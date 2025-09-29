Arc Miner launches new mining app, ushers in new era

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.
Arc Miner has launched a fully upgraded mobile mining app, offering users worldwide a simplified, secure, and eco-friendly way to manage cryptocurrency mining from their phones.
Table of Contents
Crypto cloud mining platform Arc Miner has announced the launch of a fully upgraded mobile mining app. This update brings a smarter and more secure mining management experience to users worldwide. The new version of the app supports iOS and Android. Users can easily start mining on their mobile phones and monitor daily profits in real time with just a few steps.
Arc Miner is registered in the UK and engages in fund management activities. It is appropriately licensed and regulated by the Financial Services Authority, in compliance with local laws and regulations. Arc Miner has always placed user fund security and transparency first. This upgraded application also maintains high standards:
In the past, users who wanted to participate in Bitcoin or Ethereum mining needed expensive mining machines, stable electricity, and professional technical support. However, now, no hardware is required. Users can start mining from their phone or computer and enjoy comprehensive professional support.
The new mobile app integrates a hashrate reward calculation tool and smart contract matching functionality. This allows users to customize their mining plans based on their capital scale and profit goals. At the same time, the application also provides 24/7 online customer service support, with an average response time of 1-3 minutes. This approach ensures that every user’s question can be efficiently answered and properly handled.
1: Sign up: Users can join by simply filling in the required information to create an account on the platform.
2: Choose your plan: Next, users can select one of the ready-made contracts drafted by platform professionals, or use the platform’s calculator to select the contract that’s right for them.
3: After purchasing a contract: The system automatically provides computing power to the mining pool, and earnings are automatically credited to the account within 24 hours. Upon contract expiration, the principal is automatically returned.
To learn more about the contracts, visit the Arc Miner Mining contract options.
Arc Miner stated that the launch of its new app is a significant step in the company’s efforts to promote the widespread adoption of digital assets and financial inclusion. By lowering technical barriers, strengthening compliance transparency, and providing intelligent mining services, the platform aims to help more ordinary investors share the benefits of blockchain development.
To learn more about Arc Miner, visit the official website. Email: [email protected]
Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.