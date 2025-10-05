Aging boomers and global wealth seen boosting crypto until 2100

Global aging and rising wealth could boost demand for assets like Bitcoin, with the Fed projecting stronger investment growth through 2100.
Demand for global assets, including cryptocurrencies, is expected to be driven by an aging global population and increased productivity worldwide, resulting in an older population with more capital to invest.
This dynamic will drive asset demand until the year 2100, according to the US Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. “For asset demand, population aging means that the upward trend from recent decades will continue,” a research report published on Aug. 25 said.
