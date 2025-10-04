Aqua Labs Launches $20 Million Global Growth Startup Support Program Focusing on AI+Web3 and RWA

PANews reported on October 4th that Aqua Labs announced the launch of the $20 million "Aqua Labs Startup Support Program," targeting growth-oriented projects that have been established for at least one year and have established product prototypes and initial users. Selected teams will receive initial funding of $500,000 to $1 million, as well as global market expansion, investment and financing matching, and brand support. Key areas of focus include the deep integration of AI and Web3, RWA and related infrastructure, and new financial paradigms. Outstanding projects may receive follow-up investment and introductions to sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and other institutions.