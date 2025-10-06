Analysis: ETFs become the main force of Bitcoin's new high, with net inflow exceeding US$3.2 billion in a single week

PANews reported on October 6th that, according to Cointelegraph, major Bitcoin treasury companies purchased over 6,702 Bitcoins last week, investing approximately $1.2 billion. Japan's Metaplanet increased its holdings by 5,258 Bitcoins in a single week. However, the key driver of Bitcoin's price exceeding $125,000 came from spot Bitcoin ETFs, which saw net inflows of $3.24 billion in a single week, nearly matching the previous weekly record set in November 2024 .
Furthermore, institutional buying of Bitcoin has far outstripped miner output this year. According to an analysis by financial services firm River, businesses are purchasing an average of 1,755 Bitcoins per day, while ETFs are absorbing an average of 1,430, while miners are producing approximately 900 BTC daily. Several analysts have pointed out that the influx of ETFs, coupled with tight liquidity, could further exacerbate Bitcoin's volatility and potential for growth.
