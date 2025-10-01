Amberdata launches AI-powered crypto intelligence platform for institutions

Amberdata has launched Amberdata Intelligence, an AI-powered crypto intelligence platform for institutional investors.

Financial institutions are increasingly leveraging AI in market research. On Tuesday, September 30, analytics firm Amberdata launched Amberdata Intelligence, an AI crypto platform for institutional investors. The platform will provide blockchain and market data in one interface, enabling users to gain insights through natural language prompts.

Amberdata Intelligence provides data on market segments, including derivatives, DeFi, stablecoins, RWA, lending, staking, and ETFs, among others. It also provides charts and dashboards for a wide range of market segments, as well as search functionality.

Moreover, integration with AI tools enables the platform to generate insights and graphs from natural language prompts. According to Amberdata, this will enable investors to quickly gain insights that would otherwise require time-intensive manual work.

Investors are increasingly leveraging AI

Shawn Douglass, CEO of Amberdata, explained that so far, institutions had to rely on fragmented tools for blockchain analytics. He added that this issue will only become worse as the industry scales, encompassing more DeFi platforms, tools, and blockchains.

While human judgment is still an indispensable part of investment decisions, AI is gaining traction among big players. Notably, financial institutions are increasingly looking to leverage AI tools in market research and analytics. According to a Markets and Markets report, global spending on AI in the financial industry could surpass $190 billion by 2030.