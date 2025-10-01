صرافیDEX+
After Recent Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Rallies, Traders Are Moving Capital to This Token Below $0.003

نویسنده: Blockonomi
2025/10/01 00:00
There have been some notable developments in the cryptocurrency industry lately, particularly with Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL). Both tokens rose sharply, thanks to the US Federal Reserve rate cuts, and more institutional investors would become interested. However, the energy behind these rallies appears to be dissipating, and investors are beginning to seek alternative investment opportunities. Little Pepe (LILPEPE), a token that costs less than $0.003, is emerging as the next major capital magnet.

Ethereum: Signs of Weakening

Ethereum enjoyed strong upward momentum, but cracks are beginning to appear. ETH’s drop contributed to over $490 million in long liquidations, sending a warning sign to traders who were heavily leveraged. Whale activity adds to the concern. In the past week, top Ethereum holders reduced their ETH positions by over 200%, signaling sell pressure that makes sustaining a price above $4,000 less likely. Market analysts, such as Matrixport, have also raised concerns, noting that Ethereum’s buying power is weakening. The weekly stochastic indicator has reversed from extreme highs, a pattern that has historically coincided with profit-taking phases.

Solana: Rallies Followed by Caution

Solana has also been on a tear, climbing 8% to reach an eight-month high and consolidating above $219. Yet, the data behind the price action paints a less optimistic picture.

  • Network activity is declining, with active addresses down 28% over the past seven days and network fees decreasing by 15%.
  • Whale selling pressure is building, with over $40 million worth of SOL transferred to exchanges recently.
  • Institutional optimism has cooled following the SEC’s delay of decisions on spot SOL ETFs until October.
  • Bearish technicals loom, with SOL currently testing the 50-day EMA near $179. A decisive break below this level could extend losses toward $150.

These signals suggest that while Solana has enjoyed its rally, it faces significant risks in holding momentum.

Why Traders Are Shifting to Little Pepe (LILPEPE)

In contrast to the cooling outlook for ETH and SOL, Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is gathering steam as one of the most promising presale tokens of 2025. Currently priced at $0.0022 in its 13th presale stage, with a planned increase to $0.0023 at stage 14, LILPEPE has already raised $26.2 million across 13 stages, selling over 16 billion tokens. At first glance, the price growth looks modest. But the demand tells a different story—scarcity is building, and investors are positioning themselves ahead of potential exchange listings.

Community Momentum: The X-Factor in Meme Coins

Meme coins thrive on community energy, and LILPEPE is showing strong early traction:

  • Over 42,545 holders already, putting it at approximately 25% of the holder count of established memes like Fartcoin (161,000).
  • 35,896 Telegram members actively driving discussions and engagement.
  • A massive $777,000 giveaway campaign attracting over 399,000 entries, where ten winners will each take home $77,000 worth of tokens.

To fuel even more engagement, LILPEPE has launched a Mega Giveaway for presale buyers between stages 12 and 17. The top three buyers will split 10 ETH in prizes (5 ETH, 3 ETH, 2 ETH), while 15 random buyers will each win 0.5 ETH. This layered reward structure is building excitement and helping LILPEPE stand out in an increasingly crowded meme coin market.

Security and Trust: Certik Audit Gives LILPEPE the Edge

One of the biggest concerns in crypto is safety, and LILPEPE has taken this seriously by undergoing a Certik audit, scoring an impressive 95%. This places it ahead of major projects like:

  • The Sandbox: 93.92 AAA
  • Polygon (MATIC): 83.74 A
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE): 92.72 AA

Certik’s reputation speaks for itself. The firm uncovered a critical vulnerability in the Sui Protocol, earning a $600,000 bug bounty, and has audited top-tier projects like The Sandbox. With a higher score than many household names, LILPEPE offers an additional layer of trust that meme coin investors often find lacking.

Final Take: A Token to Watch Below $0.003

With Ethereum and Solana showing signs of exhaustion, investors are naturally hunting for opportunities with higher upside. Little Pepe’s presale success, growing community, and audited credibility position it as a strong contender in 2025. The entrance price is still low, at less than $0.003, but once it reaches larger trading platforms, it could be worth more due to its scarcity and demand. If you’re a trader looking for the next big move, you might want to pay attention to LILPEPE right now. It could be one of the most talked-about meme coin releases of the year.

For more information about Little Pepe (LILPEPE) visit the links below:

Website: https://littlepepe.com

Whitepaper: https://littlepepe.com/whitepaper.pdf

Telegram: https://t.me/littlepepetoken

Twitter/X: https://x.com/littlepepetoken

The post After Recent Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) Rallies, Traders Are Moving Capital to This Token Below $0.003 appeared first on Blockonomi.

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

