صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
A federal judge has narrowed a shareholder lawsuit alleging that Coinbase concealed risks related to the SEC and bankruptcy.A federal judge has narrowed a shareholder lawsuit alleging that Coinbase concealed risks related to the SEC and bankruptcy.

A federal judge has narrowed a shareholder lawsuit alleging that Coinbase concealed risks related to the SEC and bankruptcy

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 04:20

A federal judge has ruled that Coinbase Global Inc. must face a narrowed shareholder lawsuit accusing the crypto exchange of hiding business risks. The lawsuit may involve action by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and potentially impact the outcome of bankruptcy proceedings. 

U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti’s decision on Tuesday night in Newark, New Jersey, rejected requests from Coinbase, its executives, and directors for a complete dismissal of the case. The ruling means that while some claims were dismissed, others with specific allegations against individual defendants will proceed.

Martinotti says shareholders cannot pursue a case based on a group pleading

Shareholders said that Coinbase misled them into believing it was improbable that the SEC would accuse the company of operating an unregistered securities exchange. They also claim that the company failed to disclose the risk that customers could lose assets in the event of bankruptcy.

According to the decision of U.S. District Judge Martinotti, shareholders were prohibited from pursuing claims based solely on group pleading. He cited a scenario where statements made in company documents, such as press releases and blog posts, cannot automatically be tied to a specific defendant. According to Martinotti, claims must remain where plaintiffs have appropriately provided defendant-by-defendant particularity. 

However, the judge’s 59-page decision does not specify which statements were dismissed because the parties did not identify which may constitute group pleading.

Coinbase’s stock on NASDAQ is up 2.8% at the time of publication, trading at $344.23. On June 6, 2023, the stock also dropped by roughly 12% following the SEC’s lawsuit accusing Coinbase of allowing trading in tokens that the SEC considered unregistered securities. Despite several lawsuits, the stock has maintained a positive YTD of 38.4%, showing positive investor confidence in the token. 

The shareholder lawsuit, led by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden, covers shareholders who bought Coinbase stock between April 14, 2021, and June 5, 2023. The suit outlines several accusations, including the dissemination of misleading information in dozens of statements made in regulatory filings, earnings calls, blog posts, and social media posts over a two-year period. The lawsuit is set to move forward, even though the SEC ended its case against Coinbase earlier this year, following the Trump administration’s move to ease regulatory oversight of the cryptocurrency industry.

Coinbase’s legal woes deepen following the previous data breach suit

According to a recent post by Cryptopolitan, Coinbase had previously requested that the U.S. Department of Justice intervene against state-level enforcement actions that conflict with federal law. The DOJ described it as a “patchwork” of lawsuits and licensing schemes that is fracturing the U.S. cryptocurrency market. 

In a letter to the DOJ, Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer at Coinbase, urged federal action to prevent states from bringing enforcement actions where activities are lawful under federal rules. Coinbase singled out Oregon’s lawsuit accusing Coinbase of selling unregistered securities and criticized New York’s attempt to treat Ethereum as a security and to stop staking. 

Coinbase also highlighted the stop-and-desist orders received from California, Maryland, New Jersey, and Wisconsin regarding its staking services, as well as the most recent action in Maine, which targeted self-custody wallets.

Grewal asked the U.S. Department of Justice to support broad preemption provisions in pending congressional legislation, including the House-passed CLARITY Act and the Senate’s Responsible Financial Innovation Act. Lawmakers on the Senate Banking Committee are expected to take up a vote on the market-structure legislation soon.

Coinbase also faced at least six lawsuits for exposing nearly 80,000 users in a lawsuit filed between May 13 and May 16, 2025. The lawsuits accused Coinbase of failing to protect customer data, violating privacy laws, and mishandling the fallout from the breach. One complaint in New York alleges that Coinbase’s security practices were inadequate, fragmented, and delayed, exposing users to identity theft and fraud.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0,15471+%3,02
MemeCore
M$2,4011-%4,26
Threshold
T$0,01293+%1,65
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0,06193-%1,36
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

While Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to build its ecosystem and PEPE holds onto its viral roots, a new contender, Layer […] The post Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale appeared first on Coindoo.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0,000009801-%1,42
BitShiba
SHIBA$0,000000000506-%2,69
Solayer
LAYER$0,2363-%4,21
اشتراک
Coindoo2025/09/18 01:13

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Why This New Trending Meme Coin Is Being Dubbed The New PEPE After Record Presale

Bitcoin (BTC) Crash: 70% Panic Sparked by New Buyers’ Mistakes

Why $BEST Might Be the Next 1000x Crypto

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103.324,41
$103.324,41$103.324,41

-%0,11

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3.481,13
$3.481,13$3.481,13

%0,00

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160,40
$160,40$160,40

-%0,29

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,4324
$2,4324$2,4324

-%0,20

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0,17580
$0,17580$0,17580

-%0,19