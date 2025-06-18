Crypto ATMs banned in Washington’s Spokane city as scam losses mount

Crypto.news
2025/06/18 16:04
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.023+0.69%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0001378+0.43%
Comedian
BAN$0.06481+3.00%

Crypto ATM operators in Washington’s Spokane City have been ordered to remove their kiosks within 60 days following a citywide ban.

The decision was enacted following a unanimous vote during the Spokane City Council’s legislative session on June 17, making it the first city in Washington to formally ban virtual currency kiosks in response to a rise in scams targeting residents.

The ordinance, titled “Virtual Currency Kiosk Prohibition for a Safer Spokane,” was introduced by Council Member Paul Dillon in collaboration with Council President Betsy Wilkerson.

Officials said the measure was introduced to curb fraudulent losses tied to crypto kiosks, which have been frequently used in scams targeting vulnerable residents in low-income areas and retail locations.

“This ordinance will protect vulnerable Spokane residents from scams involving virtual currency kiosks, and I am proud we are the first city in the state to move this legislation forward,” Council Member Dillion said.

Under the new rules, operators have 60 days to remove existing kiosks or face civil infractions, including potential revocation of their business licenses. The Spokane Police Department will monitor compliance and report on the impact of the ban on scam-related crime rates.

As of June 18, Spokane had over 40 cryptocurrency kiosks, according to data from crypto ATM tracker Coin ATM Radar.

Detective Tim Schwering of the Spokane Police Department, who has worked closely with victims of such frauds and supports the measure, said funds sent through these kiosks typically “end up in places like China, North Korea, Russia.”

Scammers were often found impersonating law enforcement or tax officials to pressure victims into converting cash into cryptocurrency, claiming it would help “protect their money” or prevent arrest. By the time the transaction is complete, “it’s already too late,” Schwering added.

Spokane’s ban on crypto ATMs follows a broader trend across the U.S., where concerns over fraud and consumer exploitation have prompted both local and state governments to tighten oversight of virtual currency kiosks.

According to an FBI report, nearly 11,000 complaints related to crypto ATM scams were filed in the United States in 2024, with reported losses exceeding $246 million. Most of the victims were found to be over the age of 60.

In response, several states have introduced their own measures. For instance, North Dakota lawmakers are reviewing House Bill 1447, which would impose a $2,000 daily transaction cap, require fraud warnings at machines, and mandate that operators use blockchain analytics to detect suspicious activity. The bill also includes licensing and quarterly reporting requirements.

Meanwhile, in March, Nebraska enacted the Controllable Electronic Record Fraud Prevention Act, which requires crypto ATM operators to be licensed, caps fees at 18%, and enforces daily transaction limits of $2,000 for new users. It also mandates full refunds for new customers who have been defrauded if a report is filed within 90 days following the incident.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05985-0.06%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004776+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it had purchased an additional 755 bitcoins at a
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:12
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
Major
MAJOR$0.171-0.25%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01652--%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09054-4.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11352+3.11%
fact
FACT$2.96+3.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54

Trending News

More

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH