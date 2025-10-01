The post American Confidence In U.S. Economy Falls To Five-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Pessimism about the U.S. economy spread among more Americans in September than expected, according to survey results released Tuesday by the Conference Board think tank, the latest economic data showing consumers have heightened worries about a declining job market and rising prices. A reading on consumer confidence featured an uptick in pessimism about job availability and future business conditions. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The Conference Board’s confidence index—a measurement of consumers’ views on the economy—dropped to 94.2 in September from 97.8 in August, down from a 100-point baseline set in 1985, marking the lowest reading since April and below Wall Street’s estimates of 96, according to FactSet. More respondents indicated lowered expectations about the job market, according to the survey: About 26.9% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” the lowest level since February 2021, while roughly 19% said jobs were “hard to get.” Consumers’ views of their current financial situation declined in the largest month-over-month drop since the data was first collected in July 2022, the Conference Board reported. Fears about a recession remained strong as more consumers thought the U.S. economy was already in recession, and the Conference Board’s expectation index—a measurement of consumers’ short-term outlook on the market—fell to 73.4, still below the 80-point threshold that signals a recession. Tangent Available job openings rose more than expected to 7.23 million from a revised 7.21 million reading in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The hiring rate dropped to 3.2%, the lowest since June 2024, while the number of people who quit their jobs decreased by 75,000. What To Watch For The BLS will report jobs data for September on Friday, as economists widely believe the unemployment rate will hold firm at 4.3%, according to FactSet. The U.S. is expected to have added 50,000… The post American Confidence In U.S. Economy Falls To Five-Month Low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Pessimism about the U.S. economy spread among more Americans in September than expected, according to survey results released Tuesday by the Conference Board think tank, the latest economic data showing consumers have heightened worries about a declining job market and rising prices. A reading on consumer confidence featured an uptick in pessimism about job availability and future business conditions. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts The Conference Board’s confidence index—a measurement of consumers’ views on the economy—dropped to 94.2 in September from 97.8 in August, down from a 100-point baseline set in 1985, marking the lowest reading since April and below Wall Street’s estimates of 96, according to FactSet. More respondents indicated lowered expectations about the job market, according to the survey: About 26.9% of consumers said jobs were “plentiful,” the lowest level since February 2021, while roughly 19% said jobs were “hard to get.” Consumers’ views of their current financial situation declined in the largest month-over-month drop since the data was first collected in July 2022, the Conference Board reported. Fears about a recession remained strong as more consumers thought the U.S. economy was already in recession, and the Conference Board’s expectation index—a measurement of consumers’ short-term outlook on the market—fell to 73.4, still below the 80-point threshold that signals a recession. Tangent Available job openings rose more than expected to 7.23 million from a revised 7.21 million reading in July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Tuesday. The hiring rate dropped to 3.2%, the lowest since June 2024, while the number of people who quit their jobs decreased by 75,000. What To Watch For The BLS will report jobs data for September on Friday, as economists widely believe the unemployment rate will hold firm at 4.3%, according to FactSet. The U.S. is expected to have added 50,000…