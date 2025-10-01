صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Jupiter, the decentralized exchange and liquidity aggregator on Solana, has integrated with Anchorage Digital’s institutional-grade wallet Porto, a move that could accelerate the institutional access to Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem. Anchorage Digital, a leading crypto bank and digital assets platform,…Jupiter, the decentralized exchange and liquidity aggregator on Solana, has integrated with Anchorage Digital’s institutional-grade wallet Porto, a move that could accelerate the institutional access to Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem. Anchorage Digital, a leading crypto bank and digital assets platform,…

Anchorage Digital boosts Solana DeFi with Jupiter integration

نویسنده: Crypto.news
2025/10/01 01:02
DeFi
DEFI$0.000925+10.38%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.01932-3.06%
FC Porto Fan Token
PORTO$1.0714+2.21%
Movement
MOVE$0.06223-1.15%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003749-6.55%

Jupiter, the decentralized exchange and liquidity aggregator on Solana, has integrated with Anchorage Digital’s institutional-grade wallet Porto, a move that could accelerate the institutional access to Solana’s decentralized finance ecosystem.

Summary
  • Anchorage Digital has announced integration with Jupiter as it eyes institutional access to decentralized finance on Solana.
  • The crypto bank has added native support for Jupiter, making it accessible via Anchorage’s self-custody wallet Porto.
  • Solana’s DeFi ecosystem has grown amid traction for protocols like the Jupiter DEX platform.

Anchorage Digital, a leading crypto bank and digital assets platform, revealed the integration on Tuesday, noting it will add institutional access to Solana via Jupiter. 

Specifically, Anchorage is adding support for Solana DeFi through its self-custody wallet, Porto. Native integration of Solana’s top DEX platform with the Porto wallet will allow institutional investors direct access to decentralized finance applications in the Solana (SOL) ecosystem. 

Why does this matter?

Porto support addresses challenges that have slowed institutional traction for DeFi on the SOL network. Having access to a leading liquidity aggregator and optimal trade-execution platform is a big plus for users as they navigate security and complex operational processes, Anchorage noted.

Jupiter and Solana DeFi ecosystem

The Jupiter (JUP) exchange’s DEX ecosystem dominates the Solana market. The platform offers access to swaps, lending, mobile trading, perpetuals, portfolio management, and token launches.

Jupiter Lend, which went recently went live in public beta, offers access to money markets on Solana. Users can access key features such as highest loan-to-value ratios, lowest liquidation penalties and high annual percentage yields.

Meanwhile, Solana has recently recorded rapid growth in demand for SOL-related investments, with data showing the cryptocurrency attracted over $291 million in inflows into Solana exchange-traded products.

CoinShares’ latest weekly report indicated that Solana ETPs have accumulated nearly $1.9 billion in inflows year to date, outpacing sector behemoths Bitcoin and Ethereum. Analysts say the impending approval of Solana spot exchange-traded funds will accelerate this growth.

DeFiLlama data show more than $29 billion in total value locked is currently in Solana protocols, with over $3.86 billion in TVL on Jupiter.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15471+3.02%
MemeCore
M$2.4011-4.26%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.65%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06193-1.36%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009801-1.42%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2363-4.21%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,567.58
$103,567.58$103,567.58

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,492.73
$3,492.73$3,492.73

+0.32%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.85
$160.85$160.85

-0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4378
$2.4378$2.4378

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17652
$0.17652$0.17652

+0.21%