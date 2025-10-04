Altcoin ETF Launch Delayed as SEC Shutdown Halts Progress

Altcoins

The long-anticipated debut of several altcoin ETFs has hit an unexpected roadblock in Washington.

What was supposed to be a milestone October for the crypto industry has turned into a waiting game, as the U.S. government shutdown stalls regulatory operations and puts fresh SEC reforms on pause.

Before the shutdown began, the SEC had introduced a major overhaul to how crypto ETFs are processed. Instead of handling each fund one by one, the regulator planned to implement a standardized listing framework meant to speed up approvals. Exchanges were told to retract earlier filings under the old rules, with the promise that the new system would make future applications smoother. But when the shutdown took effect, progress froze.

With the majority of the SEC’s staff furloughed, the agency can now only process emergencies such as enforcement actions and fraud investigations. Routine reviews – like ETF listings – have been shelved entirely. Without those procedural approvals, trading for spot funds linked to XRP, Solana, and Litecoin remains off the table for now.

A Promising Month Turns into a Waiting Game

Market analysts had pegged October as a breakthrough moment for altcoin ETFs, expecting them to ignite a fresh wave of institutional interest. Instead, the regulatory standstill has left investors frustrated. “Momentum was finally building,” one analyst remarked. “Now it’s just suspended in mid-air.”

The irony is that just as bureaucracy slowed to a crawl, the crypto market itself has been gaining strength. Bitcoin continues to climb, and traders seem largely unfazed by Washington’s stalemate. The contrast between government gridlock and market optimism has become a defining image of the season.

XRP Remains the Lone Exception

One bright spot is the REX-Osprey XRP ETF, which continues to trade thanks to a separate approval track under the Investment Company Act of 1940. This pathway shortens review time to about 75 days – far faster than the 1933 Act route used by most other filings. For now, that gives XRP a rare regulatory advantage over other altcoins waiting in line.

If the shutdown drags on, approval timelines could stretch well past October. But when the SEC eventually returns to full capacity, the groundwork it laid with its new ETF rules could pave the way for one of the fastest waves of approvals the crypto market has ever seen.

