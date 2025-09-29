صرافیDEX+
Arc Miner has launched an upgraded mobile mining app, offering users a simplified, secure, and eco-friendly way to manage crypto mining. #partnercontent

Arc Miner launches new mining app, ushers in new era

نویسنده: Crypto.news
2025/09/29 20:00
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Arc Miner has launched a fully upgraded mobile mining app, offering users worldwide a simplified, secure, and eco-friendly way to manage cryptocurrency mining from their phones.

Table of Contents

  • Compliant, secure, and green
  • Creating a zero-barrier mining experience
  • Intelligent management and instant customer service
  • Partner and promotion program
  • How to start earning?
  • Summary
Summary
  • The Arc Miner platform secures user funds with SSL encryption, cold wallet storage, and operates carbon-neutral data centers powered by renewable energy.
  • New users receive $15 in free computing power, with flexible contracts covering major cryptocurrencies and automatic 24-hour profit settlements.
  • The app features smart mining management tools, real-time profit tracking, and 24×7 customer support with rapid response times.

Crypto cloud mining platform Arc Miner has announced the launch of a fully upgraded mobile mining app. This update brings a smarter and more secure mining management experience to users worldwide. The new version of the app supports iOS and Android. Users can easily start mining on their mobile phones and monitor daily profits in real time with just a few steps.

Compliant, secure, and green

Arc Miner is registered in the UK and engages in fund management activities. It is appropriately licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, in compliance with local laws and regulations. Arc Miner has always placed user fund security and transparency first. This upgraded application also maintains high standards:

  • SSL encryption combined with cold wallet storage provides bank-level asset security.
  • All data centers are powered by 100% renewable energy.
  • Over 7 million registered users worldwide, spread across over 100 countries and regions.

Creating a zero-barrier mining experience

In the past, users who wanted to participate in Bitcoin or Ethereum mining needed expensive mining machines, stable electricity, and professional technical support. However, now, no hardware is required. Users can start mining from their phone or computer and enjoy comprehensive professional support.

  • Interested investors can sign up and receive $15 in free computing power. This allows new users to experience the real mining process without any investment.
  • The platform’s flexible contracts support a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BNB, USDC, USDT, etc.
  • There is automatic profit settlement 24 hours a day, and automatic return of principal upon contract maturity.

Intelligent management and instant customer service

The new mobile app integrates a hashrate reward calculation tool and smart contract matching functionality. This allows users to customize their mining plans based on their capital scale and profit goals. At the same time, the application also provides 24/7 online customer service support, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes. This approach ensures that every user’s question can be efficiently answered and properly handled.

Partner and promotion program

  • Referral rewards: Users can earn a permanent 3% + 2% commission for every friend they invite to purchase a contract.
  • High bonus pool: Active users can receive up to $100,000 in referral rewards.
  • Daily sign-in bonus: Users can earn $0.6 simply by opening the app and signing in.

How to start earning?

1: Sign up: Users can join by simply filling in the required information to create an account on the platform.

2: Choose your plan: Next, users can select one of the ready-made contracts drafted by platform professionals, or use the platform’s calculator to select the contract that’s right for them.

3: After purchasing a contract: The system automatically provides computing power to the mining pool, and earnings are automatically credited to the account within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is automatically returned.

To learn more about the contracts, visit the Arc Miner Mining contract options.

Summary

Arc Miner stated that the launch of its new app is a significant step in the company’s efforts to promote the widespread adoption of digital assets and financial inclusion. By lowering technical barriers, strengthening compliance transparency, and providing intelligent mining services, the platform aims to help more ordinary investors share the benefits of blockchain development.

To learn more about Arc Miner, visit the official website. Email: [email protected]

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers' Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

