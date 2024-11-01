A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

PANews
2024/11/01 15:00
Author: Alliance DAO

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Alliance is known as the YC in the Web3 field because it has incubated popular products such as pump.fun and moonshot. Recently, 11 startups conducted roadshows at its ALL13 Demo Day. These teams are building products across vertical industries, covering global payments, DeFi, DePIN, AI and other fields. The following is a brief introduction to these 11 projects.

Offramp ( stablecoin on Telegram )

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: Stablecoin users in emerging markets rely on local and peer-to-peer exchanges to convert their stablecoins into fiat currencies. This is a costly exchange method with fees of 3-8% and the risk of bank account freezes.

Solution: Offramp allows users around the world to use stablecoins for real-world transactions through Telegram Mini Apps. Users can use stablecoins to fund VISA cards, receive payments from US banks, and access savings and investment products. This reduces fees and protects users' local bank accounts from crypto-related payments, eliminating account freezes.

Starpower ( DePIN -type energy management protocol)

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: The transition to renewable energy has significantly increased the volatility of power grids around the world. Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar cannot provide stable power, leading to a mismatch between energy production and consumption.

Solution: StarPower addresses this challenge with a two-part solution:

Integration with Device Manufacturers: Starpower creates Internet-connected home energy devices (such as home batteries, solar panels, and electric vehicles) by integrating with device manufacturers. This enables seamless communication between devices to create a "Virtual Power Plant" (VPP) that is able to regulate energy usage during low or high points.

User Growth Incentives: Unlike traditional energy networks, Starpower uses cryptocurrency incentives to promote user growth. Users can earn tokens by contributing equipment or participating in demand response programs. This crypto-driven incentive structure drives rapid user growth and network effects that are difficult for traditional competitors to achieve.

Amihan ( Web3 gaming service on Telegram )

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: Even if all chatbots are excluded, Telegram Mini Apps have over 100 million users. But most Telegram Mini Apps provide a superficial user experience and have a short lifespan, especially in the gaming space. Telegram games have only a 20% penetration rate in Mini Apps. This is in stark contrast to the game penetration rates of Android or Apple App Stores, which are dominated by games.

Solution: Farm Frens is a lucrative “coin grabber” game whose hyper-casual nature (easy to play) makes it more appealing to real users, but the frequent content update rhythm (once every 1-2 weeks) makes it difficult for robots to adapt.

DataHive (decentralized AI data collection platform)

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: AI model training requires large amounts of web data; however, more than 55% of websites now block AI crawlers, causing a serious data shortage.

Solution: DataHive is a decentralized AI data collection platform that bypasses website blocks through real users' devices. By installing the DataHive browser plugin, users can earn tokens from their normal browsing, while DataHive accesses accurate, unblocked network data that is collected and processed directly in the user's browser.

WavLeaks (crowdfunding and trading exclusive songs)

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: Streaming services have successfully commoditized music by freeing the music industry from digital piracy. But every fan pays the same cheap subscription fee. Artists never have the opportunity to upsell to passionate fans, leaving a gap in the market.

Solution: WavLeaks lets fans get exclusive songs through crowdfunding. Fans invest in songs and get tokens, which are both necessary to listen to the songs and can be traded on the market. This means that artists can get permanent income from transaction fees, and there is no limit to the amount fans can pay.

Whalefare ( slot game)

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: Most current crypto game players are speculators, jumping from one game to the next, with low user retention. These games tend to cater to airdrop hunters rather than creating games for players seeking deeper, more strategic gameplay.

Solution: Whalefare delivers lasting fun by combining casino-style gambling with the strategic depth of deck-building. Players in Whalefare build cities by spinning slot machines, strategically managing the symbols that appear on the machines to influence their gameplay. Whalefare uses a simple dopamine hit to attract players while leveraging cryptocurrency for reward distribution.

Qiro ( RWA Underwriting Market)

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: DeFi private credit suffers 4x higher losses than traditional finance due to miscalculation of underwriting risk. These protocols rely on asset originators to conduct credit assessments, creating failures in a trusted but opaque system. This leads to the funding of low-quality loans and misrepresentation of financial status, resulting in significant losses.

Solution: Qiro has built a decentralized underwriter network to protect lending protocols from credit risk. Protocols can leverage the expertise of top underwriters in the Qiro network to source high-quality loans. Most importantly, Qiro eliminates reliance on originators by introducing a neutral network of third-party experts who are incentivized to select the best loans.

Kiss or Rug (gender-balanced dating app)

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: Most dating apps algorithmically match attractive (but unattainable) profiles to keep users hopeful. While this approach is effective at monetizing, women are harassed aggressively while men see little results. This imbalance is reflected in the skewed gender ratio on most dating apps (8:2).

Solution: KissOrRug uses the Prisoner’s Dilemma to help users find meaningful matches faster. Men put money on the line to show they are genuinely interested in women and invested in finding the right match. If the woman reciprocates, both parties get to keep their money. If she doesn’t reciprocate, the woman makes money. Not only does the Prisoner’s Dilemma serve as a natural filter for strong shared interests, it also rewards users for unwanted attention.

Force Prime (speculative strategy game)

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: Speculation has a clear product-market fit in the crypto space. As a result, many crypto games and apps use speculation to attract users. However, few are able to retain users.

Solution: Force Prime is a speculative strategy game. By executing full game sessions on-chain and frequent content updates, Force Prime can provide users with a competitive game with deep and natively integrated speculative mechanics. Players can enjoy highly competitive bot-free games, while speculators can bet on the outcome of the game. This will promote the growth and retention of the game.

P2P.me ( Indian stablecoin payment channel based on ZK )

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: Indian crypto users (the fastest growing geographic region) have difficulty accessing blockchains due to regulations around deposits and withdrawals. Centralized exchanges are vulnerable to fraud, resulting in exchanges and users’ bank accounts being frozen. To mitigate this, exchanges have blocked withdrawals for users who deposit rupees, cutting off access to the on-chain DeFi ecosystem. While P2P deposits and withdrawals are available, they are slow and rife with fraud.

Solution: P2P.me is a fully on-chain peer-to-peer trading platform that matches buyers and sellers with liquidity providers in real time. Using zk-TLS proofs, P2P.me can securely verify rupee bank transfers. Each rupee transfer verification by the user triggers an exchange with USDC, making deposits and withdrawals fast and fully on-chain.

RPS.LIVE (Gambling Game Live Streaming)

A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun

Problem: The current online gaming industry fails to attract younger generations, with 70% of revenue coming from players over the age of 50. While some live gaming broadcasts targeting Gen Z have emerged on TikTok, they all suffer from the same problem: they are unable to scale globally when paid in fiat currency.

Solution: Streamers on the RPS.live platform can use cryptocurrency to open social games and place real money bets. Speculators can join games led by streamers, develop strategies together, and place bets while watching live broadcasts. Speculators earn money by winning games or making successful bets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

