experiencing a delay.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Hundreds of United Airlines passengers stranded at Los Angeles International Airport and airports across the country wait for United Airlines computer system to come back up on June 17, 2011 . (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Not all delays are related to ATC employee shortages, as weather, IT systems and mechanical issues factor in as well. However, the FAA has been attempting to hire an additional 2,000 controllers and those activities supporting that effort as well as training and administration are curtailed during the shutdown. The DOT has stated that facility security inspections and support for law enforcement have also been paused.

Certification activities will continue. This is a critical factor, especially in the US, where Boeing is attempting to ramp up production of the 737MAX and achieve a regulatory greenlight for new aircraft such as the 777X and 737-10.

However, prior to the shutdown in late September, the Department of Transportation revealed plans to furlough more than 11,000 employees at the FAA – roughly one quarter of its staff – if funding lapsed.

Five days prior to the shutdown, on September 25, the US Travel Association sent a letter to all Congressional leadership stating: “A shutdown is a wholly preventable blow to America’s travel economy—costing $1 billion every week—and affecting millions of travelers and businesses while placing unnecessary strain on an already overextended federal travel workforce”.

The Association also shared a survey indicating that 60% of Americans said they would cancel or avoid trips by air in the event of a shutdown.

Congress and the White House know that air travel delays can be a powder keg. According to the New York Times (February 22, 2019) a ground stop at New York’s La Guardia Airport (LGA) and potential union action by flight attendants, controllers and pilots was credited with finally forcing the end to the 2018 shutdown.

It is unlikely that either political party will want to see the shutdown last as long as that. The US Travel Association survey reported that 69% of Americans would be less likely to vote for a member of Congress if they supported a government shutdown – and that sentiment was before the pains of air travel delays were experienced.

However, these are unpredictable times. The 2018 shutdown was the longest in US history – and was under the first Trump administration. The Democratic leadership is desperate to show strength against a party and administration that is testing the limits of precedent.

But it is unlikely that either party could stomach a shutdown of 61 days. The busiest air travel day of the year is the Sunday after Thanksgiving – November 30.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/jerroldlundquist/2025/10/04/as-the-shutdown-persists-air-travel-may-suffer/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00011-7.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.572-2.08%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003384+0.92%
Union
U$0.006304+4.00%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21
Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Strong Accumulation Signal Emerges as Daily Bitcoin Demand Reaches Highest Level Since August 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$103,411.88-1.48%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:47

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,503.84
$103,503.84$103,503.84

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.74
$3,483.74$3,483.74

+0.06%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.03
$161.03$161.03

+0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4370
$2.4370$2.4370

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17690
$0.17690$0.17690

+0.43%