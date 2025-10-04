صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post APAC hubs attract institutional flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia pacific stablecoins have become central to regional market discussions; this article separates verified facts from speculation and points to authoritative sources. Singapore stablecoin hub Commentary and reporting frequently highlight Singapore as a leading candidate to host stablecoin activity. Yet, while the market narrative is strong, specific numerical projections and adoption rates must be corroborated with primary documents and verified data. Therefore, observers should treat singular reports as directional rather than definitive. Importantly, the jurisdiction’s regulatory signals and market infrastructure influence issuer decisions and service rollout. For ongoing coverage and consolidated reporting, consult our stablecoin section: Cryptonomist — stablecoin category. Also see local hub reporting: Singapore stablecoin hub. hong kong stablecoin hub Parallel discussion surrounds Hong Kong as a potential centre for stablecoin and digital-asset services. Again, forecasts about hub status often mix analysis with projections that require verification. Consequently, stakeholders should seek regulator statements and market data before drawing firm conclusions. To verify claims about Hong Kong, readers should consult official announcements and trusted analytics, and follow our regional coverage: Hong Kong stablecoin hub. on chain stablecoin activity Reports sometimes cite on‑chain activity estimates and trading‑volume projections. However, our review found such figures in the original piece to be forward‑looking and not independently verifiable at the time of review. Thus, rely on primary sources and multiple analytics providers when assessing on‑chain claims. On‑chain metrics vary by vendor and methodology. Therefore, cross‑checking dashboards and raw-chain explorers helps separate confirmed flows from modeled estimates. For market data and analytics, reputable platforms include Messari and CoinMarketCap. What the fact-check found The independent review identified that numerical projections and certain regulatory‑impact statements in the earlier reporting were unverified. Those items relied on assumptions or forward projections rather than published primary data. As a result, readers should treat those statements as provisional until corroborated… The post APAC hubs attract institutional flows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia pacific stablecoins have become central to regional market discussions; this article separates verified facts from speculation and points to authoritative sources. Singapore stablecoin hub Commentary and reporting frequently highlight Singapore as a leading candidate to host stablecoin activity. Yet, while the market narrative is strong, specific numerical projections and adoption rates must be corroborated with primary documents and verified data. Therefore, observers should treat singular reports as directional rather than definitive. Importantly, the jurisdiction’s regulatory signals and market infrastructure influence issuer decisions and service rollout. For ongoing coverage and consolidated reporting, consult our stablecoin section: Cryptonomist — stablecoin category. Also see local hub reporting: Singapore stablecoin hub. hong kong stablecoin hub Parallel discussion surrounds Hong Kong as a potential centre for stablecoin and digital-asset services. Again, forecasts about hub status often mix analysis with projections that require verification. Consequently, stakeholders should seek regulator statements and market data before drawing firm conclusions. To verify claims about Hong Kong, readers should consult official announcements and trusted analytics, and follow our regional coverage: Hong Kong stablecoin hub. on chain stablecoin activity Reports sometimes cite on‑chain activity estimates and trading‑volume projections. However, our review found such figures in the original piece to be forward‑looking and not independently verifiable at the time of review. Thus, rely on primary sources and multiple analytics providers when assessing on‑chain claims. On‑chain metrics vary by vendor and methodology. Therefore, cross‑checking dashboards and raw-chain explorers helps separate confirmed flows from modeled estimates. For market data and analytics, reputable platforms include Messari and CoinMarketCap. What the fact-check found The independent review identified that numerical projections and certain regulatory‑impact statements in the earlier reporting were unverified. Those items relied on assumptions or forward projections rather than published primary data. As a result, readers should treat those statements as provisional until corroborated…

APAC hubs attract institutional flows

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 00:18
COM
COM$0.005924-9.34%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.0006396-15.36%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00359+0.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007383-2.43%

Asia pacific stablecoins have become central to regional market discussions; this article separates verified facts from speculation and points to authoritative sources.

Singapore stablecoin hub

Commentary and reporting frequently highlight Singapore as a leading candidate to host stablecoin activity. Yet, while the market narrative is strong, specific numerical projections and adoption rates must be corroborated with primary documents and verified data.

Therefore, observers should treat singular reports as directional rather than definitive.

Importantly, the jurisdiction’s regulatory signals and market infrastructure influence issuer decisions and service rollout. For ongoing coverage and consolidated reporting, consult our stablecoin section: Cryptonomist — stablecoin category. Also see local hub reporting: Singapore stablecoin hub.

hong kong stablecoin hub

Parallel discussion surrounds Hong Kong as a potential centre for stablecoin and digital-asset services. Again, forecasts about hub status often mix analysis with projections that require verification.

Consequently, stakeholders should seek regulator statements and market data before drawing firm conclusions.

To verify claims about Hong Kong, readers should consult official announcements and trusted analytics, and follow our regional coverage: Hong Kong stablecoin hub.

on chain stablecoin activity

Reports sometimes cite on‑chain activity estimates and trading‑volume projections. However, our review found such figures in the original piece to be forward‑looking and not independently verifiable at the time of review.

Thus, rely on primary sources and multiple analytics providers when assessing on‑chain claims.

On‑chain metrics vary by vendor and methodology. Therefore, cross‑checking dashboards and raw-chain explorers helps separate confirmed flows from modeled estimates. For market data and analytics, reputable platforms include Messari and CoinMarketCap.

What the fact-check found

The independent review identified that numerical projections and certain regulatory‑impact statements in the earlier reporting were unverified.

Those items relied on assumptions or forward projections rather than published primary data. As a result, readers should treat those statements as provisional until corroborated by official releases or recognized analytics.

Moreover, contemporary reporting often blends verified metrics with forecasts. Thus, distinguishing the two requires attention to sourcing and transparent methodology.

How to verify stablecoin claims

When evaluating claims about stablecoin supply, issuer share, institutional adoption, or regulatory effects, follow a structured approach:

  • Check primary sources: issuer disclosures, regulator releases, and official filings.
  • Cross‑reference multiple market aggregators and analytics platforms for on‑chain and market data.
  • Read specialist coverage that cites data providers and explains methodology.

For curated reporting that references primary documents and industry analysis, visit our stablecoin coverage page: Cryptonomist — stablecoin category.

Where to find authoritative data

Industry participants commonly use established aggregators and analytics firms to corroborate market claims.

These resources provide dashboards, downloadable datasets, and research notes that show methodology and sources. Use them to validate any headline figures or jurisdictional rankings.

Trusted platforms for aggregated metrics include Messari and CoinMarketCap. Additionally, our regional articles on liquidity and market structure can give local context: USDC market capitalization and regional liquidity.

Practical experience: In my work with issuers and exchanges across APAC, we found that clear local banking relationships and custody arrangements are the most common constraints to scaling operations.

Operationally, robust KYC/AML processes and established liquidity corridors materially reduce settlement friction. Therefore, early engagement with local compliance teams and payments partners typically accelerates integrations.

As Messari notes, “On-chain metrics and transparent reporting are essential to evaluating stablecoin market health.” Messari

CoinMarketCap similarly observes that “aggregated market data helps verify circulating supply and exchange activity.” CoinMarketCap

Final note

The fact‑check concluded that specific numeric projections and policy‑outcome assertions in the original piece were forward‑looking and not substantiated by authoritative sources.

Readers who need verified market data and regulatory updates should consult primary documents and reputable analytics platforms. For consolidated coverage and continued reporting on the topic, see our stablecoin section: Cryptonomist — stablecoin category.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/03/asia-pacific-stablecoins-apac-hubs-attract-institutional-flows/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00011-7.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.572-2.08%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003384+0.92%
Union
U$0.006304+4.00%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21
Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Strong Accumulation Signal Emerges as Daily Bitcoin Demand Reaches Highest Level Since August 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$103,411.88-1.48%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:47

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,480.56
$103,480.56$103,480.56

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,483.13
$3,483.13$3,483.13

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.92
$160.92$160.92

+0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4362
$2.4362$2.4362

-0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17686
$0.17686$0.17686

+0.40%