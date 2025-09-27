صرافیDEX+
An Interview With Fasset – BitcoinWorld

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 15:24
In an exclusive interview with BitcoinWorld, we got the chance to speak with Daniel Ahmed, COO and Co-Founder of Fasset

 

  1. Why did Fasset start, and what big problem is it trying to solve for people in emerging countries?

  1. How does Fasset help someone with just a phone start saving or investing small amounts?

  1. Why do tokenized assets matter for countries where many people don’t have easy access to banks?

  1. Is it really possible for someone outside the US to own a small piece of a company like Apple or Tesla through Fasset? How?

  1. What is the Fasset Card, and how could it help people pay with digital money in shops?

  1. What is Own, Fasset’s Layer 2, and why is it important for fast and cheap transactions? Explain like a simple road over a busy highway.

  1. Can you share a real example of an app using Own, like ORO for gold? What does it let people do?

  1. When will people be able to use more apps on Own, and what types are coming first?

  1. In which countries is Fasset approved to operate, and why does that matter for users’ safety?

  1. How does Fasset protect users money and data behind the scenes?

  1. What does “Shariah-compliant” mean on Fasset, and why is it important to many users? How do people add money to Fasset in places like the UAE or Bahrain? Is it through local banks?

  1. If someone has never used crypto before, what first steps does Fasset recommend?

  1. What learning tools or guides does Fasset give to help beginners?

  1. Fasset says it has handled over $1 billion in transactions and is growing fast. What does this mean for users today?

  1. What is one story of a user whose life improved because of Fasset?

  1. Looking ahead, what new features or launches are coming this year that users should be excited about?

  1. Which countries will Fasset focus on next, and why those markets?

  1. If users could request one simple feature that makes saving or investing easier, what should they ask for?

Section 2: Quick yes/no or short answers

 

2a. Can users start with $1 or less?

2b. Are tokenized stocks and gold available in the mobile app?

2c. Will there be more education content inside the app this year?

Section 3: Closing Questions

 

3a. What promise does Fasset make to first-time users about safety, simplicity, and access?

3b. How can someone join the waitlist or start today?

Stay tuned for more thought-provoking content and engaging interviews on Bitcoinworld.co.in, World of Cryptocurrency & Blockchain News.

Disclaimer: The information provided is not trading advice, Bitcoinworld.co.in holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/an-interview-with-fasset/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

