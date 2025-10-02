صرافیDEX+
Altcoins Push Higher as Bitcoin and Ethereum Spark Market-Wide Rally

نویسنده: Coindoo
2025/10/02 01:07
The rally was led by Bitcoin, which climbed to around $118,000, while Ethereum made one of the strongest moves of the day with a surge past $4,300. This broad-based advance has sparked optimism that the final quarter of 2025 could bring further gains for the sector.

Altcoins were particularly lively. Solana jumped nearly 7% to reach $219, and Cardano gained close to 7%, continuing its recovery after weeks of sideways trading. Dogecoin advanced more than 7%, once again proving its staying power in retail-driven rallies, while Stellar stood out among the top 15 with an impressive 8% surge. Hyperliquid also drew attention as it posted similar gains, signaling that traders are rotating toward high-beta plays in the market.

The uptick comes as the Altseason Index slipped slightly to the mid-60s, suggesting that altcoins still dominate the market trend despite a mild cooling from September’s highs.

Analysts argue this reflects a healthy adjustment rather than a reversal, with capital continuing to flow into alternative assets rather than consolidating strictly into Bitcoin.

READ MORE:

US Government Shuts Down: How It Can Affect Crypto Markets

Adding to the narrative, the ongoing budget gridlock in Washington has pushed investors to reconsider traditional safe havens. While equities have shown caution, cryptocurrencies appear to be absorbing some of that capital, as digital assets are increasingly viewed as a hedge against political uncertainty. This dynamic has only strengthened the perception of crypto as an emerging asset class that can weather macroeconomic turbulence.

With momentum building into the fourth quarter, traders are watching closely to see if Bitcoin can maintain its footing above $115,000 and if Ethereum’s renewed strength can drive the next wave of altcoin gains. Should the government shutdown drag on, market participants expect volatility but also highlight that uncertainty could play in crypto’s favor as risk appetite shifts.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

