94° Becomes Portugal’s First NFT-Based Specialty Coffee Membership

Already ranked among Lisbon’s top 5 indie cafés, 94° leads coffee culture into Web3
Lisbon, Portugal — September 2025 — 94°, the specialty coffee brand founded by Illia Akulov and Taras Tunskyy, has officially launched Portugal’s first NFT-based membership system, blending world-class coffee culture with the innovation of Web3.
Recently ranked among the Top 5 independent specialty coffee shops in Lisbon, 94° has quickly become a cultural landmark in the city. Known for its bold minimalist design, daily in-house pastries, and exclusive coffees from championship-winning producers such as Nestor Lasso, Rodrigo Sanchez, and Sebastian Ramirez, 94° is more than a café — it’s a destination.
During the SBC Summit Lisbon, the café welcomed Kate Usyk, whose presence added to the wave of cultural and international attention surrounding Lisbon that week. From world-class entrepreneurs like Gary Vaynerchuk to champions like Oleksandr Usyk, Lisbon proved once again that it is the global meeting point for Web3, culture, and sport.
A Natural First for Web3 Culture
Ahmed Refaie, Founder of Dsrptd.net from Dubai, commented:
“The introduction of 94° NFT Memberships is a logical next step for a brand that’s already at the heart of Lisbon’s Web3 movement. As the first choice among the Web3 District community, 94° has become the daily meeting point for tech builders, digital nomads, and creatives shaping the future.”
“Being first in Lisbon’s Web3 culture means being first in coffee too,” says co-founder Taras Tunskyy. “94° was built to be a hub where innovation and community meet. NFTs are simply the natural extension of that vision.”
About 94°
Founded by Illia Akulov and Taras Tunskyy, 94° is a specialty coffee brand and roastery in Lisbon, offering award-winning coffees, ceremonial matcha from Uji, Japan, and in-house baked pastries. Recently recognised as one of the Top 5 independent specialty coffee shops in Lisbon, 94° continues to redefine coffee culture by merging design, flavour, and blockchain innovation.
Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.
