Altcoin Market Faces Rejection at All-Time High, Analyst Sees Buying Opportunity

Despite the setback, he suggests that this could be the final pullback before altcoins break through resistance and establish fresh record levels.

In his latest market commentary, van de Poppe emphasized that the overall altcoin capitalization remains in a strong uptrend. While the rejection signals short-term weakness, he believes the structure points toward continuation once support levels hold. “One more pushback before it will break through the resistance and start printing massively new ATHs,” he explained, hinting at the potential for a major rally.

Charts shared by the analyst highlight key zones to watch. A support area near $935 billion could act as a stabilizing point, while deeper pullbacks may see buyers stepping in closer to $780 billion.

The recent rejection, however, does not seem to have shaken confidence among long-term traders, who view the current movement as a healthy retest rather than a reversal.

Van de Poppe underlined that the ongoing consolidation offers an opportunity for accumulation. “That means: time to buy the dip,” he said, pointing to historical patterns where similar setups preceded strong upside moves.

If the projected breakout materializes, the altcoin market could soon surpass its previous highs, signaling a renewed phase of growth across major tokens beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

