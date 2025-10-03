صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Bitcoin surged past $119K, liquidating $475M in shorts, with analysts saying $130K is realistic if the momentum holds.Bitcoin surged past $119K, liquidating $475M in shorts, with analysts saying $130K is realistic if the momentum holds.

Analyst: Bitcoin’s Healthy Volatility Band Points to Realistic $130K Target

نویسنده: CryptoPotato
2025/10/03 02:21

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) rose to a seven-week peak of $119,400 on October 2, as a wider crypto market revival added approximately $165 billion to the sector’s total value in a single day.

This upward movement, which saw BTC break through key resistance levels, lines up with a technical analysis framework that places $130,000 as a realistic short-term target for the asset should current dynamics hold.

Analyst Eyes Technical Setup as October Rally Strengthens

After a period of consolidation below $110,000 in late September, Bitcoin began a steady climb, first reclaiming the $112,500 level and then pushing past a critical resistance zone near $116,500 on October 1.

This breakout went up a notch during early Asian trading on October 2, taking BTC to its highest point since mid-August. The move caused about $475 million in short positions to be sold off, showing just how quickly market sentiment can change.

Analysts are now looking at this price movement in light of a positive technical picture. According to market watcher Axel Adler Jr., Bitcoin’s current dynamics place it comfortably within the “STH-MVRV pricing corridor,” a metric that tracks the average profitability of short-term holders.

In the past, the upper limit of this band, which is currently around $130,000, has acted as a zone where traders tend to take their profits more often. In Adler’s opinion, given how the BTC price has held firmly above its average realized level since the start of 2024, there’s every likelihood for sustained underlying demand, which would support the case for additional gains.

Market Context and Historical Tailwinds

The BTC rally has come against a backdrop of renewed risk appetite across financial markets and follows mixed U.S. labor data that has investors anticipating another potential interest rate cut.

Data from CoinGecko shows that in the last 24 hours, the cryptocurrency gained 3.7% while trading between $114,442 and $119,400. Over seven days, it went up 6.2%, even though it is slightly trailing the broader crypto market, which jumped nearly 9% in the same period.

Furthermore, BTC has added 7.7% to its value in the past month to keep it within striking distance of its all-time high above $124,000 set about two months ago.

The final quarter of the year has in the past been a good period for Bitcoin, and October, in particular, has a strong track record, with data showing that the asset has closed this month in positive territory in 10 of the last 12 years. The community is closely watching to see if this seasonal trend continues, and if it can give BTC enough impetus to hit Adler’s target.

The post Analyst: Bitcoin’s Healthy Volatility Band Points to Realistic $130K Target appeared first on CryptoPotato.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0.00011-7.56%
GAINS
GAINS$0.01681-1.86%
Cardano
ADA$0.572-2.08%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003384+0.92%
Union
U$0.006304+4.00%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21
Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Strong Accumulation Signal Emerges as Daily Bitcoin Demand Reaches Highest Level Since August 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$103,411.88-1.48%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:47

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,566.23
$103,566.23$103,566.23

+0.12%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,487.08
$3,487.08$3,487.08

+0.16%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161.21
$161.21$161.21

+0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4393
$2.4393$2.4393

+0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17702
$0.17702$0.17702

+0.49%