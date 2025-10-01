AGI Open Network Joins oooo to Redefine AI-Led Blockchain Interoperability

AGI Open Network, a popular decentralized AI infrastructure provider, has partnered with oooo, a prominent omnichain interoperability platform. The partnership aims to incorporate the decentralized AI agents of AGI Open Network with the AI Omninet of oooo to advance AI-led blockchain interoperability. As mentioned in AGI Open Network’s official X announcement, the collaboration merges AI-driven interoperability and no-code cross-chain instruments to facilitate users and developers alike. Hence, the development is anticipated to fortify adoption, security, and scalability across more than sixty blockchains as well as over 3,000 AI models.

AGI Open Network and oooo Partner to Revolutionize AI-Led Cross-Chain Interoperability

The collaboration between AGI Open Network and oooo combines the smart yield, automation, and seamless routing of the latter’s AI Omninet with decentralized AI agents of AGI Open Network. This development focuses on the provision of robust infrastructure and no-code tools for the builders to develop across diverse blockchains. Additionally, the joint effort attempts to minimize complexities for enterprises and developers within the Web3 sector.

Merging AI Interoperability and Decentralized Agents to Bolster Web3 Ecosystem

According to AGI Open Network, the partnership with oooo strengthens innovation and fortifies broader adoption of AI-led interoperability within the decentralized ecosystem. At the same time, the duo pays considerable attention to the provision of scalable solutions when it comes to automated digital asset management and secure data transactions. Ultimately, the initiative establishes exclusive benchmark for innovation with the union of AI interoperability and decentralized agents, letting developers access ready-made frameworks for Web3 and AI solutions.