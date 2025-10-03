A Portuguese crypto fraud suspect involved in a $580 million scam was arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.

PANews reported on October 3rd that Decrypt quoted Thai media Khaosod as saying that a Portuguese man suspected of planning a cryptocurrency and credit card fraud case worth US$580 million (500 million euros) has been arrested in Bangkok, Thailand.
The 39-year-old suspect, Pedro M., was first spotted by a Portuguese journalist on vacation in Bangkok at a luxury shopping mall. Thai police then used facial recognition technology to confirm his identity and arrested him.
Police said the suspect has been living illegally in Thailand since 2023 and has continued his fraudulent activities there. According to Interpol data, his fraud activities have spread to Portugal, Europe, the Philippines and Thailand.