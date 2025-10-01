صرافیDEX+
FTX is a popular cryptocurrency trading platform known for offering a wide range of trading products and innovative features. FTT has become a popular token in the cryptocurrency market due to the success and growth of the FTX exchange. The platform's continuous development of new features and products has contributed to the token's demand and utility. FTT is integrated into the broader FTX ecosystem, which includes various products such as futures and options trading, spot markets, and tokenized stocks. FTX token (FTT) FTT is a utility token that serves various functions within the FTX exchange ecosystem. FTT holders have governance rights on the FTX platform, allowing them to vote on certain platform decisions and proposals. Holders of FTT can also benefit from several features and incentives offered by the platform. They can receive fee discounts on trading fees when they use FTT to pay for their trading fees on the FTX exchange. FTT holders have the ability to create and redeem certain leveraged tokens on the FTX platform. Moreover, FTX conducts regular buybacks of FTT tokens using a portion of the exchange's revenue. The bought-back tokens are then burned (permanently removed from circulation), reducing the overall supply of FTT over time. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/ftx-token-ftt-token/

A Utility Token﻿ Of The FTX Exchange Ecosystem

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/01 00:10
FTX is a popular cryptocurrency trading platform known for offering a wide range of trading products and innovative features.


FTT has become a popular token in the cryptocurrency market due to the success and growth of the FTX exchange. The platform’s continuous development of new features and products has contributed to the token’s demand and utility.


FTT is integrated into the broader FTX ecosystem, which includes various products such as futures and options trading, spot markets, and tokenized stocks.


FTX token (FTT)


FTT is a utility token that serves various functions within the FTX exchange ecosystem. FTT holders have governance rights on the FTX platform, allowing them to vote on certain platform decisions and proposals.


Holders of FTT can also benefit from several features and incentives offered by the platform. They can receive fee discounts on trading fees when they use FTT to pay for their trading fees on the FTX exchange.


FTT holders have the ability to create and redeem certain leveraged tokens on the FTX platform.


Moreover, FTX conducts regular buybacks of FTT tokens using a portion of the exchange’s revenue. The bought-back tokens are then burned (permanently removed from circulation), reducing the overall supply of FTT over time.




Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/ftx-token-ftt-token/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

