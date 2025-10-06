صرافیDEX+
The post 9 Best Altcoins to Buy This Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com.

9 Best Altcoins to Buy This Month

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/06 13:24
Presales are once again the hottest trend of the 2025 bull run. While major players like Bitcoin and BNB continue to dominate headlines, the biggest gains are often found early in high-potential crypto presales before listings push prices higher. Investors are asking the same question: what are the best presale opportunities in crypto right now?

The spotlight this month is on Blazpay ($BLAZ), a project already showing real-world traction with over 800,000 active users and millions of transactions processed. But how does it stack up against other contenders like Virtual Protocol, Oasys, Kava, Kaspa, Casper, MANTRA, Zano, and GALA?

Here’s the breakdown of the 9 best crypto presale this month, why they matter, and where investors should be paying attention.

1. Blazpay ($BLAZ) – #1 Presale Pick With 800K+ Users

  • Active Users: 800K+
  • Total Transactions: 3M+
  • Rewards Distributed: $200M+
  • Entrypass Minted: 1M+

Blazpay is positioning itself as the best crypto presale this month thanks to its fully integrated AI-powered financial suite. Its features include Swap AI, Bridge AI, NFT marketplace trading, portfolio tracking, fiat on/off ramps, and a rewards dashboard designed to keep users engaged. Unlike most best new crypto presales, Blazpay already boasts significant user adoption, making it far more than a concept on paper.

Blazpay is the only presale token offering a comprehensive AI-powered ecosystem with existing traction, making it a clear frontrunner among high-potential crypto presales.

Alt Text: Blazpay – best crypto presale this month

How to Join Blazpay in 4 Simple Steps

  • Visit the official website: Blazpay.com.
  • Connect a wallet (MetaMask, WalletConnect, etc.).
  • Select your allocation of $BLAZ.
  • Approve the transaction and lock in tokens before the next phase price increase.

    Scarcity is built into the model, and with rapid adoption, Blazpay continues to stand out as one of the best presale opportunities in crypto for 2025.

    2. Virtuals Protocol – Presale Contender With $1.1B Market Cap

    • Price: $1.03
    • Market Cap: $1.1B
    • 24h Volume: $86M – $130M

    Virtuals Protocol is one of the fastest-rising names in blockchain. With forecasts projecting up to $4.36 by the end of 2025, it’s being watched closely as a best new crypto presale rival. Its ecosystem focuses on scaling Web3 apps, NFTs, and metaverse adoption. Backed by strong liquidity, Virtual Protocol is emerging as one of the most high-potential crypto presales investors can’t ignore this cycle.

    3. Oasys – Gaming and Metaverse Specialist

    Oasys is a layer-1 blockchain dedicated to gaming, eSports, and the metaverse. It provides low-latency infrastructure and partnerships with leading developers. The gaming sector is often where best presale opportunities in crypto emerge, and Oasys is building a niche ecosystem that appeals directly to this demand.

    Its growing developer activity and NFT integration make it a best new crypto presale candidate for investors eyeing long-term growth in blockchain gaming.

    4. Kava – Cross-Chain DeFi Hub

    Kava is built on Cosmos and has positioned itself as a decentralized finance hub for lending, staking, and synthetic assets. Its interoperability is key, and as more high-potential crypto presales require cross-chain solutions, Kava’s importance grows.

    With strong liquidity and continuous upgrades, Kava continues to remain relevant among DeFi-focused tokens, placing it among the best crypto presales this month for infrastructure exposure.

    5. Kaspa (KAS) – High-Speed Blockchain Presale With $2B Market Cap

    • Price: $0.075
    • Market Cap: $2.0 Billion

    Kaspa is a DAG-based blockchain designed for ultra-fast confirmation times. Its unique architecture allows scalability without compromising security, which is attracting both developers and retail investors. At just a few cents, Kaspa offers one of the most attractive entry points among high-potential crypto presales.

    Its explosive community growth makes it one of the best presale opportunities in crypto for those looking to balance affordability with upside.

    6. Casper Network (CSPR) – Enterprise Adoption

    • Price: $0.0097
    • Market Cap: ~$130M

    Casper Network is built for enterprises needing scalable smart contracts and an upgradeable architecture. Its proof-of-stake model is energy-efficient and tailored for large-scale adoption.

    Casper stands out as a more stable option among best new crypto presales, particularly for investors who want exposure to enterprise adoption rather than meme-driven speculation.

    Alt Text: Blazpay – high-potential crypto presales

    MANTRA is a governance and staking platform with a focus on giving control back to its community. By offering lending, staking, and DAO participation, MANTRA positions itself among the best crypto presales this month for those who value community-first ecosystems.

    It is also gaining visibility as a high-potential crypto presale in the DeFi niche, offering investors a way to diversify beyond gaming and enterprise chains.

    8. Zano – Privacy Meets Scalability

    Zano is a privacy-focused blockchain built to deliver secure and anonymous transactions at scale. Its emphasis on privacy coins makes it a niche but critical contender in the best presale opportunities in the crypto space.

    With ongoing adoption in markets that demand transaction confidentiality, Zano is quietly positioning itself as a best new crypto presale with unique value.

    9. GALA – The Gaming Token Powerhouse

    GALA is the native token powering Gala Games, one of the leaders in blockchain gaming. With its ecosystem spanning play-to-earn mechanics, NFT integration, and community-driven projects, GALA remains a strong player in the high-potential crypto presales category.

    Its high market cap and continuous growth ensure it stays relevant in lists of the best crypto presales this month, especially for gaming investors.

    Conclusion – 9 Presales That Matter, 1 That Leads

    The 2025 bull run is putting fresh attention on presales, where the largest returns are often made before listings. From giants like Virtual Protocol and GALA to privacy-driven tokens like Zano, investors have a wide range of options to explore.

    But the project standing tallest among them is Blazpay ($BLAZ), thanks to its AI-powered financial ecosystem, strong user base, and integrated features. For investors searching for the best presale opportunities in crypto, Blazpay remains the best crypto presale this month and a standout in the world of high-potential crypto presales.

    Secure your allocation in Blazpay ($BLAZ) Phase 1 today at Blazpay.com before the next price increase. Don’t miss one of the best new crypto presales of 2025.

    Alt Text: Blazpay – best presale opportunities in crypto

    Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.

    Source: https://thenewscrypto.com/9-best-altcoins-to-buy-this-month-why-blazpay-blaz-is-leading-as-the-best-crypto-presale/

    سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

