Pan Gongsheng: The application of artificial intelligence in the financial field lacks unified standards, and the supervision of non-bank intermediaries needs to be strengthened

PANews
2025/06/18 10:37
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06082+4.23%

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the central bank, said at the 2025 Lujiazui Forum that the application of artificial intelligence in the financial field lacks unified standards and global supervision needs to be strengthened. Supervision of non-bank intermediaries is still weak, and the proportion of non-bank intermediaries in global financing has increased significantly. This type of financing is less stable, less transparent, and the leverage level is rising, so supervision needs to be strengthened.

He also said that international financial organizations need to keep pace with the times, enhance the voice of emerging markets and developing countries, and firmly support economic globalization and the multilateral trading system. Pan Gongsheng said that building a diversified and efficient global financial safety net with a strong International Monetary Fund as the core and maintaining the consistency and authority of global financial regulatory rules are the key paths to crisis prevention and resolution, and are also the direction that should be continued.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 28 that according to an official announcement, French IoT semiconductor company Sequans Communications (NYSE: SQNS) announced that it had purchased an additional 755 bitcoins at a
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:12
Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

xTAO Technologies Inc., an important project company in the Bittensor ecosystem, has recently received final approval, and its common stock will be officially listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX
Bittensor
TAO$432.11+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:00
Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin is trading just under $119,000, with new on-chain data suggesting the current market cycle may be nearing its top, arriving as soon as late August or early September. In a July 28 analysis, CryptoQuant contributor Yonsei Dent pointed to…
TOP Network
TOP$0.0000965-0.51%
MAY
MAY$0.05425-0.11%
SOON
SOON$0.1495+2.32%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 17:36

Trending News

More

Sequans Communications increased its holdings by 755 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 3,072 bitcoins

Bittensor "opens a gas station"? The listing logic of xTAO from the perspective of TAO mechanism

Bitcoin cycle top may arrive by late August as MVRV nears peak zone: CryptoQuant

Solo miner strikes Bitcoin gold, capturing 3.164 BTC in revenue

CoinShares: Last week, digital asset investment products recorded $1.9 billion in inflows, and Ethereum attracted $1.59 billion in inflows