Altcoin ETFs Surge As REX And Osprey File 21 New Funds

A New Chapter in the Crypto Investment Landscape
REX Shares and Osprey Funds have officially filed registration documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for 21 new altcoin-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Each of these products will be reviewed under a simplified approval procedure, similar to their previous successful filings.
The upcoming ETFs will cover a wide range of digital assets: from AAVE to UNI and XLM, and will invest directly in the underlying cryptocurrencies, classifying them as spot ETFs.
Fast-Track Approval Through Simplified SEC Process
According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth, the new ETFs are being structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which allows for streamlined SEC processing. This mechanism has already been used successfully for prior spot ETFs based on Solana (SOL) and XRP.
By using this legal framework, the companies can significantly shorten review times, even with the SEC’s new spot ETF regulations introduced in mid-September 2025.
Meanwhile, market experts note that ETF competition is heating up fast, with dozens of similar applications now pending — including several hybrid ETF models that combine crypto with traditional financial instruments.
Analysts See Near-Guaranteed ETF Approvals
Earlier, Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas suggested that under the SEC’s updated rules, the approval probability for spot crypto ETFs is now close to 100%.
If approved, these new funds could mark a major turning point for altcoin exposure in traditional finance — potentially triggering a broader wave of institutional investment across the crypto market.
