صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump. In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month. With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August. In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance. Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019. The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.” AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase. TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month. TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model. Cointelegraph… The post AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump. In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month. With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August. In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance. Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019. The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.” AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase. TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month. TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model. Cointelegraph…

AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:56
COM
COM$0.005928-8.51%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.28007-4.66%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006958-3.13%
TONCOIN
TON$2.056-2.88%
Particl
PART$0.3063-1.92%

Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump.

In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month.

With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August.

In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance.

Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019.

The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.”

AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance

The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase.

TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month.

TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance

Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model.

Cointelegraph reached out to the TON Strategy Company for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Related: Telegram’s TON exclusivity ‘not a limitation but a necessity’

TON struggles to regain momentum despite backing

The Open Network is a decentralized blockchain developed by Telegram in 2018 and now run independently by the TON Foundation, which supports ecosystem growth but does not control the network’s open-source technology.

On Jan. 21, Telegram announced it would drop support for all other blockchains and make The Open Network the exclusive infrastructure for its Mini App ecosystem in partnership with the TON Foundation.

However, even with growing network activity and more than $400 million in investments from several venture capital companies in March, the price of TON has not managed to rebound.

The altcoin was trading at $2.75 at time of writing, down about 50% year-to-date, and has retraced over 25% in the past six months, according to TradingView data.

TON price in USD over the past year. Source: TradingView

In 2025, DATs have expanded beyond Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), with altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and several other cryptocurrencies emerging as the reserve assets of publicly traded companies.

In recent weeks, however, Standard Chartered warned that the market net asset values (mNAVs) of many digital asset treasuries have plunged, leaving smaller companies increasingly vulnerable.

Magazine: Danger signs for Bitcoin as retail abandons it to institutions — Sky Wee

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/alphaton-adds-30m-toncoin-balance-sheet-price-decline?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

A new bipartisan crypto market structure bill in the U.S. Senate could dramatically expand the powers of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), giving it sweeping oversight of digital commodities, but unresolved gaps and political gridlock still threaten its passage.The discussion draft, released by Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman John Boozman (R-AR) and Senator Cory Booker […] The post Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain appeared first on Cryptonews.
Major
MAJOR$0.10347+0.62%
Union
U$0.006418+4.98%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01249+5.84%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 23:15
Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

The crypto market continues to evolve, with investors now shifting from legacy coins like Bitcoin toward high-utility, smart, innovation-driven blockchain projects. Furthermore, Bitcoin’s incredible 200× growth over the past decade turned early holders into millionaires, but today’s market is chasing innovation over history. Furthermore, as blockchain innovation merges with advanced computing systems, one project—Ozak AI—is […] The post Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06092-4.46%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-1.68%
Wink
LIKE$0.005315+6.64%
اشتراک
LiveBitcoinNews2025/11/12 00:08
Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

The post Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales This crypto blends competitive gaming, sustainable tokenomics, and global adoption, making it the best altcoin to buy now under $1. The Web3 gaming market is exploding, and savvy investors are paying attention. Mobile gaming alone reaches over 1.5 billion users globally, yet most blockchain gaming projects fail to capture lasting engagement. With the market projected to surpass $124 billion by 2032, platforms that combine sustainability, user-friendliness, and skill-based play stand to dominate. Among these new crypto presales, Tapzi is quickly becoming the best altcoin to buy now under $1, before it explodes post-market listing. As its presale approaches 71% completion, investors are desperate to know why Tapzi might be the next big thing in GameFi. Meanwhile, XRP and Polygon chart analysis show a potential breakout for both of these top altcoins by market-cap. Tapzi: Redefining Skill-to-Earn Gaming Tapzi stands out as the inaugural decentralized, skill-based Web3 gaming platform and developer launchpad on the BNB Smart Chain. In contrast to most GameFi projects, which are based on randomness or bots, Tapzi, the best altcoin to buy now, emphasizes a competitive gaming experience. Players bet on TAPZI to participate in real-time PvP matches in games like Chess, Checkers, Tic Tac Toe, and Rock-Paper-Scissors. The victors take their winnings pool as a direct draw on rival stakes, establishing a self-sustaining economy. Significantly, Tapzi eliminates common GameFi pitfalls. Bots and farming systems are blocked, inflationary tokenomics are avoided, and onboarding is simple. Players can engage directly from the web or mobile without downloads or gas fees. A Free Mode encourages casual users to play without initial capital, nurturing long-term retention. Developers also benefit from Tapzi’s ecosystem. Tapzi functions as a launchpad, offering SDKs, staking modules, and exposure to a growing community. This combination of player and developer incentives positions Tapzi as a…
WHY
WHY$0.00000002286+0.17%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233-1.68%
1
1$0.024-19.91%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/12 00:12

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Senate’s New Crypto Market Structure Bill Supercharges CFTC — But Major Gaps Remain

Bitcoin Investors Made 200× in a Decade—Ozak AI Could Deliver 700× by 2029

Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy Now Before it Explodes

Institutional Investors Are Piling into Crypto — But a 2026 Downturn Is Looming: Sygnum

Why LYNO’s Presale Could Trigger the Next Wave of Crypto FOMO After SOL and PEPE

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,391.41
$103,391.41$103,391.41

-0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,474.30
$3,474.30$3,474.30

-0.20%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$159.31
$159.31$159.31

-0.96%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4338
$2.4338$2.4338

-0.14%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17544
$0.17544$0.17544

-0.39%