Data: The Korean won crypto trading volume will reach $663 billion in 2025, second only to the US dollar

PANews
2025/06/18 09:09
MetaDOS
PANews reported on June 18 that according to Kaiko data, by 2025, the volume of crypto transactions denominated in Korean won (KRW) reached $663 billion, making it the world's second largest cryptocurrency market, following the U.S. dollar (US$832 billion). About one-third of adults in South Korea hold crypto assets, twice as much as in the United States, indicating that their influence in politics and the economy continues to grow. However, structural problems such as market fragmentation, low adoption of stablecoins, and "Kimchi premium" still restrict institutional participation and product innovation.

