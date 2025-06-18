Senate Crypto Bill Passed: The US GENIUS Act Just Changed Everything For Stablecoins

99Bitcoins
2025/06/18 14:24
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04794+4.37%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05986+0.05%
SIDUS HEROES
SENATE$0.01036-13.52%
She Rises
AKA$0.0018195+2.08%

After months of posturing, standoffs, and closed-door edits, the Senate crypto bill passed, AKA the GENIUS Act. It is the first real attempt at regulatory framework targeting stablecoins.

The final vote came in at 68 to 30, a rare show of bipartisan muscle in a chamber better known lately for doing nothing. For crypto, it’s a clear signal: the grown-ups are finally paying attention.

Some on crypto Twitter believe this effectively makes using Chainlink’s proof of reserve a law. While that’s not the case, many altcoins will benefit; here’s what to know:

Ethereum
Price
Market Cap
ETH
$306.59B
24h7d30d1yAll time

Senate Crypto Bill Passed: What the GENIUS Act and Crypto Senate Mean for Stablecoins

Stablecoins are no longer the unruly stepchild of finance. With the GENIUS Act, the Senate just handed builders a rulebook of how they’re issued, what reserves back them, and how their transparency will be enforced.

It’s a bid to inject some order into one of the most volatile corners of crypto.

But the bill nearly fell apart under pressure from the left. Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts mounted a last-minute rebellion, warning that the bill lacked precision when it came to fighting fraud, especially those tied to Trump’s crypto experiments. Still, Senator Gillibrand held the line, working backroom phones until the votes stacked up.

 

For the industry, the act delivers a significant win. By giving stablecoin projects a clear compliance framework, it addresses a long-standing pain point.

The result could be a tighter bond between the crypto sector and institutional investors eager for regulatory certainty.

Ethereum Gains as Crypto Senate Negotiations Create Regulatory Clarity

For all the focus on stablecoins in the GENIUS Act, Ethereum is quietly racking up the biggest gains. The bill’s arrival, paired with rising institutional interest, is reshaping how eth logoETH ▲0.71% is viewed by serious money.

But with regulators finally outlining the rules of engagement, Ethereum’s role as the backbone of tokenized finance is harder to ignore. From anchoring stablecoins to powering smart contract settlement, ETH will be one of the standout benfeciaries of the Genius Act.

Why Regulatory Clarity Matters

(CoinGecko)

After years of political hand-wringing and turf wars between regulators, the GENIUS Act delivers what crypto needed most: certainty. Not just for stablecoins, but for Ethereum, Chainlink, and the rest of the ecosystem.

Still, it’s early days. Lawmakers have only begun to scratch the surface.

EXPLORE: Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino Hopes For Net Positive From US Elections, Says Bitcoin Strategic Reserve Is A Great Idea: 99Bitcoins Exclusive

The post Senate Crypto Bill Passed: The US GENIUS Act Just Changed Everything For Stablecoins appeared first on 99Bitcoins.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05985-0.06%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004776+1.37%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it had purchased an additional 755 bitcoins at a
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:12
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
Major
MAJOR$0.171-0.25%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01652--%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09054-4.83%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11352+3.11%
fact
FACT$2.96+3.85%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54

Trending News

More

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH