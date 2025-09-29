Arc Miner launches new mining app, ushers in new era

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Arc Miner has launched a fully upgraded mobile mining app, offering users worldwide a simplified, secure, and eco-friendly way to manage cryptocurrency mining from their phones.

Crypto cloud mining platform Arc Miner has announced the launch of a fully upgraded mobile mining app. This update brings a smarter and more secure mining management experience to users worldwide. The new version of the app supports iOS and Android. Users can easily start mining on their mobile phones and monitor daily profits in real time with just a few steps.

Compliant, secure, and green

Arc Miner is registered in the UK and engages in fund management activities. It is appropriately licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, in compliance with local laws and regulations. Arc Miner has always placed user fund security and transparency first. This upgraded application also maintains high standards:

SSL encryption combined with cold wallet storage provides bank-level asset security.

All data centers are powered by 100% renewable energy.

Over 7 million registered users worldwide, spread across over 100 countries and regions.

Creating a zero-barrier mining experience

In the past, users who wanted to participate in Bitcoin or Ethereum mining needed expensive mining machines, stable electricity, and professional technical support. However, now, no hardware is required. Users can start mining from their phone or computer and enjoy comprehensive professional support.

Interested investors can sign up and receive $15 in free computing power. This allows new users to experience the real mining process without any investment.

The platform’s flexible contracts support a variety of major cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, BNB, USDC, USDT, etc.

There is automatic profit settlement 24 hours a day, and automatic return of principal upon contract maturity.

Intelligent management and instant customer service

The new mobile app integrates a hashrate reward calculation tool and smart contract matching functionality. This allows users to customize their mining plans based on their capital scale and profit goals. At the same time, the application also provides 24/7 online customer service support, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes. This approach ensures that every user’s question can be efficiently answered and properly handled.

Partner and promotion program

Referral rewards: Users can earn a permanent 3% + 2% commission for every friend they invite to purchase a contract.

High bonus pool: Active users can receive up to $100,000 in referral rewards.

Daily sign-in bonus: Users can earn $0.6 simply by opening the app and signing in.

How to start earning?

1: Sign up: Users can join by simply filling in the required information to create an account on the platform.

2: Choose your plan: Next, users can select one of the ready-made contracts drafted by platform professionals, or use the platform’s calculator to select the contract that’s right for them.

3: After purchasing a contract: The system automatically provides computing power to the mining pool, and earnings are automatically credited to the account within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is automatically returned.

To learn more about the contracts, visit the Arc Miner Mining contract options.

Arc Miner stated that the launch of its new app is a significant step in the company’s efforts to promote the widespread adoption of digital assets and financial inclusion. By lowering technical barriers, strengthening compliance transparency, and providing intelligent mining services, the platform aims to help more ordinary investors share the benefits of blockchain development.

To learn more about Arc Miner, visit the official website. Email: [email protected]