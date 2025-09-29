صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
TLDRs; Accenture laid off 11,000 employees in three months as part of its $865M AI-driven restructuring plan. CEO Julie Sweet emphasized reskilling but admitted not all employees can be retrained fast enough for AI roles. TCS and major tech firms like Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon also cut jobs as AI reshapes global employment. Nearly 90,000 [...] The post AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs in Accenture’s $865M Restructuring appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Accenture laid off 11,000 employees in three months as part of its $865M AI-driven restructuring plan. CEO Julie Sweet emphasized reskilling but admitted not all employees can be retrained fast enough for AI roles. TCS and major tech firms like Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon also cut jobs as AI reshapes global employment. Nearly 90,000 [...] The post AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs in Accenture’s $865M Restructuring appeared first on CoinCentral.

AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs in Accenture’s $865M Restructuring

نویسنده: Coincentral
2025/09/29 20:07
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06205-1.50%
EPNS
PUSH$0.0159+6.14%
Particl
PART$0.308+0.03%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007368-2.02%
Major
MAJOR$0.10363+0.93%

TLDRs;

  • Accenture laid off 11,000 employees in three months as part of its $865M AI-driven restructuring plan.
  • CEO Julie Sweet emphasized reskilling but admitted not all employees can be retrained fast enough for AI roles.
  • TCS and major tech firms like Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon also cut jobs as AI reshapes global employment.
  • Nearly 90,000 tech employees have been laid off globally in 2025, reflecting AI’s rapid impact on the workforce.

The accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming how global corporations operate and who they employ.

Accenture, one of the world’s largest consulting and IT services firms, has announced significant layoffs as part of an $865 million restructuring initiative.

Over the past three months alone, the company has eliminated 11,000 jobs, signaling that its long-term shift toward AI-powered operations is reshaping the workforce more dramatically than many expected.

11,000 Roles Lost in Three Months

Accenture confirmed that its global headcount fell from 791,000 earlier this year to about 779,000 by the end of August 2025. The company said severance costs and related expenses had already reached hundreds of millions of dollars, with more cuts potentially on the horizon.

While the firm insists that reskilling remains its preferred approach, CEO Julie Sweet emphasized that not all employees can be retrained quickly enough to align with the rapid adoption of AI across its client services.

The restructuring, valued at $865 million, is designed to streamline operations and prioritize investments in AI, cloud, and data-driven solutions. Accenture has been among the earliest major consultancies to embed generative AI into enterprise offerings, but that technological leap has come at the cost of thousands of human jobs.

Reskilling Programs Face Steep Challenges

Executives at Accenture have repeatedly underscored their commitment to retraining displaced staff, but the sheer speed of technological change is proving difficult to match.

While thousands of employees are being offered retraining in AI, cloud computing, and data analytics, the pace of automation means not everyone will find a place in the company’s new structure.

Industry analysts warn that this mismatch between the speed of AI adoption and the slower process of human reskilling is likely to become a recurring theme across the global tech sector. In effect, the AI revolution is arriving faster than workforces can adapt.

TCS and Global Tech Firms Cut Staff

Accenture is far from alone. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT firm, has also reduced its headcount in 2025, with estimates suggesting as many as 30,000 jobs have been eliminated.

Though the company has downplayed AI as a direct factor, its creation of a dedicated AI and Services Transformation unit underscores how deeply AI integration is tied to workforce adjustments.

Other global giants like Microsoft, Meta, Google, Amazon, Intel, and Panasonic have also made significant layoffs this year. Microsoft cut thousands in non-core divisions while integrating AI across its products. Meta shed 3,600 employees as part of its “year of efficiency.”

Amazon trimmed its Alexa team as voice assistants give way to generative AI tools, while Intel shifted staff away from legacy chip divisions to focus on AI semiconductors.T

 

The post AI Push Triggers Massive Layoffs in Accenture’s $865M Restructuring appeared first on CoinCentral.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15471+3.02%
MemeCore
M$2.4011-4.26%
Threshold
T$0.01293+1.65%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06193-1.36%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.000009801-1.42%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000506-2.69%
Solayer
LAYER$0.2363-4.21%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,480.94
$103,480.94$103,480.94

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,488.93
$3,488.93$3,488.93

+0.21%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.71
$160.71$160.71

-0.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4373
$2.4373$2.4373

0.00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17634
$0.17634$0.17634

+0.11%