صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post Another Great Album For Whiskey Myers With ‘Whomp Whack Thunder’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whiskey Myers (L-R) Tony Kent, John Jeffers, Cody Tate, Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves and Jeff Hogg Credit: Jay Blakesberg Whiskey Myers has a track record of turning out cutting edge albums with each one consistently better than the last. Whomp Whack Thunder is their latest best example. It’s definitely a rocker with all eleven tracks written by frontman Cody Cannon (an extraordinary songwriter), and featuring the high-energy instrumental backing that gives the band its signature sound. Known for pushing themselves to new heights with every album, Whiskey Myers – who produced the last two on their own – brought in GRAMMY-winning producer, Jay Joyce, for this one. (Joyce has worked with Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Cage the Elephant, and others.) “Whomp Whack Thunder” album cover Courtesy of Wiggy Thump Records “You don’t want your sound to get stale and even though the last two albums were vastly different, we wanted to bring in a producer to add a different element,” Cannon explains. “And Jay is amazing. He’s not heavy handed and is really good at bringing out the best in the band. He has so much foresight and knows what it’s going to sound like before you do. He’s three or four steps ahead, like a chess player.” The proof is in the music. From hard rockers like “Icarus,” “Tailspin,” “Midnight Woman,” and “Break These Chains” to slower, more soulful songs with a message, like “Rowdy Days” and “Born to Do,” every song is worth the journey. “It was good to have an outside ear,” notes Tony Kent, percussionist. “Jay pushed us, but he kept what I feel like makes us magic. So, it was a great collaboration.” Whomp Whack Thunder is Whiskey Myers first album in three years. But like all six studio albums before it, it was worth… The post Another Great Album For Whiskey Myers With ‘Whomp Whack Thunder’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Whiskey Myers (L-R) Tony Kent, John Jeffers, Cody Tate, Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves and Jeff Hogg Credit: Jay Blakesberg Whiskey Myers has a track record of turning out cutting edge albums with each one consistently better than the last. Whomp Whack Thunder is their latest best example. It’s definitely a rocker with all eleven tracks written by frontman Cody Cannon (an extraordinary songwriter), and featuring the high-energy instrumental backing that gives the band its signature sound. Known for pushing themselves to new heights with every album, Whiskey Myers – who produced the last two on their own – brought in GRAMMY-winning producer, Jay Joyce, for this one. (Joyce has worked with Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Cage the Elephant, and others.) “Whomp Whack Thunder” album cover Courtesy of Wiggy Thump Records “You don’t want your sound to get stale and even though the last two albums were vastly different, we wanted to bring in a producer to add a different element,” Cannon explains. “And Jay is amazing. He’s not heavy handed and is really good at bringing out the best in the band. He has so much foresight and knows what it’s going to sound like before you do. He’s three or four steps ahead, like a chess player.” The proof is in the music. From hard rockers like “Icarus,” “Tailspin,” “Midnight Woman,” and “Break These Chains” to slower, more soulful songs with a message, like “Rowdy Days” and “Born to Do,” every song is worth the journey. “It was good to have an outside ear,” notes Tony Kent, percussionist. “Jay pushed us, but he kept what I feel like makes us magic. So, it was a great collaboration.” Whomp Whack Thunder is Whiskey Myers first album in three years. But like all six studio albums before it, it was worth…

Another Great Album For Whiskey Myers With ‘Whomp Whack Thunder’

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 01:33
COM
COM$0.005946-7.78%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01261-3.44%
Edge
EDGE$0.27247-0.78%
Salamanca
DON$0.00041-2.61%
Threshold
T$0.01296+1.25%

Whiskey Myers (L-R) Tony Kent, John Jeffers, Cody Tate, Cody Cannon, Jamey Gleaves and Jeff Hogg

Credit: Jay Blakesberg

Whiskey Myers has a track record of turning out cutting edge albums with each one consistently better than the last. Whomp Whack Thunder is their latest best example.

It’s definitely a rocker with all eleven tracks written by frontman Cody Cannon (an extraordinary songwriter), and featuring the high-energy instrumental backing that gives the band its signature sound.

Known for pushing themselves to new heights with every album, Whiskey Myers – who produced the last two on their own – brought in GRAMMY-winning producer, Jay Joyce, for this one. (Joyce has worked with Eric Church, Lainey Wilson, Cage the Elephant, and others.)

“Whomp Whack Thunder” album cover

Courtesy of Wiggy Thump Records

“You don’t want your sound to get stale and even though the last two albums were vastly different, we wanted to bring in a producer to add a different element,” Cannon explains. “And Jay is amazing. He’s not heavy handed and is really good at bringing out the best in the band. He has so much foresight and knows what it’s going to sound like before you do. He’s three or four steps ahead, like a chess player.”

The proof is in the music. From hard rockers like “Icarus,” “Tailspin,” “Midnight Woman,” and “Break These Chains” to slower, more soulful songs with a message, like “Rowdy Days” and “Born to Do,” every song is worth the journey.

“It was good to have an outside ear,” notes Tony Kent, percussionist. “Jay pushed us, but he kept what I feel like makes us magic. So, it was a great collaboration.”

Whomp Whack Thunder is Whiskey Myers first album in three years. But like all six studio albums before it, it was worth the wait. Everyone is equally proud of the end result, seeing it as the group’s best album, so far.

“I joined the band in 2017, so I’m the new guy, quote, unquote,” says bass guitarist, Jamey Gleaves. “And before I joined the band, every album they put out was my favorite. The first album I did with them was the self-titled album and that was my favorite. Then we did Tornillo and that was my favorite. And now this album is my favorite. Every album is better than the last, in my personal opinion.”

Part of that has a lot to do with what brought Whiskey Myers together in the first place nearly two decades ago. It started with a group of friends who wanted to play music together but do it their way. Through the years, they’ve remained an independent band and while they’re often described as rock, country rock, or southern rock, their sound, which is perhaps a blend of all three, is uniquely their own.

Whiskey Myers’ John Jeffers and Cody Tate perform during live show.

Credit: Khris Poage

Cody Cannon, lead singer for Whiskey Myers

Credit: Khris Poage

“We never wanted to fit into a box,” says Cannon. “And by not subscribing to any certain genre or anything, it frees you up to be artistic and add new dynamics to each record. I think each of our records shows a different little flavor and that’s the opening to create. We don’t go into anything with a certain idea or sound, especially in the writing process. We let the songs lead us in a direction and I think that’s what makes real art.”

Throughout the creative process, they’ve always maintained a warm, welcoming spirit to make sure everyone in the band has input.

“It’s a group effort,” Kent says. “Everybody has an opinion, and everyone is heard. You might have the worst idea in the world but we’re going to try it.”

“Yeah, “Cannon adds, “If John wants to do it this way or maybe Jamey or Cody or whoever it is, we’ll sit around and play each way. Once you do that, 99 percent of the time everybody’s going to be like, oh well, this way sounds the best. Once you let everybody hear it, you can hear “the better.”

Whiskey Myers’ Tony Kent on stage during live show.

Credit: Khris Poage

Whiskey Myers’ Jamey Gleaves performs during live show.

Credit: Khris Poage

While they started out as a small, local band with a dedicated Texas following, they’ve broadened their reach extensively in recent years. Their music has been featured in TV shows like Yellowstone (where they also made an appearance), they’re now selling out major venues across the country, they’ve sold more than 2-and-a-half million albums, and they’ve amassed 4.1 billion in streams.

It’s interesting to note that much of that has happened organically. Whiskey Myers’ focus has never been on becoming successful. It’s always been about the music and that tends to speak for itself.

“There was never really any ‘making it’ or visions of grandeur for us,” Cannon says. “We never did this to be on TV or be famous or to think we’re going to walk a red carpet or some shit like that. It was just we’re all buddies and want to play music and tour together and make music our own way. And when you stay true to that, and we always have, everything else is easy.”

“It’s real music from a real place and we’re not catering to anybody,” Gleaves says. “We make the music for ourselves. It’s raw and kind of unforgiving. That’s who we are.”

The new album is out now and Whiskey Myers continues touring for the rest of the year. Their tour schedule is available on their website.

Whiskey Myers on tour.

Credit: Khris Poage

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/pamwindsor/2025/09/30/another-great-album-for-whiskey-myers-with-whomp-whack-thunder/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15471+3.02%
MemeCore
M$2.4011-4.26%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.65%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06193-1.36%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009801-1.42%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2363-4.21%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,567.58
$103,567.58$103,567.58

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,492.73
$3,492.73$3,492.73

+0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.85
$160.85$160.85

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4378
$2.4378$2.4378

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17652
$0.17652$0.17652

+0.21%