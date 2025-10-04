صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post AI Hasn’t Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Yale and Brookings researchers found no evidence of mass AI-driven unemployment 33 months after ChatGPT’s release. Occupational shifts rose about one percentage point above early 2000s levels, but matched typical tech transitions. High AI-exposure jobs—law, finance, customer service—showed no displacement in federal data. Three years after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, American workers are still showing up to their jobs. A new study from Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution examined federal employment data through July, and found that AI has yet to trigger the mass unemployment that technology executives have been predicting. The researchers tracked how quickly the mix of occupations has changed since November 2022, when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public. While jobs are shifting slightly faster than in recent years—about one percentage point higher than during the early 2000s internet boom—the changes appear to be pretty typical for technological transitions rather than the economic upheaval many feared. Winter may still be coming—just not right now. “We are not in an economy-wide jobs apocalypse right now; it’s mostly stable,” Molly Kinder, a senior fellow at Brookings and co-author of the paper, told The Financial Times. “That should be a reassuring message to an anxious public.” The gap between Silicon Valley rhetoric and workplace reality has grown stark. As reported by Decrypt, Anthropic CEO Dario Amode said that up to 50% of entry-level white-collar roles could disappear within five years, while Geoffrey Hinton—known as the “Godfather of AI”—estimated that AI could dramatically worsen the financial gap if things keep going the way they are. “What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much… The post AI Hasn’t Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Yale and Brookings researchers found no evidence of mass AI-driven unemployment 33 months after ChatGPT’s release. Occupational shifts rose about one percentage point above early 2000s levels, but matched typical tech transitions. High AI-exposure jobs—law, finance, customer service—showed no displacement in federal data. Three years after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, American workers are still showing up to their jobs. A new study from Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution examined federal employment data through July, and found that AI has yet to trigger the mass unemployment that technology executives have been predicting. The researchers tracked how quickly the mix of occupations has changed since November 2022, when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public. While jobs are shifting slightly faster than in recent years—about one percentage point higher than during the early 2000s internet boom—the changes appear to be pretty typical for technological transitions rather than the economic upheaval many feared. Winter may still be coming—just not right now. “We are not in an economy-wide jobs apocalypse right now; it’s mostly stable,” Molly Kinder, a senior fellow at Brookings and co-author of the paper, told The Financial Times. “That should be a reassuring message to an anxious public.” The gap between Silicon Valley rhetoric and workplace reality has grown stark. As reported by Decrypt, Anthropic CEO Dario Amode said that up to 50% of entry-level white-collar roles could disappear within five years, while Geoffrey Hinton—known as the “Godfather of AI”—estimated that AI could dramatically worsen the financial gap if things keep going the way they are. “What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much…

AI Hasn’t Taken a Lot of Jobs Yet, Despite Apocalyptic Predictions: Yale Study

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 02:30
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06147-2,99%
Threshold
T$0,01278+0,07%
League of Traders
LOT$0,01251-1,41%
COM
COM$0,005927-9,45%
MASS
MASS$0,0005136+4,70%

In brief

  • Yale and Brookings researchers found no evidence of mass AI-driven unemployment 33 months after ChatGPT’s release.
  • Occupational shifts rose about one percentage point above early 2000s levels, but matched typical tech transitions.
  • High AI-exposure jobs—law, finance, customer service—showed no displacement in federal data.

Three years after ChatGPT burst onto the scene, American workers are still showing up to their jobs. A new study from Yale University’s Budget Lab and the Brookings Institution examined federal employment data through July, and found that AI has yet to trigger the mass unemployment that technology executives have been predicting.

The researchers tracked how quickly the mix of occupations has changed since November 2022, when OpenAI released ChatGPT to the public. While jobs are shifting slightly faster than in recent years—about one percentage point higher than during the early 2000s internet boom—the changes appear to be pretty typical for technological transitions rather than the economic upheaval many feared.

Winter may still be coming—just not right now.

“We are not in an economy-wide jobs apocalypse right now; it’s mostly stable,” Molly Kinder, a senior fellow at Brookings and co-author of the paper, told The Financial Times. “That should be a reassuring message to an anxious public.”

The gap between Silicon Valley rhetoric and workplace reality has grown stark. As reported by Decrypt, Anthropic CEO Dario Amode said that up to 50% of entry-level white-collar roles could disappear within five years, while Geoffrey Hinton—known as the “Godfather of AI”—estimated that AI could dramatically worsen the financial gap if things keep going the way they are.

“What’s actually going to happen is rich people are going to use AI to replace workers,” he told the Financial Times. “It’s going to create massive unemployment and a huge rise in profits. It will make a few people much richer and most people poorer. That’s not AI’s fault, that is the capitalist system.”

OpenAI’s Sam Altman has repeatedly singled out customer service jobs as particularly vulnerable, with a recent study arguing that AI matched skilled human workers in at least 44 business areas.

But data tells a different story. Yale researchers examined multiple metrics, including occupational mix changes, industry-specific shifts, and AI exposure levels across different job categories. Workers in occupations theoretically most exposed to AI automation, based on OpenAI’s own metrics, showed no signs of displacement. About 18% of workers hold jobs in the highest AI-exposure category, a proportion that has remained flat since January 2023.

The information sector, which includes newspapers, movies, and data processing, showed the largest occupational shifts. But these changes began before ChatGPT’s release, suggesting industry-specific factors rather than AI disruption. Finance and professional services displayed similar patterns—movements that predated the supposed AI revolution.

Young college graduates have struggled, with unemployment among 20- to 24-year-olds with bachelor’s degrees rising to 9.3% in August from 4.4% in April. But the research team found the pattern matched that of older degree holders aged 25 to 29, indicating a broader labor market slowdown rather than AI replacement. The dissimilarity between these age groups has fluctuated within a narrow 30-33 percent range since 2021, showing no acceleration after ChatGPT’s arrival.

Historical precedent supports the researchers’ skepticism about immediate disruption. Computers didn’t become standard office equipment until nearly a decade after their public release. The internet’s workplace transformation stretched out even longer. The study notes that occupational change peaked during the 1940s and 1950s—periods of massive industrial shifts—at rates of 20-21%. Current changes hover around 10%.

“Historically, widespread technological disruption in workplaces tends to occur over decades, rather than months or years,” the researchers wrote.

The researchers acknowledged significant data limitations. OpenAI’s “exposure” metrics measure theoretical vulnerability rather than actual AI usage. Anthropic’s usage data from its Claude chatbot shows heavy concentration among coders and writers—not representative of broader workforce patterns. The team called for comprehensive usage data from all major AI companies to properly assess workplace impacts.

The research team plans monthly updates to track any emerging patterns. For now, nearly three years into the AI revolution, the most dramatic workplace change appears to be how much executives talk about AI rather than what it’s actually doing to employment on a broad scale.

Generally Intelligent Newsletter

A weekly AI journey narrated by Gen, a generative AI model.

Source: https://decrypt.co/342830/ai-hasnt-taken-lot-jobs-yet-despite-apocalyptic-predictions-yale-study

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

But while Cardano holds steady, Remittix is turning into the breakout story of 2025. Having raised over $25.9 million from […] The post ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
SphereX
HERE$0,00011-7,56%
GAINS
GAINS$0,01681-1,86%
Cardano
ADA$0,572-2,08%
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:53
Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Ripple CTO explains why Bitcoin payments make sense amid price surge. Schwartz clarifies Ripple’s stance on Bitcoin amid network upgrade debates. Bitcoin’s rising value: Why paying with Bitcoin might be smart. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, David Schwartz, recently addressed an intriguing question about the utility of Bitcoin in payments, especially considering its rising price. This came after Jack Dorsey’s tweet, which announced that Square had launched Bitcoin payments for its four million U.S. merchants. The service, which comes with zero processing fees until 2027, allows businesses to accept Bitcoin in various forms, such as BTC to BTC, BTC to fiat, and fiat to BTC. A key question posed on X was, “Who would pay in Bitcoin knowing how much its price could rise in the future?” In his response, Schwartz offered a straightforward answer: “everyone.” According to Schwartz, the fundamental reason for using Bitcoin as a payment method is that people are willing to spend the asset that the person receiving the payment values the most. He explained that users can capture the expected future value of Bitcoin’s price today when they spend or sell it. Everyone. You want to pay for things with the asset the person you are paying most wants to receive. You get the full expected value of that future appreciation today when you sell/spend. That's why the price is so high now. — David 'JoelKatz' Schwartz (@JoelKatz) November 11, 2025 Also Read: Shiba Inu’s Struggles Persist Despite Significant Exchange Outflows Bitcoin’s Rising Value and Its Impact on Payments At the time of Schwartz’s comments, Bitcoin was priced at $105,104, and there were predictions that it could increase further. This surge in value has sparked debate about whether it makes sense to spend Bitcoin now or hold on to it for greater potential gains. Schwartz’s argument is that the increasing value of Bitcoin today is part of why its price continues to rise. When people choose to spend Bitcoin, they’re essentially getting the full value of its future appreciation in the present. Square’s new Bitcoin payment feature offers businesses more flexibility, providing them with several options for transactions. The fact that there are no fees until 2027 makes Bitcoin even more attractive to merchants. However, the larger question remains whether consumers will continue to use Bitcoin for payments or hold onto it in hopes of higher future prices. David Schwartz Speaks Out on the Bitcoin Debate David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, recently distanced himself and Ripple from the XRP community’s views on Bitcoin. His comments came amid discussions about Bitcoin Core 30, which will raise the OP_RETURN data cap to 4MB. While some believe this will enhance efficiency, others worry about potential network congestion and decentralization risks. Schwartz’s remarks emphasize the ongoing divide between Bitcoin and XRP advocates, particularly concerning scalability and network security. While Bitcoin’s rising value dominates discussions around payments, Ripple’s focus remains on offering scalable, efficient solutions for cross-border transactions via the XRP Ledger. As Bitcoin’s price continues to climb, experts like Schwartz highlight that the decision to use it for payments is ultimately tied to its perceived future value. This dynamic could shape the future of how cryptocurrencies are used in commerce. Also Read: Canary XRP ETF Cleared for Nasdaq Listing – Here’s What We Know The post Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs appeared first on 36Crypto.
WHY
WHY$0,00000002286+0,17%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0,003384+0,92%
Union
U$0,006304+4,00%
اشتراک
Coinstats2025/11/11 21:21
Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

Strong Accumulation Signal Emerges as Daily Bitcoin Demand Reaches Highest Level Since August 2025
Bitcoin
BTC$103 411,88-1,48%
اشتراک
MEXC NEWS2025/11/11 23:47

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

ADA Price Prediction: Here’s The Best Place To Make 50x Gains

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

BTC Nears ATH: Only $6K Away From Breaking Records Again

Ethereum Holds Strong as Analysts Eye $4,400 Target Despite ETF Outflows

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103 476,86
$103 476,86$103 476,86

+0,03%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 486,11
$3 486,11$3 486,11

+0,13%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$161,01
$161,01$161,01

+0,08%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4373
$2,4373$2,4373

0,00%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17684
$0,17684$0,17684

+0,39%